‘Ballin’ in Birmingham’s Boutwell Auditorium: Auburn to play Oklahoma State in Preseason Hoops

By Jeff Shearer | Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. – After winning the SEC regular season championship and advancing to the Final Four last season, Auburn men’s basketball will tune up for the 2025-26 season with a preseason game against Oklahoma State Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in Birmingham’s Boutwell Auditorium.

“Basketball is alive and well in the state,“ associate head coach Steven Pearl said. “The facility is unbelievable. We’re excited to be a part of such a great event. Excited about the matchup with Oklahoma State. They’re in a very similar position to us. They return one person from last year.”

“We’re excited to build off the momentum from the inaugural event last year and expand the event to feature more games and teams,” said Hibbett president Jared Briskin. “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 80th anniversary of calling Birmingham home than growing this event and celebrating basketball in our city alongside Nike. We’re committed to investing in Birmingham and the loyal Nike and Hibbett customers. This year’s event will offer fans even more unique experiences only available at the Ballin in Boutwell games.”

Ballin in Boutwell puts fans at the center, offering a perfect view of the on-court action from every seat and immersive experiences throughout Boutwell Auditorium.

The Ballin’ in Boutwell lineup is set for October. It starts with Alabama A&M vs. Samford on Oct. 13, followed by Auburn vs. Oklahoma State on Oct. 15 and Alabama vs. Florida State on Oct. 16. UA and FSU’s women’s teams will face off earlier in the day.

“On behalf of the city of Birmingham, we’re thrilled to host the second edition of Ballin in Boutwell and these exclusive exhibition games in Boutwell Auditorium,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin, City of Birmingham Mayor. “Birmingham is a true basketball city, home to passionate fans and a community deeply rooted in the game. Ballin in Boutwell brings a new level of premium college basketball to the Magic City. For 80 years, Hibbett has proudly called Birmingham home, and we’re grateful for their continued commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences like this one to our city.”

This October will be the first time the Auburn men’s basketball team takes the court as a Nike school with new Nike jerseys and equipment.

“To be partnered with Nike is something our players are more excited about than anybody,” Pearl said. “They’ve been walking around with a level of swagger with the shoes they’re able to wear. That will be the first time we get to see our new warmups in person. I know our fans are excited about it.”

Under Bruce Pearl, Auburn has played five games in Birmingham, most recently last season’s 87-69 win over No. 15 Purdue at Legacy Arena.

“This might be the best basketball state in the country, collectively, when you look at the strength of the programs we have in this state,” said Steven Pearl, noting the combined nine SEC season and tournament championships won by Auburn and Alabama since 2018. “The Southeastern Conference has run through this state since 2018. That speaks to the competitiveness of the rivalry and the fans we have in the state who are hungry for basketball.”

Tickets are on sale now at ballininboutwell.com.

