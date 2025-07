“The work underway in our city includes millions in investment for critical...

MAYOR RANDALL WOODFIN AFTER SITE DEVELOPMENT BEGAN THIS WEEK ON A CITY OF BIRMINGHAM PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIONAL COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT COALITION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 52 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES IN PRATT CITY; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, JUNE 27.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp