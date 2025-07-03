When Life Demands It, We Have to Make That Tough Call

Many of us would rather avoid it if we could, but there are times when a tough decision must be made. It will not be easy, and it will test our emotions, but it has to be done. Keep in mind we’re in a brand-new season now, which is the summer solstice. And as you mature into a brand-new season in your personal lives, there’s an even greater expectation for you to make tougher decisions.

We’re expected to move with greater conviction and certainty because life will demand that of you. There are likely some situations right now in your life and you’re literally a decision away from everything changing. But your problem, your issue, your challenge, it doesn’t go away. It remains because you’re resisting making the tough call.

But think of it like this: What if life, through that situation, is attempting to call you to a higher place to make the tough decision? And you’ll know when you get to that place because nothing in you will really want to do this (make the decision, move in that direction, etc). But at the end of the day, you know that you have to make the tough call. It’s almost like you’re compelled to do so.

You can’t think it away. You can’t wish it away. You can’t laugh it away. You can’t drink it away. No, you have to stand, and as the young folks say, stand 10 toes down. And make the decision. And just know, I can only share as I’ve been where you are too. It’s one of those “tough places” in life. And if you haven’t come upon it yet, believe me it’s just around the corner. It’s not a negative confession; it’s just the fact that none of us escape this.

But just know that I am cheering for you and I am sending you good vibes and well wishes and peace during the time that you must make that decision.

And I’m just an email away at keisasharpe@yahoo.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

