‘I Pulled Out the Ring, and Asked if She Loved Me … and [Then] I Told Her How Much I Loved Her’

JE'DON HOLLOWAY-TALLEY | Special to the Birmingham Times

VERLINDA & EDDIE WELLS JR.

Live: Bessemer

Married: June 9, 1990

Met: Spring 1988, while in traffic on 4th Avenue in Bessemer. “That’s where I finally got her to stop and talk to me,” Eddie said. “I recognized her from high school [McAdory High School in Bessemer], but I had never said a word to her… I observed her for two or three lights before I started making motions at her to try to get her attention, and when she finally looked at me and let down her window, I asked her if she was related to Morris Wilson, who happened to be her brother.

The mention of her brother did the job. “The light turned green, and I asked her if she would mind pulling over into a (nearby) parking lot and she did and we started talking and exchanged numbers,” Eddie said.

“He was driving a nice car and was a nice-looking guy, so of course, I was interested,” Verlinda laughed. “And the idea of him saying he knew my brother made [me comfortable], and I thought, ‘well, if he knows my brother, and this is a nice-looking guy, he’s a safe pick.’ I gave him my phone number and he called me the next day.”

Eddie set up a date for the following day.

First date: At Pizza Hut in Bessemer. Eddie said he wanted an opportunity to sit in each other’s presence and get to know one another.

“I went and picked her up from her home and that was my first encounter with her family. They were very inviting and asked me to come in and wait while she finished getting ready,” Eddie said, “and sure enough she came out looking good. It was supposed to be a casual night out, but I appeared to be underdressed once she walked out,” he laughed.

“Eddie is really tall, he’s 6 ‘5, and I’m tall too, I’m 6 feet, so the thought of being able to look up at my date sent me to the clouds,” Verlinda laughed. “Looking up at him was a dream. He was good looking, tall, and he drove a real nice car. Everything was on point.”

The turn: Six months later. “As time went on, the dates became more frequent. We agreed upon the fact that we were both tired of dating and it was time to [commit],” Eddie said. “I was working [at a no longer existing warehouse in the distribution department] reliable and dependable. And she was getting ready to graduate from UAB, and was going to be teaching. But there was a call that initiated [marriage talk]. Verlinda called me one day at work and she said I bought something and that she was really excited about it. And I said, ‘well what is it?’ and when she told me what it was, I was all in,” said Eddie.

Verlinda had bought some furniture with the money she had been saving to purchase a graduation gift to herself. Verlinda had her eye on a new car but instead bought something for their future.

For Verlinda, the turning point was her family’s approval. “My mom, dad, and siblings all fell in love with Eddie and knew he was the guy for me,” she said.

The proposal: Christmas 1989, at Verlinda’s parents’ home in Bessemer, during Christmas dinner.

“I was so nervous about proposing with all of them there that I was shaking. And after the food had been blessed they started passing the [dishes] around, and when I was passed the pitcher of sweet tea, I dropped it trying to pour myself a glass. After I did that, they had a little fun with me and that was part of my initiation into the family,” Eddie said.

After the laughter subsided, Eddie recovered and asked Verlinda’s parents for her hand in marriage, “and they were so overjoyed they started crying. Then, I turned to Verlinda and pulled out the ring, and I asked her if she loved me. She said ‘yes’, and then I told her how much I loved her and asked her if she would be my wife, and she said ‘yes’, said Eddie.

“When he started talking to my parents, I was so excited, I felt like ‘oh my, it’s about to happen’. My life was about to change, and it was changing for the betterment of both of us. I loved the ring. I had given him some different samples of what I liked, and he did not fall short of what I wanted. I happily said ‘yes’,” recalled Verlinda.

The wedding: At Verlinda’s home church, New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bessemer, officiated by Pastor William H. Walker Sr. Their colors were purple and yellow.

Most memorable for the bride was the reception. “People were so happy. I enjoyed our first dance and being there with our loved ones,” Verlinda said.

Most memorable for the groom was a moment his memory failed him during the ceremony. “We both had a part that we had to say to each other and I couldn’t remember everything I was supposed to say. I had it written down on a piece of paper in my pocket, but my best man told me if I took that paper out he was leaving,” Eddie laughed. “So I struggled through it. I don’t think I said half of what I was supposed to say, but I didn’t pull out that paper.”

They honeymooned in Gatlinburg, Tenn. “That was Verlinda’s first time up in the mountains and she wasn’t thrilled about the high elevation,” Eddie recalled. “The chalet that we stayed in was very cozy, and romantic. And then when it was time to leave, she wasn’t too thrilled going down the mountain. She had her eyes closed coming up the mountain and going down.”

Words of wisdom: “Divorce is not an option. Learn how to work through your issues and keep God first. You have to have a prayerful life, and respect each other’s flaws, because no one is perfect,” Verlinda said.

“Figure out what your spouse’s love language is and cater to that to the best of your abilities. Try to manage their expectations the best you can. Always try to talk things out and be as proactive as you can in situations instead of reactive. And when special days and holidays come around, if it’s special to your spouse, make sure you [acknowledge/celebrate] because it means something to them,” Eddie said.

Happily ever after: The Wells attend New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bessemer, where Eddie serves as the Chairman of the Deacon Ministry, and Verlinda, on the Marriage, Deacon’s Wives, and Future Teacher Foundation ministries. They have two children, Challis Morgan, 32, and Colin Wells, 29, and one granddaughter, Maya Morgan, 11 months.

Verlinda, 61, is a Bessemer native, and McAdory High School grad. She attended The University of Alabama at Birmingham [UAB], where she earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in elementary education, and a certification in school psychometry. Verlinda retired from Jefferson County Schools as an educator in 2020, after 31 years. She enjoys spending her time with her granddaughter and volunteer tutoring at the Bessemer Public Library.

Eddie, 63, is a Bessemer native, and McAdory High School grad. He’s worked in the warehouse industry in distribution for more than 40 years, and has worked for Patterson Logistics in Bessemer, for the last 10 years as a department manager.

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.

