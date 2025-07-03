Protecting Yourself and Your Family From Insect Bites This Summer

Planning to spend a lot of time outdoors this summer? While we emphasize the need to protect oneself from the hot summer sun, we need to include protecting ourselves from dangerous insect bites. Warm weather is appealing to insects. So, let us review the main summer insects and review some safety tips to help protect and manage summer insect bites.

Most mosquito bites are irritating but mostly harmless; however, some mosquitoes can transmit encephalitis and West Nile virus. These two diseases can cause severe illness with symptoms like headache, high fever and bodily weakness. Ticks can transmit Lyme disease, which can be treated if recognized early, so look for flu-like symptoms and possible rashes. Left untreated Lyme disease can cause joint and muscle pain, fatigue, heart problems and neurological issues.

Another insect to be cautious about is the kissing bug bites. They look like mosquito bites, but you will usually find a cluster of these bites in one spot. People who are sensitive to the bug’s saliva may experience a reaction to the bite which includes mild itching, redness and swelling.

Some of the major recommendations to protect yourself from insect bites are the use of insect repellent, covering exposed skin, and avoiding peak mosquito hours. For bites that occur, clean the area with soap and water, apply ice packs or anti-itch creams, and monitor allergic reactions.

Below are some protective safety measures and treatments:

The best insect repellant to use is one registered with the EPA containing at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Cover up by wearing long sleeves, long pants, and closed-toe shoes, especially in areas with mosquitoes and ticks.

Stay indoors during dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are the most active.

Eliminate any standing water, where mosquitoes breed, from your yard.

Use mosquito netting over strollers and infant carriers, especially when outdoors.

Remember to clean the bite or sting with soap and water.

Do not scratch the bite to help prevent infection and further irritation.

Remove the stinger if it’s present. Remove it using a clean object like a credit card.

Do not apply perfume and avoid the use of scented lotions and soaps. The sweet scents of these items attract insects.

Stay away from stagnant water and heavily wooded areas. Insects, especially mosquitoes, congregate around pools of water. Deer ticks, which carry Lyme disease are more likely to be in areas with lots of trees and brush.

Avoid wearing bright clothing such a bright flowery print because they attract insects, including honeybees and hornets.

Resist walking barefoot in the grass. Bees can often be on the ground, and this will help you avoid being stung.

Protect your pets, too. Make sure to bring and use your pet’s flea and tick repellants.

Keeping an Eye on Safety will help prevent insect bites from interfering with your fun planned outdoor activities.

