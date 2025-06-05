PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, JUNE 5…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**PENNYROYAL, OXMOOR & ORANGE MUDD at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with SPLASH, DUTCH PIGEON and LILUNA at The Nick.

**NO FILTER ADULT CABARET at Saturn.

**S’MORES & POURS benefitting BRIDGEWAYS at Avondale Brewing CO.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80’S MTV EXPERIENCE at Iron City.

**BROADWAY RAVE at Saturn.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at The Nick.

**MAYDAY PARADE w/ MICROWAVE, GRAYSCALE & LIKE ROSES at Avondale Brewing CO.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7…

**FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall, June 7 – Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo.

**MINORCAN, AVIAN BRAINS AND SICK FUCKS at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with GENTRY BLUE WITH JAYNE and THE HUNTSMEN.

**GAGA NIGHTS at Saturn.

**ABBY ROAD LIVE – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC FO THE BEATLES at Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY, JUNE 8…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SUNDAY NIGHT with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**HUNTLEY with LAUREN-MICHAEL SELLERS at Saturn.

MONDAY, JUNE 9…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY, JUNE 10…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

**THE WORD ALIVE/ THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT with MELROSE AVENUE at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP AND RARE SEED WITH OXMOOR at The Nick.

**(FREE) PRIDE IDOL at Saturn.

THURSDAY, JUNE 12…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**ARTIFOCIAL GO at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with SPLASH, DUTCH PIGEON and LILUNA at The Nick.

**(FREE) CASH LANGDON MEADOW DUST “DOGS” Album Release with STYROFOAM WINOS, TIMBER at Saturn.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13….

**CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN at Iron City.

**COMEDIAN CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MILK & HONEY – PRIDE 20025 BABY WEIGHT at Saturn.

**FLORENCIA & THE FEELING at the Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at The Nick.

**INSANE CLOWN POSSE – ON TOUR 2025 at Avondale Brewing CO.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

FOR BOOK LOVERS…

**FUNDRAISER FOR CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA – New York Times Best-Selling AUTHOR JOHN GREEN is holding a book discussion and fundraiser for Children’s of Alabama, JUNE 12, 7 p.m. at UAB Alys Stephens Center, Jemison Concert Hall. AUTHOR JOHN GREEN is discussing his BOOK- “EVERYTHING IS TUBERCULOSIS.” DR. DAVID KIMBERLIN, co-director of pediatric infectious diseases at Children’s of Alabama will join the discussion and both will answer questions from the audience. Green is author of books including “LOOKING FOR ALASKA,” “THE FAULT IN OUR STARS,” “TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN” and “THE ANTHROPOCENE.” Thank You Books, Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center and Children’s of Alabama are co-hosting this Children’s of Alabama fundraiser. Portions of each ticket sold will be donated to Children’s of Alabama.

Book of the Month:

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

Legendborn is a young adult fantasy novel that reimagines Arthurian legend through the lens of contemporary issues. The story follows Bree Matthews, a 16-year-old girl who enrolls in a residential program at the University of North Carolina after the tragic loss of her mother. While navigating her grief, Bree stumbles upon a secret society known as the Legendborn, descendants of King Arthur’s knights, who protect the world from dark magical forces.

As Bree uncovers her own connection to this ancient legacy, she learns that her mother’s death may not have been accidental and begins to explore her heritage, which ties together magic, history, and her identity as a Black teenager in a predominantly white space. The novel blends themes of empowerment, systemic inequality, and the complexities of grief, offering readers a richly woven tale of courage, self-discovery, and the fight for justice. Legendborn is a thrilling mix of action, romance, and profound emotional depth that resonates with readers of all ages.

Show of the month:

Forever Streaming on Netflix

Judy Blume’s most famous works have been remade into something that feels a little closer to home. Forever…, her controversial 1975 novel, is now a Netflix series —specifically, a modern Black teen show. Adapted by Mara Brock Akil (the creator of the popular Black sitcoms Girlfriends and The Game), Forever captures the essence of adolescence with a heartfelt and engaging story that resonates across generations.

Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the series introduces viewers to a group of teenagers navigating the complexities of young love, evolving friendships, and the quest for self-identity while being a visual love letter to LA. Forever follows the life of a spirited protagonist, Keisha (portrayed by Lovie Simone from Greenleaf) and her close-knit group of friends as they navigate pivotal moments of teenage life. Themes of loyalty, ambition, and heartbreak are interwoven into a narrative that balances humor with emotional depth. What makes Forever unique is its ability to intertwine universal themes with moments of introspection and growth that are distinctly teen-oriented. The writing is sharp, the characters are authentic, and the emotional arc keeps viewers invested from start to finish.

Whether you’re a teenager experiencing these milestones firsthand or an adult reminiscing about your own youthful adventures, Forever offers something for everyone.

It’s a poignant reminder that some moments, no matter how fleeting, stay with us forever.

FOR THE CITIZENS OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM…

**BIRMINGHAM’S FIRST SUSTAINABILITY PLAN – Visioning Workshops will be held TODAY, at the North Birmingham Library, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., JUNE 12, 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex and JUNE 17, 6-8 p.m. at Social Venture on First Avenue South. Workshops are interactive sessions that will provide attendees the opportunity to offer input on key priorities and review draft goals related to environment, social and economic sustainability. The public will learn more about the plan, share their ideas and help shape a sustainable future in Birmingham. FREE. Bring your ideas, voice and your vision. Register at http://bit.ly/BSPWorkshop. For more, go to www.bhamsustainabilityplan.com.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…

**THURSDAY – FRIENDSHIP, 2 p.m.

**THURSDSAY BLACK PANTHER, 7 p.m. with ‘Knit Bham’ for a special screening.

**FRIDAY THROUGH JUNE 19 – THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME. Wealthy businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins. Check for show times.

**FRIDAY THROUGH JUNE 12 – PAVEMENTS. Pavements tells the story of the American indie band Pavement, combining scripts with documentary images of the band and a musical mise-en-scene composed of songs from their discography. Check for show times.

**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW.

**SUNDAY – TONY AWARDS WATCH PARTY, 7 p.m. FREE. There is aRed Carpet Happy Hour at 6 p.m.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY…

**COLOR OUR WORLD – 2025 SUMMER READING is at BPL Locations. Register for summer reading by visiting any BPL location to check out books or download books online. All participants who complete a B-I-N-G-O Card win a prize and a chance for a grand prize. For more info, visit www.cobpl.org.

**FREE – ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY on June 17 at Avondale Library, July 1 at Salvation Army on 26th Avenue North, July 15 at Smithfield Library and August 5 at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorneys will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal questions and provide direction, FREE. No appointment necessary. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

FOR YOUTH…

**TODAY – STOP THE VIOLENCE, STAY IN SCHOOL WITH TRAVELING SHOES SKATE NIGHT, 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the Roller Motion Skate Center, on Morgan Rd in Bessemer. Certified Roller Skate Instructor is ACTIVIST COACH HARRY ‘TRAVELING SHOES’ TURNER, who accidentally shoot himself at 11 years old while playing with his parents loaded gun. Traveling Shoes wants to prevent accidental shooting by youth during the summer school break. This event is the Third Annual 100 Gun Safety Giveaway hosted by COAACH JAYNIE ‘PRINCESS SHOESTRING’ TURNER who will present and giveaway safety locks. For more info, contact 205-835-9133.

**KIDS BOWL FREE ALL SUMMER LONG! – Every Day, All Summer Long, Kids Bowl FREE at Spare Time in Trussville! No Cost! Two Free Games Every Day! Family- Friendly Activity!

JUNE IS MUSIC MONTH… with more good music, this weekend.

**THIS WEEKEND – STEEL CITY JAZZ FESTIVAL in Linn Park. It starts on Thursday (June 5) in Legion Field with the Line Dance Soiree Party followed by 3 days of non-stop music and entertainment at the Historic Linn Park featuring Anthony Hamilton, Eric Benet, Robert Glasper, Marvin Sapp, Norman Brown, Leela James, Cupid, PLUS Con Funk Shun, Chieli Minucci, Karen Briggs, Lao Tizer, Lin Rountree, Elliott Yamin, Munyungo Jackson, Brian Bromberg, Cheikh N’Dove, Paul Brown, Joel Rosenblatt, ElanTrotman, Eric Marienthal, Kyle Turner, The Ton3S, James “PJ” Spraggins, John “Sax’ Williams and Non Secular, London Koi, James Wesley, Viereck Johann, Allen Pruitt, Jr., and Called II worship, Logan The Entertainer, Michael Alexander Sutton, Tony McNeal and Prodigy featuring Deirdre Gaddis, The Connection Band, DJ Chris Coleman, DJ Bad Boy Butch, The Birmingham Community Mass Choir, Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Choir and more. For more, www.SteelCityJazzfest.org.

**MAGIC CITY COWBOY AND COWGIRL BOOGIE LINE DANCE FEST, 5- 11p.m.at the Tuxedo Ballroom, 2001 Avenue D with Live Performance by DAE SINGZ, a Best Dressed Contest, the fitness Queen Bodied by BRIA, a Trail Ride Line Dancing Class. It is hosted by Styled By Ladonna, Kris Campbell, and Dr. Fluent, with DJ Magic Mike as the official DJ.

**SATURDAY – FUNKY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL at Cahaba Brewing Co, FREE with food, music, dancing, vendors, surprise performances. Benefitting AIDS Alabama.

**SATURDAY – 12th ANNUAL CARIBBEAN FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL Parade, Music, Food and Fun, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. at DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer, 9 a.m. 4 p.m.

**JUNE 9 – 13 – 12TH ANNUAL DANCE & MUSIC WORKSHOP AND SHOWCASE is having the Dance Workshop at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with Dance Level I: 6-9, Level II: 10-13 and Level III: 14 plus. The Music Workshop is at the Boutwell Auditorium, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with music by Middle & High School Woodwinds and Brass Focus. Featured are Dr. Boyce Files (LA), Kat Files (NYC), Christian Files (MKE), Eryn Cade (Birmingham), Alisa Gregory (NYC), Rivkins Christopher (Miami/NYC), Dr. Faith Caldwell (Birmingham), Christopher Steward (Birmingham), Aundrenee Jemison (Birmingham) and Dwight Houston (Birmingham). For more, go to: www.thefilesartproject.com.

COMING SOON …

MORE MUSIC COMING SOON IN JUNE…

IN DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM…

**JUNE 20 – COCO JONES at Iron City.

**JUNE 20 – AN EVENING WITH HEART at the Legacy Arena/BJCC.

**JUNE 22 – 5th ANNUAL JAZZ ESSENCE EXPERIENCE, 5 p.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church with Dee Lucas, Jolanda Green, Between 9&7 Band plus financial literacy, real estate and voter registration.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 25 – DEF LEPPARD with special guest BRET MICHAELS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 27 – THOMAS RHETT “Better in Boots Tour 2025” with TUCKER WETMORE & THE CASTELLOWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 28 – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with special guest BAND OF HORSES at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

IN IRONDALE…

**FRIDAY NIGHTS SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES at Beacon Park. Fun and Games begin at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk. June 20 is the next night with THE WILD ROBOT playing. There are FREE hot dogs, lemonade, train rides, popcorn, snow cones and more.

**SATURDAY – FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, 8 – 11 a.m., Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall -Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey and handcrafted items.

**SATURDAY – TAILS BY THE RAIL AT ELLARD PARK DOG PARK -Frisbee Fest Field Day, 9 a.m.

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

JUST A FEW ‘SAVE THE DATES’

**JULY 10 – 5TH ANNUAL I LOVE IRONDALE DAY, 3- 6 p.m. with food trucks, FREE for First 500 Attendees, Live Music, Train Rides, Children’s Activities and meet local non-profit partners while building the community with the neighbors!

**JULY 12 – LT. MARK MEADOWS DAY at City Hall.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

