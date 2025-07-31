PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

COOL WEATHER!!! ENJOY IT!

…FIND A SHADY SPOT UNDER A TREE!

TODAY, JULY 31…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE BAND SOLSTICE, ORANGE MUDD & THE BAND HONEY at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT THURSDAY with ALABAMA SO & SO at The Nick.

**BACK TO SCHOOL BASH FOR EDUCATORS at Avondale Brewing Co.

**DREW MORGAN at the Upstairs Comedy Series at Avondale Brewing Co.

**(FREE) BLACK SABBATH’S PARANOID at Saturn.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**ROBIN SHAKEDOWN, MOSTLY STRANGERS, FETCH at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with SHOCK TEA, THE BAND HONEY, THE RUGS & BRUNCH WITH ROSIE at The Nick.

**JULES at Saturn.

**Y2K – A THROWBACK DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**LAND AID w/BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS + THE HIP ABDUCTION at Avondale Brewing Co.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2…

**FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, 8 – 11 a.m., Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall -Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey and handcrafted items.

**SATURDAY – HEAL THE BLOCK, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 13th Street S.W. between Cotton Avenue and Tuscaloosa Avenue. There will be food, entertainment, music, free haircuts, school supplies, health screenings, vendors, children’s corner, community resources, giveaways, job training, voter registration, mental health resources and more.

**LAWNDOG, MODENEL, OUTSIDE DOG, LUNAR PARQUE at The Nick.

**OF MONTREAL with BIJOUX CONE and SICK FUCKS at Saturn.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE.

**LATE NIGHT SUNDAYS at The Nick with TABULA RASA and RABBIT HOLE.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**HARBOUR with CARVER COMMODORE, ABBY HOLLIDAY at Saturn.

MONDAY, AUGUST 4…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 5…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**FREE ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorneys will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal, FREE. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**(FREE) GARY RANDY NUMAN VINYL DJ SET at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**MOLD, HIRAETH, DOMESTICATRIZ & THE REPUBLICANTS at The Nick.

**FREE – GROCER, CAPTAIN KUDZU, & BITTER CALM at Saturn.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 7…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE LAST RESPONDERS WITH FIEND WITHOUT A FACE @SKEPTIC? at The Nick.

**GLADYS IMPROV at Saturn.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8….

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**Q DOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS at The Nick.

**ANDREA REALLY – ZEITGEIST EP RELEASE SHOW at Saturn.

**BACK TO SCHOOL ROCK & RALLY w/ THE VELCRO PYGMIES at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**GREG GOSSETT APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF FORTIS INSTITUTE IN BIRMINGHAM – GOSSETT was recently named the new campus president for Fortis Institute (Birmingham). Fortis Institute is a higher education school that provides medical career training and skilled trade to students with real-world work and training experiences to enter the workforce in the healthcare, dental, welding technology, HVAC-R and other field. Welcome Greg Gossett!

LOOKING AHEAD AND PLANNING SOMETHING TO DO…

FOR LOVERS OF ENTERTAINMENT…

**THE MILTONS – A STAGE PLAY BY RICO SHAY – The Miltons, a powerful new stage play is hitting the Birmingham stage this Saturday with two (2) show times – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Woodlawn Theatre, 5503 First Avenue North. It is a ‘must see’ performance with some of the best around, starring: Patrick Bishop, Deirdre Gaddis, E. Josiah Kenty, CJ Steele, Raiya Goodman, Clarence Tyler, Kenji Hundley, Delores Byrd Smith, Stephanie Byrd. (If you don’t know one of them, you know more of them.) For more info, sovisionairefilms@gmail.com

FOR LOVERS OF BALLET…

There are things going on at Alabama Ballet that are important to many, especially ballet lovers… THINGS INCLUDE: *SEASON TICKETS are available now and the season included classics, featured works and a tribute to Roger VanFleteren. *INDIVIDUAL TICKETS go on sale August 11 which could include Legacy in Motion, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, at home: Mixtape, Sleeping Beauty and Unbound. *SCHOOL REGISTRATION is now open and you can register today. *FREE EVENT is August 16 – Family Day at the Ballet, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Alabama Ballet Center for Dance. *NUTCRACKET YOUTH CAST AUDITIONS registration is open for registration. LEGACY IN MOTION: CELEBRATING ROGER VANFLETEREN is a One-Night-Only Tribute in September. For more information, go to alabamaballet.org.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT THE SIDEWALK FILM FEST… DON’T MISS – August 18-24 – The 27th ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL!!

