Birmingham Opens BOLD Funding Which Has Provided $5.4 Million to Dozens of Local Groups

The City of Birmingham on Monday began inviting proposals for its 2026-2027 Building Opportunities for Lasting Development (BOLD) funding program. Established in 2018, BOLD provides financial support to organizations dedicated to advancing economic development within the city through initiatives focused on five key focus areas, small businesses, workforce development, eliminating barriers, creative placemaking, and high-growth industries.

“Birmingham’s local organizations are essential allies in delivering transformative outcomes for our city,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We are committed to investing in initiatives that strengthen economic opportunity and community well-being. Continued support for BOLD awardees is a strategic decision, one that fuels resident empowerment, sparks neighborhood revitalization, and fosters stronger, more connected communities.

Over the last seven years, BOLD has directly contributed $5.4 million to 57 local organizations. The program was recently allocated up to $1.5 million in the city’s FY26 budget.

“The BOLD program stands as a beacon of community-driven progress,” said Coreata’ Houser, Interim Director of the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity. “Its influence reaches deep into Birmingham’s neighborhoods, uplifting residents, energizing local businesses, and strengthening our collective future. For seven years, BOLD awardees have been at the heart of grassroots impact, fueling economic mobility and shaping a more vibrant, inclusive city.

The BOLD program is devoted to aiding local businesses and organizations in crafting effective proposals by providing technical assistance workshops and support during office hours. Projects are evaluated and selected by a committee consisting of members from both the mayor’s office and the city council administration.

For those interested in learning more, a public meeting will be held via Webex on Thursday, July 10 at 2 p.m. Please visit https://www.birminghamal.gov/bold for additional information. Questions and feedback can be directed to BOLD@birminghamal.gov.