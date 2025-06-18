PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH – FREEDOM DAY!!!

TOMORROW, JUNE 19…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**ALABAMA STATE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CONFERENCE at Marriott on I-280 in Birmingham.

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**MUSCLE, DEATHEN, HUMAN INSTINCT & D.R.E.A.D. at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with at The Nick.

**FREE SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**NO FILTER ADULT CABARET at Saturn.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, JUNE 20…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**ALABAMA STATE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CONFERENCE at Marriott on I-280 in Birmingham.

**FRIDAY NIGHTS SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES at Beacon Park. Fun and Games begin at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk. THE WILD ROBOT is playing. There are FREE hot dogs, lemonade, train rides, popcorn, snow cones and more.

**COCO JONES with LADY LONDON at Iron City.

**AN EVENING WITH HEART at the Legacy Arena/BJCC

**PERPETUAL GROOVE at Saturn.

**MARA NAGRA MUSIC RELEASE NIGHT with HONEY, ME, MY KNIFE, BOLEE at the Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at The Nick.

**BEARS GONE PHISHIN at Avondale Brewing CO.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, JUNE 21…

**FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, 8 – 11 a.m., Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall -Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey and handcrafted items.

**TAILS BY THE RAIL AT ELLARD PARK DOG PARK -Frisbee Fest Field Day, 9 a.m. in Irondale.

**ENSLEY UNITY DAY, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at th Ensley Rec. Center, 2800 Avenue K. This is a celebration of Fathers, Family and Community, featuring live music, vendors, kids activities, panel discussing, with freee games, food andmore.

**Q DOT, JAXXXON AND FRIENDS at The Nick.

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE: 20102 DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**THE STEWS w/STOPLIGHT OBSERVATIONS, PORTICO & ZION GOINS at Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY, JUNE 22…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**5th ANNUAL JAZZ ESSENCE EXPERIENCE, 5 p.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church with Dee Lucas, Jolanda Green, Between 9&7 Band plus financial literacy, real estate and voter registration.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SUNDAY NIGHT with MAKESHIFT TAPEDECK at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

MONDAY, JUNE 23…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAIKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick

TUESDAY, JUNE 24…

**DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25…

**DEF LEPPARD with special guest BRET MICHAELS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT OPEN DECK with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**THE BURNING at Saturn.

THURSDAY, JUNE 26…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**COMIC MISCHIEF, SPEAK IN WHISPER & CARDBOARD GIANT at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with at The Nick.

**RWAKE with HEXXUS, HIRAETH at Saturn.

FRIDAY, JUNE 27….

**THOMAS RHETT “Better in Boots Tour 2025” with TUCKER WETMORE & THE CASTELLOWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater

**COMEDIENNE EUNICE ELLIOTT RETURNS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**FUNERAL PARTY GOTH NIGHT at Saturn. FREE.

**YEAR OF OCTOBER, KAZHA AND BLIP at the Nick.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY – THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD by Jean Pierce this Friday at Patton Park, Saturday at Avondale Public Library and Saturdays, June 28 through July 19th at Central Public Library, downtown.

**MDS SUMMER CAMP, NOW through August for ages 4-8 (Must be Potty Trained) with Lunch and Snacks. There is Outdoor Play, Water Play Days, Sno Cone Days, Arts and Crafts and more. Call 205-957-6550 for more.

**SUMMER STEAMER CAMP, NOW through July 15, at the Birmingham Public Library on Park Place, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Five Points West Regional Library 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., for 3rd -5th Grade students. Lunch is provided Register at cenyouth@cobpl.org.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**SATURDAY JAZZ GREATS CLASSES, 3rd-12th Grade at Jazz Hall. Classes are free with a registration fee of $75. Call 205-327-9424 for more. Visit www.jazzhall.com.

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN SUMMER ART CAMPS, for 6th – 12th Grades, NOW through July 25. Whether your child is just discovering art or building a serious portfolio. There is Drawing, Portfolio Development, Digital Art, Printmaking, Clay, Sculpture and more. Register at SpaceOneEleven.org.

**LAMPLIGHT WEST BIRMINGHAM – Fix Real World Problems Together. Free of Charge for all families, Now through June 27 for ages 13-17. Transportation available. Call 256-202-4832 for more.

**COCO MOORE’S SUMMER JR. BEAUTE CAMP, is an inner and outer beauty enrichment camp experience for tween and teen girls, ages 7-14, June 23 – 27. Contact 205-427-9849 for more.

**SUMMER THEATRE CAMPS at Red Mountain Theatre for ages 4 – 18, NOW through August 15. Go to redmountaintheatre.org for more.

