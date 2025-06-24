Birmingham Residents Can Help Create ‘Safe Passage’ for Students this Summer. Here’s How

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

For the City of Birmingham and the law enforcement community, creating safe, vibrant, and connected communities isn’t just a job — it’s a calling. Two upcoming programs are examples: Safe Passage, which joins Birmingham Police Department (BPD) and the Birmingham Housing Authority (HABD) to walk students to and from schools and the Restore Games July 11 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Reva L. Palmer, a lieutenant with BPD, said the department is the primary organizer of the Safe Passage Program and “with police presence during Safe Passage hours, we see less criminal activity and fewer traffic violations. The students are more enthusiastic about school thanks to the encouragement and motivation they receive.”

Residents are welcomed to participate by attending a community meeting on Thursday, June 26, at Harris Homes Recreation Center, 514 Chester Ave. Birmingham, Alabama, 35212 or calling 205-297-8248 for more information.

Safe Passage is part of BPD’s High-Intensity Community Oriented Policing Program (HICOPP) unit that “creates the routes, trains the volunteers, and monitors the areas to ensure safety,” Palmer said.

Uche Bean, Director of Community Safety Initiatives for the City of Birmingham, said the programs help create a culture of prevention, healing, and visibility in neighborhoods that have been historically impacted by violence and neglect.

“Safe Passage ensures that our young people can move safely to and from school and something as basic as safety should never be a privilege,” she said.

A Healing Space for Youth

While Safe Passage addresses daily safety, the Restore Games aims to create long-term transformation, say organizers. The event is part of the Jefferson County Family Resource Center’s Restore Program, which supports justice-impacted youth and families.

This year’s Games scheduled for July 11 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex will include a youth-focused resource fair, gaming zones led by business leaders, and a conflict resolution panel featuring Jefferson County Judge Keisha Davis, District Attorney Danny Carr, and members of BPD.

“BPD will provide security, participate in games, mentor youth, and join the panel discussion,” said Palmer. “These events allow kids to see the human side of officers and help break stereotypical barriers.”

Bean agreed.

“Too often, young people only encounter law enforcement in the context of trauma or crisis,” she said. “Programs … like The Restore Games allow for positive, humanizing interactions. When students see officers walking them to school, showing up to cheer them on in a game, or simply engaging with them as neighbors it starts to shift relationships. This familiarity builds trust, and trust is essential for community safety to be real and sustainable.”

Both Palmer and Bean emphasize the shared responsibility of keeping Birmingham’s youth safe, inspired, and connected. “We hope young people see that police officers are not only around when bad things happen,” said Palmer. “We enjoy interacting with the community during the good times, too.”

Bean added, “These efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy. We’re not just reacting to violence, we’re investing in people, neighborhoods, and prevention. Whether it’s hospital-based violence intervention, street outreach, or programs for youth, everything we do is designed to interrupt cycles of harm and create new pathways. Safe Passage and The Restore Games are important tools in that toolbox they build community ownership and send a message that Birmingham is serious about safety.”

For more call 205-297-8248

