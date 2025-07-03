PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY YOUR WEEKEND!!! BE SAFE!!

TODAY, JULY 3…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**NO FILTER ADULT CABARET at Saturn.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, JULY 4…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**WHISPER PARTY, WE HAVE PROBLEMS, RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE, and CHASE ALLEN at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHTS SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES at Beacon Park. Fun and Games begin at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk. There are FREE hot dogs, lemonade, train rides, popcorn, snow cones and more.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, JULY 5…

**FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, 8 – 11 a.m., Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall -Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey and handcrafted items.

**SATURDAY JAZZ GREATS CLASSES, 3rd-12th Grade at Jazz Hall. Classes are free with a registration fee of $75. Call 205-327-9424 for more. Visit www.jazzhall.com.

**VARSITY BLUES & BEAD HEAD at The Nick.

SUNDAY, JULY 6…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SUNDAY NIGHT at The Nick with KYLE KIMBRELL.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

MONDAY, JULY 7…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY, JULY 8…

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**FREE – ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY on Tuesday, July 15 at Smithfield Library and August 5 at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorneys will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal questions and provide direction, FREE. No appointment necessary. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**WHITE DENIM with TAGUA TAGUA at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT OPEN DECK with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**SATURN’S COUNTRY KARAOKE with TRISTEN KLAVENGA – FREE.

**SHAKEY GRAVES: AND THE WAR CAME – 10th ANNIVERSARY TOUR with Special Guest WHITNEY at Avondale Brewing Co.

THURSDAY, JULY 10…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**RYAN DAY’S METAL NIGHT at the Nick with BEAUTY IS THE ENEMY, KARKAZA, SIKKEN and RABBITHOLE.

**SATURN’S QUADRAPHONIC TRIBUTE TO BRIAN WILSON. FREE.

NEXT FRIDAY, JULY 11….

**Q DOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS at The Nick.

**MSPAINT with DRAGG, PAT AND THE PISSERS at Saturn.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

JULY…COMING IN WITH HOT, HOT WEATHER… SOME RAIN AND FIREWORKS, … especially for those celebrating the 4TH OF JULY! BE SAFE!!

CELEBRATING WITH FOOD, MUSIC AND COCKTAILS …CHECK IT OUT…

…DOWNTOWN…

**LIVE BLOCK PARTY CONCERT with 8 BALL AND MJG – UNITED WE VIBE, the 1911 Independence Day Concert, 7 p.m. at Henings, Downtown, 1623 2nd Avenue North.

…AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**FRIDAY – THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN at the Vulcan Park and Museum with a Viewing Party on Kiwanis Centennial Park, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. There will be a Catered Dinner and Open Bar at 7 p.m. with Fireworks at 9 p.m. Visit www.visitvulcan.com for tickets and more info.

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…MUSIC AND FIREWORKS…

**FRIDAY, 6:30 p.m. with Southeastern Outings’ 4th of July Picnic, at UAB Bartow Arena, Front Patio – Details: Bring your blankets, chairs and all your picnic supplies: food, drinks (no alcohol, please), cups, ice, utensils, etc. Look for the SEO signs. SEO people will assemble to the right of the stage as you face the band, right where the grass ends and the concrete floor leading to the entrance to the arena begins. Well-behaved children, but no dogs, are welcome. Reservations: Not required. Info: Dan Frederick, southeasternoutings@gmail.com or 205-631-4680.

** FRIDAY, 7 p.m. with Southeastern Outings at the FREE 4th of July Band Concert by the UAB Summer Band followed by City of Birmingham Fireworks at the UAB Bartow Arena, Front Patio. – Details: Enjoy a free outdoor concert of patriotic music celebrating Independence Day, then stay in the same place to watch the fireworks show from atop Red Mountain. The 7 p.m. concert is presented by the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Music. The UAB Summer Band will perform movie soundtracks and patriotic songs including selections by composers Henry Fillmore, John Williams and John Philip Sousa. Bring folding chairs and/or blankets to sit on during the concert.

UAB Director of Bands Sean Murray, Ph.D., will conduct, along with Assistant Director of Bands Caleb Owenby, DMA. The concert will also feature UAB students, local middle and high schools band directors as guest conductors. SEO people will assemble to the right of the stage as you face the band, right where the grass ends and the concrete floor leading to the entrance to the arena begins. Look for the Southeastern Outings signs. When the concert ends, enjoy clearly viewing the Birmingham City Fireworks from the picnic area. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Well-behaved children, but no dogs, are welcome. Info: Dan Frederick, southeasternoutings@gmail.com or 205-631-4680.

