‘He Would Have a Dozen of the Prettiest Peach Roses Delivered to my Office Every Month for Almost a Year…”

BY JE’DON HOLLOWAY-TALLEY | Special to the Birmingham Times

CYNTHIA & KENNY PERRY

Live: Huffman

Married: Dec. 17, 2005

Met: Fall 2003, at Greater Emmanuel Temple Holiness Church, in East Lake. Kenny was born and raised in that church, while Cynthia had been a member for more than 20 years. They were well acquainted but had each been married to other people. After Kenny’s first marriage ended, he took time away from his home church and later discovered that Cynthia had been divorced for a few years as well.

“I was at my parents’ house [in Center Point] one evening talking to my sister, Sandra, and somehow we got on the subject of dating and ladies in the church, and I told her that there’s only one woman at that church that I would talk to because I liked her mannerisms and how she carried herself as a lady, and that was Cynthia,” Kenny recalled. “And Sandra said, ‘Cynthia’s available now, you know?’… And I think Sandra might have put a bug in Cynthia’s ear [about me], but the next Wednesday night, I decided to go to Bible class, and afterwards I walked up to Cynthia and asked her if I could have her phone number.

“After my divorce, I had made myself content regarding relationships, and I had told God that me and my girls [who were 5 and 9 years old at the time] would live happily ever after,” Cynthia said. “And his sister, Sandra, [said something about Kenny] and I noticed that [he] started coming back to church more often, and had begun showing interest in me. And when he asked for my number, I was a bit hesitant at first because I was content at that point — so I thought — and wasn’t looking for a relationship. Obviously, God had other plans, so I gave Kenny my phone number and we went from there,” Cynthia recalled.

First date: The following week, at Ruby Tuesday in Gardendale. Since Kenny worked the night shift at the Piggly Wiggly warehouse, they opted for a day date during Cynthia’s break from work at UAB and they met at the restaurant for lunch.

“It went extremely well. We talked and got to know one another, and on that date I thought ‘hmm… maybe I could give relationships another try’,” Cynthia said.

“It was good conversation, the food was good and we discovered we loved the restaurant,” Kenny laughed. “That was the first of many, many visits to that restaurant,“ added Cynthia.

The turn: Gradually over a year. “It was important to me to take my time with Kenny because I had daughters. We dated for a couple of months before I began bringing him around my girls, and we eventually shared the news with our kids that we were dating,” Cynthia said. “ … it wasn’t long before I discovered that Kenny was a kind-hearted, easygoing, loving person. At the beginning of each month, he would have a dozen of the biggest, prettiest, peach roses I had ever seen delivered to my office, and this went on every single month for almost a year…”

Cynthia shared there was an adjustment period for her oldest daughter, then 9, who was accustomed to it being her, her mom and sister. However, Kenny had a talk with her and assured her he wasn’t there to take their mom away, and that he only wanted to add to their happiness.

Kenny who also had three children, Kenny Jr., Kenderrel, and Brandi, who were 15, 13, and 10, at the time, had to share the wonderful news with them as well. “After dating for so long, I thought it was time to share the news with my kids too. I, too, had never brought anyone around my kids. But I sat them down and told them one by one that I was serious about someone and they were okay with it,” Kenny said. “For me, after my first marriage, I said I wouldn’t marry again unless the woman was of good character, loving, caring and could cook like my mama, and that (Cynthia) was,” he said. “And when it was time to introduce the kids, I asked her to cook a family dinner, and it went well. The kids got along well, and all of the qualifications to be my wife were met.”

The proposal: One Saturday night after dinner in December 2004, at Cynthia’s home in Roebuck.

Kenny proposed with the help of Cynthia’s daughters, Breanna, and Brayley [who were now 7 and 11]. “They were excited to help… we went into the living room, and they could hardly hold themselves together. I got down on one knee, and they stood on each side of me, and both of the girls helped me open the ring box, and then I asked Cynthia if she would marry me, and she said ‘yes’,” said Kenny. “By then, we [Kenny, Cynthia and the children] were all in tune with one another, it was good. We’d go shopping, go to the mall, we were together all the time, so it already felt right for them and for me.”

“I was super excited, and all smiles,” Cynthia said, “I said ‘yes’.”

The wedding: At the home of Kenny’s brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Timothy and Allyson Perry, in Huffman, officiated by their former pastor, Pastor Gregory Holsey, of Family Life Center, Warrior, Ala. Their colors were cream and pink.

Most memorable for the bride was the whole ceremony, said Cynthia. “It was just beautiful and intimate and signified the start of the rest of our lives. It was our happily ever after.”

The groom shared similar sentiments. “ … it was a very intimate wedding. It was just family and it was a beautiful time, and I kept thinking about the fact that we had just wed,” Kenny said. “She was beautiful, she was my wife, and she was mine. That’s what stood out to me the most.”

Words of wisdom: “Keep God as the center and core of your marriage,” Cynthia said. “Consistency, prayer, extending grace to one another, regularly setting aside intentional time together, and finding that balance with one another. [And in times of conflict] communication is key, it’s not necessarily my way or your way, but what way best benefits our marriage and family. Know that you can not read one another’s mind… And be one another’s best friend and biggest supporter.”

Kenny said, “Always keep God first, and communication is a must in any marriage. I had a great example of marriage growing up with my parents, who are still alive and have been married for almost 64 years. I’ve had great examples of how to be a man and how to treat your wife, and how to raise a family.” said Kenny.

Happily ever after: The Perry’s attend Love City Church in Forestdale, where Kenny serves as a Deacon and on the security team, and Cynthia on the Greeter’s, New Partners, Marriage, Women’s, and Outreach ministries. They are a blended family with five children: Kenny Jr., 35, Kenderrel, 33, Breanna, 31, Brandi, 30, Brayley, 26, and nine grandchildren.

Cynthia, 65, is a Wenonah native, and Wenonah High School grad. She attended Jefferson State Community College, where she earned an associate’s degree in business administration. Cynthia retired from UAB in 2010, after 25 years as a program administrator in the department of optometry and currently works part-time for there as a consultant.

Kenny, 56, is a Bush Hills native, and Ensley Magnet High School grad. He worked as a forklift operator at the Piggly Wiggly Distribution Warehouse in Bessemer, for the last 33 years.

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.

