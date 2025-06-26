Local Filmmaker ShyViell Rudolph Premieres ‘Birmingham: City of Soul’ 

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

When writer, director, and content creator ShyViell “Shy” Rudolph began creating films eight years ago all she had was herself, her camera, and the city of Birmingham. That’s all she would need at the time to start a career that now includes eight films on Tubi and Amazon, including her latest Birmingham: City of Soul which premiered Tuesday night before a sold-out audience at the Sidewalk Theater in downtown Birmingham.

The film follows the main character Heaven as she struggles with ongoing violence in her hometown of Birmingham, and the way it affects her personal life.

‘It’s a movie centered around the violence that’s happening in the city and where it’s coming from and how people are actually trying to stop the violence to make it become a better place,” said Rudolph.

The film features several popular locations like historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church as well as a cameo by LaDarrius “L. Hut” Hutcherson, popular social media influencer known for his content showcasing Birmingham restaurants and activities.

“I just had to have him (Hutcherson) … he is doing so much in the city. I had to put him in,” said Rudolph, who added it only took eight days to shoot the film.

The biggest takeaway from her film? “It’s so much better for us to be better together than at war against each other. It doesn’t solve anything,” she said.

Her goal is not only to bring awareness when creating movies but to also “shed light on the talent here in the city,” she said.

“The impact the city has made on me has been a very positive and encouraging due to the support and I want to encourage [local talent] by giving them motivation and a place to showcase their talents through film art and content.”

Rudolph, who has over 100 short films on YouTube as well as content on Instagram, Facebook, and Tik Tok, said she found her passion for filmmaking while attending Miles College.

“I did theater in college which sparked my interest in film. And from there, I started doing more plays and theater. Once I graduated in 2017, I was very interested in creating movies. So, I bought my cameras, started writing scrips and just started to make my own movies.”

That same year, Rudolph said she made her first film titled “Family.”

She credits Miles College for “changing her life. Being there was a beautiful experience. I come from the streets. I come from the hood, so my mentality comes from that. When I went to college, it shifted my mindset. I was around people who were aiming to be successful. It motivated me to just want to be successful and surround myself with likeminded people versus just being in the hood hanging out doing nothing.”

Growing up in Bessemer, Rudolph said living near the city of Birmingham comes with its ups and downs.

“The city of Birmingham is a great place if you make it a great place … Birmingham means the soul of Alabama to me. If you can make it in Birmingham, you can make it anywhere.”

Asked how she would define her style of content she said, “authentic. I kind of do it all. I can do crime, suspense, but I mostly do drama. I like to inform. I like to do things that make you think differently or things that make you want to change for the better.”

For more on Rudolph:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shy.soanti?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shyviell_filmmaker?igsh=eG05d3BtMTMyb25q

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shyviell?_t=ZP-8xVRk7AJKZi&_r=1

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

