Coca-Cola Amphitheater Timeline: Pulling Back The Curtain

The City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Commission, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) and Live Nation, the huge live entertainment company, all began work nearly three years ago for what would become a $46 million amphitheater on Birmingham’s northside that would have an outdoor capacity of 9,380 for festivals, concerts and community events. It opened last week as scheduled and here’s a timeline of how it all came together.

October, 2022 — Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens announces during a work session that a proposed amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the site of the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham. The project could be funded by $5 million contributions each from the county, the city of Birmingham, the BJCC, and Live Nation would operate the facility under a management agreement — along with a $30 million bond.

February, 2023 — The BJCC board of directors approves the purchase of 13.4 acres for the proposed $50-million, 9,000-seat The Star at Uptown amphitheater. The cost: $2.9 million — $4.97 per square foot, according to BJCC executive Director and CEO Tad Snider, who called the price “reasonable.” Included is a parking deck with 380 spaces (two other decks, owned by developer Corporate Realty, are across the street from the site).

September, 2023 — The BJCC board and Live Nation reach an agreement for Live Nation to manage the amphitheater. This agreement, part of a 20-year operating agreement, includes a $5 million contribution from Live Nation towards the amphitheater’s construction. The amphitheater, which is owned by the BJCC, will be located in the Druid Hills neighborhood and is part of the Star Uptown redevelopment.

January, 2024 — The Birmingham City Council vacates 100,670 feet of right of way between 15th Avenue North and 17th Avenue North, and between 22nd Street North and 25th Street North, which will be part of the footprint of the planned amphitheater. “It will fit within the amphitheater site proper, right about where the seating plan is,” Snider said. That allows for the property to be consolidated as the construction site. The open-air amphitheater on 25th Street North adjacent to The Star development will sit on the 50-acre former campus of the now demolished Carraway Hospital.

June, 2024 — BJCC, city officials and amphitheater operator Live Nation, break ground to begin construction on the amphitheater. “This is a day that’s made possible by the hard work and commitment of so many individuals and leaders in our community,” Snider says. “We’re proud of the collective effort put into building a new entertainment venue that will serve local residents and give visitors yet another reason to come to Birmingham.”

November, 2024 — Ceremony held to name the long-planned amphitheater. The new Coca-Cola Amphitheater is scheduled to open June 2025 with more than 20 shows during the 2025 concert season, along with other special events. City, county and business leaders gather for the announcement. “We’re proud to support a venue that celebrates our community through the universal language of music,” said Mike Suco, president and CEO of Coca-Cola United. “Coca-Cola has always been about bringing people together and creating moments of happiness. We see the Coca-Cola Amphitheater as the perfect space to continue that tradition.”

May, 2025 — Northside community residents get their first look inside the amphitheater. “It’s going to be beautiful,” said Edward Eaton, vice-president of the Druid Hills, following a walk-through. “[Developers] seem to have a real good plan. So far, so good.” Eaton said he is pleased with how project organizers worked with residents. There was concern about how parking would impact streets and personal yards as well as the noise and acoustics when the concerts begin, he said. “Anything we’ve brought up they’ve addressed it so far,” he said. “Lighting, parking, we don’t want anybody blocking driveways — and getting sidewalks repaired. They seem to have a real good plan.”

June 20, 2025 — Grand opening held with residents and officials with the city, county, BJCC and Live Nation present.

“I’m looking forward to new people coming into our neighborhoods and learning what a wonderful community that we have here,” said Janet Maycock, Druid Hills Neighborhood Association. “So many people who live in this state have never been inside of Druid Hills neighborhood. … I’m excited about the economic development that this brings because there’s going to be so many more projects coming behind this.”

“It’s an exciting day for Birmingham,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. “The Coca-Cola Amphitheater is bringing new entertainment to our city that will serve our residents, attract more visitors and bring new life to the Northside community. This new venue solidifies Birmingham’s growing reputation as an entertainment destination.”

June 22, 2025 — With thousands in attendance, the first official performance takes place headlined by comedian Matt Rife.

For a full list of upcoming shows visit CocaColaAmphitheater.com and follow along at @CocaColaAmp on social media.

