Rain Can’t Dampen Stellar Sets During Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival in Birmingham

Written and Photographed by Marika N. Johnson | For the Birmingham Times

Despite a rainy interruption on Saturday, more than 20,000 fans enjoyed four days of line dances, exceptional performances and renowned artists during the 11th annual Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival June 5-8 in downtown Birmingham.

The four-day event kicked off Thursday with a free line dance party at Legion Field, featuring DJs Chris Coleman and Bad Boy Butch, alongside singers Logan the Entertainer and Cupid, famed for the “Cupid Shuffle.”

Friday’s sunny skies set the stage for James Wesley, followed by Birmingham drummer PJ Spraggins and his band. Jazz saxophonist Kyle Turner, 11-year-old Alabama singer London Koi, the Special EFX All Stars, and four-time Grammy nominee Eric Benét — all delivered captivating performances. Benét closed the evening with his signature falsetto and tenor vocals on songs like “Chocolate Legs” and “Georgy Porgy.”

A three-hour rain delay on Saturday tested the crowd’s patience, but attendees remained resilient. The wait was rewarded with performances by five-time Grammy-winning pianist Robert Glasper; R&B artist Leela James; jazz guitarist Norman Brown, and the 1980s funk band Con Funk Shun, which brought the crowd to its feet. R&B star Anthony Hamilton delivered a powerful set shortly after midnight.

One of the headliners, musician Robert Glasper, described the festival as a “family reunion,” noting the personal significance of reconnecting with artists like Norman Brown, whose music his father once played for him, and fellow Texan Kyle Turner, whom he admired as a youth. “Birmingham’s Jazz Fest brought me back to my roots,” Glasper said with a warm smile.

Sunday featured performances by Birmingham choirs, including Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church; Allen Pruitt Jr. and Called II Worship, London Koi, and the Birmingham Community Mass Choir. Renowned gospel artist Marvin Sapp closed the festival with an inspiring performance Sunday evening.

