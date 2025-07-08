Birmingham’s Kenya Buchanan: A Creative Pioneer with a Heart for Giving  

By Jordyn Davis | For The Birmingham Times

If you were to visit local fashion designer Kenya Buchanan’s website or Instagram, you’d be immediately greeted with adjectives like “custom,” “luxury,” “elegant,” and “intricate.” But if you were to strike up a 10-minute conversation with the visionary behind the wording, you would find more than just beautifully sculpted dresses and designs — you would see a creative pioneer with a passion for giving back.

Reflecting on how she’s able to pour into young talent, Buchanan said: “My motto and business have always been about more than just a gown. After we’ve designed their gown, they still have access to me and always will. I used my talent of being Kenya B. to give them Kenya — someone able to mentor young girls.”

Buchanan didn’t have the typical beginnings in fashion: After graduating from Fairfield High School in 1998, she believed the mortuary was where she belonged.

“It makes absolutely no sense because I’m too bright and vibrant for such a dark career,” Buchanan added, laughing. “So I got into Jefferson State Community College and went into the apprenticeship program and realized I hate it. I went from wanting to be a police officer to accounting and then to management, finally ending up working corporate for 14 years.”

To Buchanan, she felt as if she had been put in a box and tucked away. Long corporate hours dulled the bright light that would eventually shine again — with help from her committed family.

Rise Of A Thriving Artist

Born and raised in Fairfield, Alabama, Buchanan, 44, saw firsthand the power of dressing for the eye. Her grandmother had a special love for big, beautiful hats and suits with embellishments. According to Buchanan, she surprisingly didn’t have the “artsy” upbringing people would expect.

“While my grandmother wore these exquisite designs, I wouldn’t consider her fashion-forward. I was able to cultivate my artistic side via art and fashion classes at the University of Alabama,” Buchanan said.

During her time at Alabama 2013-2016, Buchanan was able to design her own collection and watch her designs come to life as they waltzed down the runway, sporting Buchanan’s signature colorful palette. Additionally, she developed her love of creation and turned it into elaborate, handmade designs. After countless hours of studying design and combining styles, she honed in on the specific skills that would lead her to become known as Birmingham’s exclusive “Southern designer.”

“At Bama, I was able to clearly distinguish myself from a seamstress to a designer. I learned trend forecasting, sketching, sewing, draping, flat pattern—everything you would see on Project Runway—a reality TV show aimed at contestants crafting fashion under a time constraint.”

After a successful tenure at the University of Alabama, graduating magna cum laude, Buchanan was ready to return to Birmingham.

Kenya B. in The Magic City

Fast forward to 2017: Buchanan has now spent her post-grad years fostering and creating an outlet for her creative mind that, according to her, never stops running. That year, Buchanan was awarded the title of Emerging Designer at Magic City Fashion Week.

A shocked yet extremely proud Buchanan was seeing stars.

“I didn’t have any prior experience based off of the fashion, just that senior collection at Bama. So winning that title in 2017 opened my eyes. I said to myself, ‘Man, I can really do runway shows.’ In that moment, I realized this is what I quit a corporate job for. This is what Kenya B. was meant to do.”

A few years later, Buchanan received the offer of a lifetime: to collaborate on a gown for Kendra Woodfin, the wife of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. Esteemed photographer Tony Minifield reached out to Buchanan and offered her the opportunity to help design a stunning gown for Woodfin’s maternity photo shoot.

“It was absolutely incredible. It was a collaboration between several creatives in the city. She [Woodfin] wanted a Bridgerton vibe, so I was able to create a gown where multiple pieces came into play,” Buchanan said.

Now, Buchanan continues her eye-catching work with clients across the country and a special program designed to give back to her roots in Fairfield. Not only does she hire high school students interested in design as interns in her shop, but each year she also selects a standout student from the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program at Fairfield High School to receive a custom dress and the “full Kenya B. experience.”

According to Buchanan, the best part of her work is being able to mentor young women in the community. After her clients receive their gown, the lifelong mentorship begins.

Buchanan periodically hosts skating nights, painting sessions, and other events to grow relationships with her clients. Her mentorship program allows her to continue to inspire young Black women to chase their goals — no matter what obstacles they may face.

Buchanan’s advice to young creators: “Staying true to yourself is what has gotten me to where I am. I see so many other designers creating fashion that conforms to what society wants and how they view the female body. Wear blinders and don’t worry about what the next person is doing.”

Kenya can be found on Instagram @iamkenyab and on Facebook at Kenya B.

