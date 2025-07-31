Remembering Malcolm Jamal Warner

He was our brother and friend. And he grew up — along with us — right before our eyes. We lived vicariously through Emmy-nominated actor and consummate artist Malcolm Jamal Warner and his role as “Theo Huxtable” on the Cosby Show (which ran for eight seasons from 1984 – 1992).

Warner died after drowning in the waters off Costa Rica last week and man, did that feel like a crushing blow. His life, his work and his passion celebrated our culture. He was intentional and respectful from beginning to end.

When I think about his role as Theo, I remember him being relatable and likeable. Some of us didn’t grow up in a household with two successful parents as Warner’s young character did, but we respected him, admired him and cheered him along in that role.

He genuinely reached us at some point, and we felt we genuinely knew him. So much so, I’ve never heard an unkind word about him or his characters. In a profession that sparks genuine disdain for character roles, his work was beloved. And we not only cheered for Warner, and we connected.

Realistically we all know that it was his life’s work as an actor and artist, but he made us believe. And I dare say, Warner’s work made us hope — hope for more success, hope for better chances in this life. And we also watched as he evolved into more mature acting roles and other projects in the arts.

Some of us remember the laughs from the sitcom “Malcolm and Eddie,” in which he co-starred with comedian Eddie Griffin. And then there was his television show with actress Tracee Ellis Ross, “Reed Between the Lines.” And did you know he won a Grammy in 2015 for Best Traditional R & B performance for a collaborative project with Stevie Wonder? He was a celebrated spoken word artist (receiving a Grammy nomination in 2023). And Warner created a podcast – Not All Hood – to talk about the diversity of experiences within the African American community.

He was accomplished and it appears he used up nearly all, if not all, of his creative gifts bestowed upon him. Here’s to a life well lived and gift generously shared, Malcolm. We already miss you.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

