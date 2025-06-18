Being Single Means ‘No Permission Required’

It’s easy to get caught up in the negative chatter around the single state. But I choose to focus on the positive. And there are several incredible benefits in being single, but one readily comes to mind and I can sum it up best like this – no permission required.

When you really think about it, there’s no permission required from anyone else regarding your life on any front. Now, that may not seem like a blessing at first. But it really can be.

Just have a quick conversation with your married friends.

Married couples are often going to, if they want to keep peace, seek permission from their partners in nearly every decision. And in most cases, it is the respectful, honorable and fair thing to do (I recognize there are some exceptions).

But when you’re single, this doesn’t come into play. And let me acknowledge sentiment this as well. I know there are times you’d love to be able to run some things across another person, such as your spouse. I get that. But I encourage you to see it from this perspective – take advantage of the moment, because when you marry, you won’t have this particular opportunity again. There is a blessing in that of sorts.

Let’s say you have to make a major decision about what you want to do with your home – whether to sell, renovate or rent it out to someone else. You’re able to make that decision by consulting with some friends and family maybe, or you can make it alone with no permission required.

Let’s say you want to travel, or you want to vacation and you’re trying to determine the best trip that’s the most affordable for your budget and the time you have available. You don’t have to consult with anyone. You can just get up and go when you decide. You can make the decision without any guilt, delay or without any major challenges from someone else because there’s no permission required.

And what about making a major career change. And not only that, what if the change would involve you moving to another city or perhaps even another country? Well, guess what? You don’t have to consult with a spouse. You can make that life-changing decision if you believe that it’s best for you or your career with no permission required.

I am just giving you a different perspective (because I realize many of you would say you’re tired of making these decisions alone). There are so many singles who look at it from a negative perspective, but I want to encourage your heart knowing this: There is at least one thing that you can look at positively from being in your single state, and that is quite simply that there is no permission required to make a decision, change or move.

Sure, you may very well want to be married, and that may very well be a part of your future, but here’s what I believe. I believe we can make the most of moments. Being single is one of those moments. Or rather, walking successfully as a single man or woman is one of those defining moments.

Like really – how do you view this season in your life? My gentle advice is to make the most of it. Make your choices, make your changes and make your improvements with no permission required from anyone else. As always, I’m cheering for you and just sharing a different perspective to help you move forward. I’m Keisa, Coach Kay and I’m literally just an e-mail away.

You can also visit keisasharpe.info and sign up for a complimentary coaching session under contacts.

