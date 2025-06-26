PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, JUNE 26…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**LAMPLIGHT WEST BIRMINGHAM – Fix Real World Problems Together. Free of Charge for all families, for ages 13-17. Transportation available. Call 256-202-4832 for more

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**COMIC MISCHIEF, SPEAK IN WHISPER & CARDBOARD GIANT at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with at The Nick.

**RWAKE with HEXXUS, HIRAETH at Saturn.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**NO FILTER ADULT CABARET at Saturn.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, JUNE 27…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**LAMPLIGHT WEST BIRMINGHAM – Fix Real World Problems Together. Free of Charge for all families, for ages 13-17. Transportation available. Call 256-202-4832 for more.

**THOMAS RHETT “Better in Boots Tour 2025” with TUCKER WETMORE & THE CASTELLOWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater

**COMEDIENNE EUNICE ELLIOTT RETURNS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

**FUNERAL PARTY GOTH NIGHT at Saturn. FREE.

**YEAR OF OCTOBER, KAZHA AND BLIP at the Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHTS SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES at Beacon Park. Fun and Games begin at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk. There are FREE hot dogs, lemonade, train rides, popcorn, snow cones and more.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28…

**FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, 8 – 11 a.m., Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall -Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey and handcrafted items.

**SATURDAY JAZZ GREATS CLASSES, 3rd-12th Grade at Jazz Hall. Classes are free with a registration fee of $75. Call 205-327-9424 for more. Visit www.jazzhall.com.

**JUNE 28 – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with special guest BAND OF HORSES at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**COMEDIENNE EUNICE ELLIOTT RETURNS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**PRIDE FINALS at Saturn.

**OXMOOR & TUB – SUMMER JAMS at Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SUNDAY NIGHT with MAKESHIFT TAPEDECK at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**COMEDIENNE MEKA CAREY at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**HONEY REVENGE with DAISY GRENADE, VANA, NIGHTLIFE at Saturn.

**RYAN DAY’S METAL NIGHT with BEAUTY IS THE ENEMY, NEOTERRA, EVIL EYE at the Nick.

MONDAY, JUNE 30…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORY SLAM: HOSPITALITY at Saturn

TUESDAY, JULY 1…

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**FREE – ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY on Tuesday, July 1 at Salvation Army on 26th Avenue North, July 15 at Smithfield Library and August 5 at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorneys will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal questions and provide direction, FREE. No appointment necessary. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT OPEN DECK with SUNDROP at The Nick.

THURSDAY, JULY 3…

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

FRIDAY, JULY 4….

**WHISPER PARTY, WE HAVE PROBLEMS, RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE, CHASE ALLEN at The Nick.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

JULY…COMING IN WITH FIREWORKS AND HOT, HOT WEATHER…

…HERE IS JUST A LITTLE IN JULY …

**JULY 4 – THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN at the Vulcan Park and Museum with a Viewing Party on Kiwanis Centennial Park, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. There will be a Catered Dinner and Open Bar at 7 p.m. with Fireworks at 9 p.m. Visit www.visitvulcan.com for tickets and more info.

**JULY 8 – SMITHERMAN GOLF CLASSIC, 7 a.m. Registration and 8 a.m. Shotgun Start at the Highland Park Golf Course.

**JULY 10 – 5TH ANNUAL I LOVE IRONDALE DAY, 3- 6 p.m. with food trucks, FREE for First 500 Attendees, Live Music, Train Rides, Children’s Activities and meet local non-profit partners while building the community with the neighbors!

**JULY 12 – LT. MARK MEADOWS DAY at Irondale City Hall.

**JULY 12 – NEXT LEVEL FOOTBALL CAMP, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. with JEREMY TOWNS, former NFL Player at Legion Field.

**JULY 12 – MILES COLLEGE CHEER CAMP, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Knox Windham Gym. Ages 4-12. Go to Instagram for more at: official_milescheer

JUNE IS STILL HERE… Have fun!!

FOR SUMMER LUNCH DISTRIBUTIONS SITES…

**ALL BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS will be available for Dine-In Only but will be closed on Fridays. K-8 – NOW through July 3, noon – 1 p.m. Grades 9-12 NOW through July 10, Noon – 1 p.m. Martha Gaskins will be open on Fridays NOW through July 18, Noon – 1 p.m. **ALL HOUSING COMMUNITUES (Dine-In Only) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY…

**SUMMER STEAMER CAMP, NOW through July 15, at the Birmingham Public Library on Park Place, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Five Points West Regional Library 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., for 3rd -5th Grade students. Lunch is provided Register at cenyouth@cobpl.org.

**COLOR OUR WORLD – 2025 SUMMER READING is at BPL Locations. Register for summer reading by visiting any BPL location to check out books or download books online. All participants who complete a B-I-N-G-O Card win a prize and a chance for a grand prize. For more info, visit www.cobpl.org.

**BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY – THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD by Jean Pierce, Saturdays, June 28 through July 19th at Central Public Library, downtown.

MORE…FOR THE YOUTH…

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN SUMMER ART CAMPS, for 6th – 12th Grades, NOW through July 25. Whether your child is just discovering art or building a serious portfolio. There is Drawing, Portfolio Development, Digital Art, Printmaking, Clay, Sculpture and more. Register at SpaceOneEleven.org.

**MDS SUMMER CAMP, NOW through August for ages 4-8 (Must be Potty Trained) with Lunch and Snacks. There is Outdoor Play, Water Play Days, Sno Cone Days, Arts and Crafts and more. Call 205-957-6550 for more.

**COCO MOORE’S SUMMER JR. BEAUTE CAMP, is an inner and outer beauty enrichment camp experience for tween and teen girls, ages 7-14, June 23 – 27. Contact 205-427-9849 for more.

**SUMMER THEATRE CAMPS at Red Mountain Theatre for ages 4 – 18, NOW through August 15. Go to redmountaintheatre.org for more.

**KIDS BOWL FREE ALL SUMMER LONG! – Every Day, All Summer Long, Kids Bowl FREE at Spare Time in Trussville! No Cost! Two Free Games Every Day! Family- Friendly Activity!

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

**SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – HAIRSPRAY, 10:30 a.m. Bring the whole family for some musical fun. Go in your PJs, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and enjoy light breakfast options for the whole family plus Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar for the grown-ups.

**THROUGH NEXT THURSDAY…SHOUT AROUND THE WORLD celebrating Pride through next Thursday…

**TODAY – PARIS IS BURNING, 7 p.m.

…SHOWING THROUGHOUT THE WEEK:

**THE BITTER TEARS OF PETRA VON KANT (Germany).

**CROSSING (Turkey)

**QUEENS OF DRAMA (France)

**EASY A + DISCUSSIOON OF SAFER SEX & THE SILVER SCREEN (18+ USA)

**KNIFE + HEART (France)

**HAPPY TOGETHER (Hong Kong)

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

