Hank Aaron Invitational Brings Elite Baseball Players to Birmingham’s Historic Rickwood Field

Following a memorable experience at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex (JRTC) in Vero Beach, Fla., 44 of the 112 participants from Week Two of the 2025 Hank Aaron Invitational (HAI) have been selected to play in the annual HAI showcase game also known as the “44 Game,” reflecting the number Aaron wore throughout his career.

The elite showcase will take place at historic Rickwood Field for the first time in event history on Wednesday at 5 p.m. This will be the third event MLB will conduct at Rickwood Field since last June following MLB at Rickwood Field: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues and the East West Classic.