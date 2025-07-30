Miles College Initiative Takes Step to Connect HBCU Innovation with High-Growth Industries

The 2150 Center for Innovation, Commercialization & Growth expanded its national footprint with the launch of its Infrastructure iLAB focused on Public-Private Partnership (P3) Knowledge Center in New York City. This initiative builds on 2150’s commitment to fostering innovation ecosystems rooted in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by creating high-growth, sector-specific iLabs that bridge talent, research, and industry.

The P3 iLab will serve as a collaborative hub for HBCU students, faculty, industry subject matter experts, corporate leaders, and government partners to explore scalable, equity-driven solutions in infrastructure, sustainability, and inclusive economic development. The gathering featured a strategic dialogue centered on entrepreneurship and innovation, aimed at driving public-private collaboration and product commercialization.

“We’re creating a space where students and industry leaders can co-design real-world solutions,” said Erskine “Chuck” Faush, CEO at the 2150 Project. “This iLab will prepare HBCU talent to lead on the front lines of infrastructure innovation and unlock new opportunities through strategic partnerships.”

The goal of the iLab model is to identify real challenges — particularly in underserved ecosystems — and convene cross-sector teams to develop actionable solutions. These efforts are designed not only to address urgent public needs but also to create entrepreneurial opportunities, allowing students and founders to build businesses directly out of the innovations sparked during these events. Students and professors will convene campus sessions over the semester and reconvene with industry professionals to present findings. Along the way, this mentor-mentee framework will.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to contribute valuable insights, fresh ideas, and diverse perspectives to help expand the iLab concept,” said Jasmine Russell, class of 2016.

“Having the opportunity to participate in 2150’s iLab with my incredibly talented Stillman student Alirea was a privilege about which we are extremely excited,” said Dr. Skyller Walkes, Stillman College. “The highlight was collaborating with other thought leaders aiming to bring innovative solutions to the forefront of a competitive global knowledge economy.”

This launch follows the successful debut of the Public Policy iLab in May in Washington, D.C., and represents the next step in a national effort to connect HBCU innovation with high-growth industries.