Iconic Wales Window Inside Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church Turns 60

By Sym Posey |The Birmingham Times

When the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham killed four girls and blew out windows throughout the building, John Petts, a stained-glass artist from Carmarthenshire a county in the southwest nation of Wales, launched a campaign to fund and create a new window as a gift for the church 4,000 miles away.

Petts’ depiction of a Black Christ is recognized throughout the world as one of the Civil Rights Movement’s most iconic pieces of art and stands at the front of the church. The right hand pushing away hatred and injustice, the left offering forgiveness. The glass was installed in 1965.

Last week, church members commemorated the 60th Anniversary of the Wales Window with a ceremony that highlighted Welsh Government’s collaboration with Birmingham Sister Cities, and the City of Birmingham.

“This Wales Window is powerful symbol of compassion and solidarity,” said Jennifer E. Gowers, Chair of Birmingham Sister Cities, a non-profit organization in Birmingham, Alabama, that fosters international partnerships and cultural exchange programs with cities around the world. “It commemorates, a globally significant symbol of peace and solidarity born out of tragedy.”

The program featured a talk by Mick Petts, son of the window’s artist, John Petts, as well as several city officials.

Acknowledging the milestone, Cornell Wesley, Director of the Office of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for the city said, “we must recognize the importance of collaboration and unity and our ongoing quest of social and economic equity. The events that unfolded in Birmingham serve as a stark reminder of the power of community, and the resilience of those who demand change. It is imperative that we continue to harness this spirt of togetherness, ensuring that the lessons learned from our past guide our actions today.”

Representing the Welsh Government, La-Chun Lindsay said, “Wales may be a small nation of three million, but its people and spirit are best. Wales has a rich culture and heritage, passion, and pride. It is, above all a nation of peace and sanctuary. The Wales Windows stands as a powerful symbol of this spirit. It was given as a response to tragedy and a gesture of solidarity.”

The Reverend Arthur Price Jr., pastor of Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, said the breathtaking window was born out of heartbreak by a brilliant Welsh artist. “He offered his work not just as art but also as an act of sympathy and solidarity. What started as a tragedy has gone to build bridges across cultures,” said Price.

On Sunday, September 15, 1963, Addie Mae Collins (14), Denise McNair (11), Carole Robertson (14), and Cynthia Wesley (14) were killed in a racially motivated attack while attended morning services at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.

The bombing sparked national outrage and helped to gain support for landmark Civil Rights legislation.

