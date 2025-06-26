Stellar Gospel Artists and Choirs Take Root in Birmingham, Alabama

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

When Cameron Little was recently announced as a nominee for Best New Artist at the 2025 Gospel Sounds Music Awards (GSMA) he described the moment as surreal.

“My initial reaction to the news of my nomination was one of sheer astonishment,” Little said. “It served as a powerful reminder that all the hard work, dedication, and resources invested in my music journey are truly worthwhile.

“Above all, I attribute this achievement to God, whose guidance and support have been instrumental in my progress.”

As excitement builds for the GSMA event this August, Little said this is only the beginning.

“Fans can count on me to stay true to my passion, regardless of the outcome,” he said. “I will continue to nurture the gifts and anointing in my life.”

His upcoming single, “Do It For Me 2.0,” features viral gospel talent Bre Holly. Little is also inviting supporters to connect with him in person during Stellar Weekend, also known as the “Stellars Plus Experience,” a three-day celebration leading up to the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The event features concerts, panels, fan events, and worship experiences honoring gospel music and culture in August.

Little will also be touring with Vincent Bohanan, a celebrated gospel artist from New York, known for his powerful choir arrangements and heartfelt songwriting, throughout the summer.

For more information on Little follow him on these platforms, Facebook:Cameron Little & Instagram: Iamcameronlittle

Chyenne Massey & Du Praize:

Chyenne Massey describes himself as a “choir head for years” and considered forming his own choir. But it wasn’t until 2019 when he saw Dr. Ricky Dillard, director of New G, a gospel choir known for uplifting messages that inspire worshippers around the world, that Massey began to consider his goal seriously.

“Watching him direct New G was amazing,” Chyenne recalled. “Everything that he does earns him the nickname, ‘Choirmaster.’”

That same year, a gospel panel featuring Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole, a Grammy-winning gospel singer, evangelist, and member of the legendary Clark Sisters, confirmed his calling. “She asked, ‘Are you starting the choir for yourself or for the ministry?’ That question stuck with me,” he said.

Launching Du Praize in 2020 came with trials, Massey said. Despite limited support and a small roster — only three sopranos, two altos, and Chyenne and his father alternating tenor — the choir’s debut during a benefit concert was a breakthrough.

“I was nervous,” Massey admitted. “But people came up to me saying, ‘Oh, you guys were wonderful,’ or ‘That is my favorite song.’ Those comments reassured me.” The pandemic halted progress, but Chyenne never gave up.

“The songs I sing may minister to me, but I have to minister to others,” he said. A recent impromptu performance at New Hope Baptist Church in Birmingham of “Yes, God is Real” was a testament to that spirit-led mission. “Everyone was on their feet singing along with me,” he pointed out. “We have to give the people the right message.”

Massey was influenced early on by gospel giants like Hezekiah Walker, Walter Hawkins, and John P. Kee, and said his passion took root at Fairfield High Preparatory School. Massey recently received a Community Choir of the Year nomination from Gospel Sound Music Awards.

“To be nominated alongside some of the greatest choirs in the country is an honor,” he said. “Only what you do for Christ will last. He’s gonna get what He deserves, because He gives me what I don’t deserve.”

For more visit Instagram: Dupraize & Facebook: Chyenne Massey & Du Praize

Warriors of Worship

For Bruce Henderson Jr., a.k.a. Bruce Jr., the founder of The Warriors of Worship (WOW), choir music is more than just harmony — it’s a divine assignment.

“God spoke to me to branch out and do ministry beyond the choir loft,” Bruce Jr. said. That divine prompting led to the formation of WOW in 2016, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to music ministry, education, and community outreach. “We don’t just sing — we serve,” he added, emphasizing WOW’s mission to blend worship with impact.

The inspiration to lead a choir began early.

“My grandmother and mother both served in music ministry,” he recalled. “I grew up as the church baby and sang in music ministries with my grandmother. She was my first inspiration.”

This legacy was strengthened through the Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA), where leadership skills in music ministry were nurtured. WOW made its debut on January 1, 2017, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Pratt.

“The road hasn’t always been easy, but God has been faithful,” he said. Since then, WOW has toured cities like Mobile, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas, performed alongside Grammy Award-winning artists like who Lyle Lovett at the Lyric Theatre, and released several music projects that garnered award nominations.

“We were nominated for nine rhythm of Gospel Awards in 2018 and 2023 where we won Community Choir of the Year and Best Male Artist of the Year,” he said.

Keeping the choir spiritually grounded is a cornerstone of WOW’s longevity.

“Not only do we have rehearsals and concerts, but we have Bible study, Friday night fellowships, and weekend outings to bond,” Bruce Jr. explained. These moments strengthen their spiritual and emotional connection. As a nominee in the community choir category, he hopes the impact goes beyond trophies.

“I pray that the Gospel music community remembers to reach back and pull the next generation up and train them.”

For more on Bruce Jr. &Warriors of Worship visit Facebook : Pastor Bruce Jr & WOW. YouTube: Pastor Bruce Jr.