**FRIDAY, After the Concert and Fireworks with Southeastern Outings Potluck Dessert Get-Together at UAB Bartow Arena, Front Patio. – Details: Southeastern Outings people will stay at the Bartow Arena Park for a while after the fireworks are concluded, avoiding all the exiting traffic congestion. Then we will enjoy good company and food. You are encouraged to invite one or several guests to come with you since this event is one of the best SEO events for introducing yourself (if you are not already a member) and your friends to the group. Bring a small dessert with you to share with the group. SEO will provide a table to set out desserts plus plates, napkins, forks and spoons. Bring your own drink (no alcohol, please). Well-behaved children, but no dogs, are welcome. No Charge. Reservations: Not required. Info: Dan Frederick, southeasternoutings@gmail.com or 205-631-4680.

**JULY 8 – SMITHERMAN GOLF CLASSIC, 7 a.m. Registration and 8 a.m. Shotgun Start at the Highland Park Golf Course.

**JULY 10 – 5TH ANNUAL I LOVE IRONDALE DAY, 3- 6 p.m. with food trucks, FREE for First 500 Attendees, Live Music, Train Rides, Children’s Activities and meet local non-profit partners while building the community with the neighbors!

**JULY 12 – LT. MARK MEADOWS DAY at Irondale City Hall.

**JULY 12 – NEXT LEVEL FOOTBALAL CAMP, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. with JEREMY TOWNS, former NFL Player at Legion Field.

**JULY 12 – MILES COLLEGE CHEER CAMP, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Knox Windham Gym. Ages 4-12. Go to Instagram for more at: official_milescheer

AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY…

**SUMMER STEAMER CAMP, NOW through July 15, at the Birmingham Public Library on Park Place, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Five Points West Regional Library 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., for 3rd -5th Grade students. Lunch is provided Register at cenyouth@cobpl.org.

**COLOR OUR WORLD – 2025 SUMMER READING is at BPL Locations. Register for summer reading by visiting any BPL location to check out books or download books online. All participants who complete a B-I-N-G-O Card win a prize and a chance for a grand prize. For more info, visit www.cobpl.org.

**BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY – THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD by Jean Pierce, Saturdays through July 19th at Central Public Library, downtown.

MORE…FOR THE YOUTH…

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN SUMMER ART CAMPS, for 6th – 12th Grades, NOW through July 25. Whether your child is just discovering art or building a serious portfolio. There is Drawing, Portfolio Development, Digital Art, Printmaking, Clay, Sculpture and more. Register at: SpaceOneEleven.org.

**MDS SUMMER CAMP, NOW through August for ages 4-8 (Must be Potty Trained) with Lunch and Snacks. There is Outdoor Play, Water Play Days, Sno Cone Days, Arts and Crafts and more. Call 205-957-6550 for more.

**COCO MOORE’S SUMMER JR. BEAUTE CAMP, is an inner and outer beauty enrichment camp experience for tween and teen girls, ages 7-14, June 23 – 27. Contact 205-427-9849 for more.

**SUMMER THEATRE CAMPS at Red Mountain Theatre for ages 4 – 18, NOW through August 15. Go to redmountaintheatre.org for more.

**KIDS BOWL FREE ALL SUMMER LONG! – Every Day, All Summer Long, Kids Bowl FREE at Spare Time in Trussville! No Cost! Two Free Games Every Day! Family- Friendly Activity!

FOR MOVIE LOVERS… AT SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

**TODAY – (Shout Around the World …last day) – HAPPY TOGETHER (Hong Kong), THE BITTER TEARS OF PETRA VON KANT (Germany), CROSSING (Turkey), QUEENS OF DRAMA (France) and KNIFE + HEART (France).

**FRIDAY THROUGH JULY 6 – STAND BY ME (Stephen King)

**FRIDAY THROUGH JULY 10 – THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION (Stephen King.

**FRIDAY THROUGH JULY 17 – THE LIFE OF CHUCK (Stephen King)

**SUNDAY – LA STRADA on the Italian legend Federico Fellini (Filmmaker Focus Series – An Italian Film).

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

