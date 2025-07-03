Morgan State University Makes HBCU History in Venice

Featured Photo by Damien T. Taylor

In a groundbreaking achievement, Morgan State University became the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to lead a solo pavilion at the prestigious 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale.

The installation, titled “ReCall & Response,” is the brainchild of Assistant Professor of Architecture Coleman A. Jordan. Drawing inspiration from West African traditions, the pavilion transforms the concept of the talking drum into an immersive architectural experience, emphasizing themes of rhythm, memory, and cultural reclamation.

The pavilion, constructed with sustainably sourced timber, was a collaborative effort involving students and alumni from Morgan State University, Tuskegee University, and Clemson University. It opened on May 10, 2025, at the Giardini della Marinaressa in Venice and will be on display through Nov. 24, 2025.

The Magnificent Marching Machine’s European HBCU Encore

Complementing the architectural showcase, Morgan State’s renowned marching band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, brought their dynamic energy to Venice during Art Night Venezia on June 21, 2025. The band led a vibrant procession through the city, culminating in a performance at the Giardini della Marinaressa. This event featured a blend of music, spoken word, and traditional libation ceremonies, celebrating African heritage and the university’s commitment to cultural expression.

This European performance followed the band’s historic appearance in Normandy, France, in June 2024, where they became the first HBCU band to participate in the annual D-Day memorial parade. Their international engagements underscore Morgan State University’s dedication to providing students with transformative global experiences.

A Year of Global Engagement

Beyond Venice and Normandy, Morgan State students have been actively engaging in cultural exchanges worldwide. From studying abroad to performing before international audiences, the university’s emphasis on global learning continues to enrich its academic community.

As Morgan State University expands its global footprint, it remains committed to fostering cultural understanding and showcasing the talents of its students and faculty on the world stage.

