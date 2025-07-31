A Back-to-School Bash that Serves Families in Birmingham, Bessemer and Fairfield

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

What started as a passionate idea from Julius Bedford, founder of Ladder Day Movement and a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc., has turned into a growing tradition of service, unity, and support for local students.

The 2nd Annual Back-to-School Bash will take place on Saturday, August 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Kloset, 5200 Valley Road Fairfield, AL, 35064. The event will feature free school supplies, haircuts, community resources, and more for students and families in the Fairfield, Bessemer and Birmingham School Districts. All begin classes August 7.

“I reached out to Shurmaine Pruitt as well as TaMarcus Pruitt, and they were gracious enough to agree to collaborate with me,” said Bedford. “The partnership was just organic, and it started about two years ago at the first one that we did, and we’ve been together ever since.”

The initiative is more than just handing out school supplies — it’s about setting students up for success on day one.

“Being a child myself that did not have school supplies going in and depending on other people, I know this is crucial,” said Bedford, originally from Memphis Tennessee and a Miles College graduate. “Every student should be day-one ready.”

Asked about expectations for this year, Bedford reflected on the broader significance of the effort. “With everything going on in the world, especially in the African-American community, it’s important we show unity,” he said. “We’re doing something for us, by us, but it’s open to everyone.”

Shurmaine Pruitt, Event and Outreach Coordinator for Alabama Greek Foundation and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of lifting others up.

“We believe in reaching back and pulling someone up,” she said. “When policies are being put in place to disenfranchise the less fortunate, it’s important we take care of our own.”

She emphasized that unity is at the heart of this effort. “We are all more powerful together,” she said. “It’s important for students to see collaboration because collaboration is how you get things accomplished. Networking is important.”

This year’s bash isn’t just a repeat of last year’s success, it’s an expansion. “All I can say is bigger and better,” Bedford said. “More supplies, more entertainment, a new location, and more community involvement. We even have raffles and certificates for free haircuts.”

The team has also partnered with Brown’s Barber and Beauty School to offer complimentary haircuts and hairstyles not just for students, but parents as well. “In addition to that, we have Brown’s Educational Consulting providing ACT prep courses,” said Shurmaine Pruitt. “We’re expanding this event into something truly community-based.”

Looking at the impact, the event is not only meeting material needs but also inspiring young minds through example. “When students see us working together, doing something positive, it becomes a memorable experience,” she added. “They’ll see how adults collaborate and hopefully apply that to their own futures.”

TaMarcus Pruitt, President of the Alabama Greek Foundation and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., explained the deeper mission: “The Alabama Greek Foundation is based on collaboration, community, and uniting. These are the pillars we are built on, and we always try to display unity.”

With expanding resources, deep-rooted partnerships, and a mission grounded in love and unity, the Back-to-School Bash is more than just an event it’s a movement.

Shurmaine Pruitt concluded with a powerful message about action and love: “Showing love is an action word. That’s what we’re doing putting in the work and showing love to the community.”

