Youth-Focused Restore Games Scheduled for July 11 at Birmingham CrossPlex

The City of Birmingham and the law enforcement community are gearing up for the Restore Games July 11 at the Birmingham CrossPlex from Noon to 4 p.m. which will include a youth-focused resource fair, gaming zones led by business leaders, and a conflict resolution panel featuring Jefferson County Judge Kechia Davis, District Attorney Danny Carr, and members of BPD.

“BPD will provide security, participate in games, mentor youth, and join the panel discussion,” said Reva L. Palmer, a lieutenant with BPD. “These events allow kids to see the human side of officers and help break stereotypical barriers.”

Organizers say The Restore Games wouldn’t be possible without broad community partnerships. Organizations like Step by Step Foundation, Triple Threat Volleyball, Leaders of Excellence, Holy Family High School, and churches like 6th Avenue Baptist are all pitching in. Even Max Transit is helping to ensure transportation access for kids across Birmingham.

Councilman Darryl O’Quinn and Senator Rodger Smitherman are sponsoring food, while the AG Gaston Boys and Girls Club will help lead a youth block party with music, anime, and dancing.

Both Palmer and Bean emphasize the shared responsibility of keeping Birmingham’s youth safe, inspired, and connected. “We hope young people see that police officers are not only around when bad things happen,” said Palmer. “We enjoy interacting with the community during the good times, too.”’

