Miles College Outlines Summer Programming to Empower Students and Educators

This summer, Miles College is proud to serve as the hub for innovation, enrichment, and professional growth through a series of high-impact initiatives tailored for students and educators across Birmingham City Schools.

From middle school students to seasoned teachers, Miles is activating its campus with immersive programs rooted in academic excellence, community collaboration, and hands-on learning.

STEM and Literacy Summer Camps (Through June 27)

In partnership with Birmingham City Schools, Miles College is hosting a dual-track summer camp for middle school students in grades 6–8. Participants explore either STEM or Literacy pathways, engaging in inquiry-based activities designed to spark curiosity and deepen core competencies.

Facilitated by seasoned educators such as Dr. Charles C. Woods, the STEM camp provides interactive lab experiences, while the Literacy track promotes critical thinking through storytelling and writing exercises. The Literacy Camp pathway is led by Dr. Tonya Perry, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, with writing and digital literacies.

Writing for Success: A Professional Development Institute (Through June 27)

As part of the Teacher Summer Institute, this 10-day summer institute is designed for K-12 educators and focuses on strengthening writing instruction through a “teachers teaching teachers” model. Led by Dr. Tonya Perry, this year-long initiative continues through May 2026 with monthly meetings designed to build a supportive community of practice among Birmingham’s literacy leaders.

Dual Enrollment Summer Courses (June 9–July 11)

Miles College continues to build pathways for high school scholars through its face-to-face International Dual Enrollment Academy (IDEA), offering courses in Artificial Intelligence, World Civilization, World Religions, and English Composition. The summer session enables students to earn college credit early, preparing them for a successful academic transition for post-graduation. This is a partnership with Birmingham City Schools and Birmingham Sister Cities.

These initiatives are part of President Bobbie Knight’s broader commitment to ensuring Miles College remains not only a place of higher learning but a regional catalyst for talent development, mentorship, and community partnership.

“We are proud to open our campus this summer to programs that align so clearly with our mission — to educate, empower, and uplift,” said Knight of Miles College. “Each initiative reflects our belief that Miles is more than a college; it’s a launchpad for leadership, a home for transformation, and a bridge from potential to purpose.”

“These summer initiatives reflect the heartbeat of our academic vision — meeting learners where they are and equipping them with the tools to grow,” said Dr. Tonya Perry. “Whether it’s a middle schooler building a rocket or a teacher exploring new strategies for writing instruction, our goal is to foster meaningful, measurable growth for all. Miles College looks forward to welcoming other school districts this fall.”

For more information, contact the Office of Public Relations at pr@miles.edu or reach out directly to program leads:

● STEM Camp: Dr. Charles C. Woods | cwoods@miles.edu

● Writing Institute: Dr. Jameka Thomas | jthomas@miles.edu

● Dual Enrollment: Dr. Gloria Hayes | ghayes@miles.edu