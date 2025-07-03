Birmingham 2025 World Police And Fire Games Bring Out the Best in Everyday Heroes (PHOTOS)

The Birmingham Times

Welcome to BHM 2025 WPFG. Competition and camaraderie. Boxing and bowling. Dodgeball and flag football. Participants from Birmingham to Brazil in 1,600 medal events that include swimming and indoor volleyball at Birmingham CrossPlex; jiu jitsu, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling at Birmingham’s Boutwell Auditorium; boxing at Alabama Theater; cycling criterium at Talladega Superspeedway and others. More than 8,500 first responders, about 700 Alabamians, from nearly 80 countries, who are current and retired public agency personnel are in the Magic City for the 2025 World Police and Fire Games (WPFG). The opening ceremony was held on June 27 in Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, and the closing ceremony is at 4:30 p.m. on July 6 at the Athletes’ Village at City Walk.

Here’s a look at some of events so far.