**KIDS BOWL FREE ALL SUMMER LONG! – Every Day, All Summer Long, Kids Bowl FREE at Spare Time in Trussville! No Cost! Two Free Games Every Day! Family- Friendly Activity!

JUNE IS STILL HERE… Have fun!!

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…THIS JUNETEENTH WEEKEND …

**ALABAMA STATE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE at the Marriott Birmingham, 3590 Grandview Parkway – Entrepreneurs & Innovators Conference Theme: Use What You Got: Create. Cultivate. Conquer.

*TODAY – 7-8 a.m. Exhibitor Setup, 8-8:45 a.m. -Registration, 9-11:15 a.m. -Community Sessions, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. -Network Power Luncheon, 1:15-4:45 p.m. -E&I Breakout Sessions, 6 p.m.-8:30p.m. -Juneteenth Reception (After Hours) *FRIDAY – 8:45 a.m. -Awards Breakfast, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. -E&I Breakout Sessions. The Conference Ends at 3:30 p.m.

TOMORROW IS THE DAY OF FREEDOM – JUNE 19!!! CELEBRATE!!

TOMORROW … JUNETEENTH! ENJOY THIS HOLIDAY!!!! IT celebrates freedom delayed, but not denied, honors Black History and Culture and recognizes the resilience that continues to shape our nation. Whether you spend some time learning the history, attending a cookout or support Black owned businesses – take time to reflect, connect and CELEBRATE THIS DAY!!!

**TOMOROW – WOODLAWN UNITED – ONE KINGSTON JUNETEENTH, 12 – 6 p.m. at Stockham Park, 4221 8th Avenue North. Celebrate Unity, Freedom and Strength of Community. Enjoy music, food and good times with friends and neighbors.

**TOMORROW- CITY WALK SOCIAL (23rd St. N. and 9th Avenue N), 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Sing along to the biggest country hits from your favorite female artists.

**TOMORROW THROUGH JUNE 28 at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute with JUNETEENTH COLLECTION SPOTLIGHT of Artifacts & Art Display throughout the museum.

**FRIDAY – FREE FRIDAY FLICKS with DOG MAN at City Walk.

**SATURDAY – SHERIFF MARK PETTWAY’S HOOPFEST 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL at Minor High School. Register at www.jeffcohoopfest.com.

**JUNE 23 – 27th – SUMMER CAMP at Holy Family Cristo Rey for ages 11-16. www.youthempowermentgroup.org.

FOR SUMMER LUNCH DISTRIBUTIONS SITES…

**ALL BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS will be available for Dine-In Only but will be closed on Fridays. K-8 – NOW through July 3, noon – 1 p.m. Grades 9-12 NOW through July 10, Noon – 1 p.m. Martha Gaskins will be open on Fridays NOW through July 18, Noon – 1 p.m. **ALL HOUSING COMMUNITUES (Dine-In Only) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD AND PLANNING…

HERE IS JUST A LITTLE IN JULY … RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER…

**JULY 4 – THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN at the Vulcan Park and Museum with a Viewing Party on Kiwanis Centennial Park, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. There will be a Catered Dinner and Open Bar at 7 p.m. with Fireworks at 9 p.m. Visit www.visitvulcan.com for tickets and more info.

**JULY 8 – SMITHERMAN GOLF CLASSIC, 7 a.m. Registration and 8 a.m. Shotgun Start at the Highland Park Golf Course.

**JULY 10 – 5TH ANNUAL I LOVE IRONDALE DAY, 3- 6 p.m. with food trucks, FREE for First 500 Attendees, Live Music, Train Rides, Children’s Activities and meet local non-profit partners while building the community with the neighbors!

**JULY 12 – LT. MARK MEADOWS DAY at Irondale City Hall.

**JULY 12 – NEXT LEVEL FOOTBALAL CAMP, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. with JEREMY TOWNS, former NFL Player at Legion Field.

**JULY 12 – MILES COLLEGE CHEER CAMP, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Knox Windham Gym. Ages 4-12. Go to Instagram for more at: official_milescheer

AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY…

**COLOR OUR WORLD – 2025 SUMMER READING is at BPL Locations. Register for summer reading by visiting any BPL location to check out books or download books online. All participants who complete a B-I-N-G-O Card win a prize and a chance for a grand prize. For more info, visit www.cobpl.org.

**FREE – ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY on Tuesday, July 1 at Salvation Army on 26th Avenue North, July 15 at Smithfield Library and August 5 at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorneys will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal questions and provide direction, FREE. No appointment necessary. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

COMING SOON …

MORE MUSIC COMING SOON IN JUNE…

IN DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM…

**JUNE 28 – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with special guest BAND OF HORSES at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

