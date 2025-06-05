Some things deserve a second look. As time moves on, we mature; we learn from our mistakes; and we change and think differently. For instance, some relationships deserve a second look.

Maybe immaturity was the defining characteristic that prevented love from developing and growing at one point. But is it worth giving it another look?

In business, perhaps lack of understanding regarding how to create consistent income caused massive failure. But now that you understand the work ethic needed, and more specifically the value you bring, maybe it’s time to consider another look at that business again.

Listen, we all start from various places and sometimes we don’t get it right on the first time around. Welcome to life 101. But that failure doesn’t always mean you can’t go back and take another look. I think about people with failed marriages. Does that mean they should never get married again because a previous one didn’t work?

What if it were as simple as doing a deep dive into what caused the marriage to fail, and committing to learn the lessons it produced?

Now let me be very clear when I say take another look. That doesn’t necessarily mean go down the same road with the same person, but what it means is that perhaps you should look and see if a similar path is worth exploring again. Count the cost of it and factor in all scenarios. Very distinct difference there – thinking whether to go down that path again or actually doing it. Those are two different things.

So it’s okay if you want to take a second look. You’re smarter, wiser and more mature now. When you look at it again, you’re going to be looking at it from a different set of lens. I get that time and maturity don’t necessarily equate to the same thing, but still you’ll see it differently because you have had more experiences.

So don’t be afraid to take a second look. It doesn’t imply that you’ll even go down that path. It simply means that you’re looking to see that you aren’t missing out on an opportunity, and I call that wisdom.

As always, I’m cheering for you and am just an email away at keisasharpe@yahoo.com. And check out my coaching courses on www.keisasharpe.info.

