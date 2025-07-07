2025 World Police and Fire Games End in Birmingham on a Festive Note

The Birmingham Times

The 2025 Birmingham Police and Fire World Games concluded Sunday with the United States capturing a total of 1,181 medals, 496 in Gold; followed by Brazil 688, 244 and India 560, 273.

The 2025 Games began June 27 and ran through Sunday with more than 8,000 police officers and firefighters from over 70 countries in town for the event known more for its camaraderie than competition.

First responders competed in more than 1,600 medal events over 60 sports including an Alabama delegation of nearly 700.

The Birmingham Police Department recognized some of its own on social media with a Facebook post.

“The Birmingham Police Department has truly enjoyed every moment—competing, supporting and most importantly, connecting. From early morning events to late-night conversations, our officers have had the chance to meet amazing individuals from across the globe who share the same commitment to service and excellence.”