**TODAY – POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING, 2 p.m. Matinee.

**TODAY THROUGH AUGUST 7 – SORRY BABY.

**TODAY- STEEL MAGNOLIAS. 7 p.m.

**AUGUST 1-7 – CAT VIDEO FEST.

**AUGUST 1-7 -ARCHITECTON.

AT THE VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**AUGUST 16 – MOVIES ON THE MOUNTAIN, Saturday with TOY STORY at Vulcan Park & Museum.

FOR STUDENTS – BACK TO SCHOOL…

**TODAY – BACK TO SCHOOL BASH, 5- 7 p.m. at 5330 Oporto-Madrid Blvd. with free school supplies and book bags.

**SATURDAY – BACK 2 SCHOOL RALLY, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Greater Saint Thomas Community Church.

**SATURDAY – BLOCK PARTY, at Ballin Fast Gym, 4412 9th Avenue, 35224 with back packs, school supplies, bouncy house, haircuts, personal growth educators, DJ booth and food.

**SATURDAY – JACKSON’S BACK TO SCHOOL BASH, 2-4 p.m. at 507 41st Street North with Free school supplies and food.

**SATURDAY – BACK TO SCHOOL YOUTH DAY FUN DAY, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Zion City, 1104 Gene Reed Road with moonwalk, water slide, snow cones, hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos and popcorn.

**AUGUST 2 – REHOBOTH CHURCH BIRMINGHAM BACK TO SCHOOL BASH, 12-4 p.m. at 2120 Center Point Parkway with backpacks, giveaways, games, financial literacy, food, movie and more.

**SATURDAY – ENSLEY CHURCH OF CHRIST BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY, 10:30 a.m. with school supplies for all students.

**SUNDAY – TOOLS FOR SCHOOL, 2- 5 p.m. at Linn Park with games, inflatables, food trucks and more.

**SUNDAY – KENSATION’S ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL HAIR CHARITY, 8 a.m. until at 921 19th Street North, Bessemer. For boys and girls ages 13 and under, must have all hair washed, blown out and braid ready. For more, 205-862-3424.

**TUESDAY – APPLEBEE’S BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY, 2 – 6 p.m. at Five Points Location, 2246 Bessemer Road.

**NEXT SATURDAY – CORNELL LEWIS 10th ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL RALLY, 2:30 – 6 p.m. at Helena Sports Complex, 110 Sports Complex Dr. For more, cornellewisfoundation@gmail.com.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

NEAR AND AROUND THE SOUTHEAST … IN ALABAMA, IN LOUISIANA AND FLORIDA! PLAN!!

**AUGUST 10 – DISTRICT 6 SUMMER FARMERS MARKET, 1:30 – 3:30 pm. at Memorial Park with free ice cream, free hamburgers, hot dogs and chips, live chef demo with Chef Amanda and $5 vouchers while they last.

**SEPTEMBER 18-21 – LOUISIANA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL is in Lake Charles, LA.

**NOVEMBER 7-9 – WHISKEY, WINE & WILDLIFE is in Vilano Beach, St. Augustine, FL.

**MAY 7 -10, 2026 – ST. AUGUSTINE FOOD + WINE FESTIVAL is in St. Augustine, FL.

FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND FUN… LAUGHTER, FOOTBALL AND MUSIC…

**AUGUST 29 – WEEK ZERO CLASSIC COMEDY JAM featuring BILL BELLAMY, hosted by NEPHEW TOMMY with Special Guest MS. VEE at the Historic Boutwell Auditorium.

**AUGUST 30 – CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY vs VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY AND FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY vs UNIVERSITY of WEST ALABAMA at Legion Field.

**AUGUST 30 – BBQ FESTIVAL at Legion Field with live music and food.

**AUGUST 31 – LABOR DAY CONCERT – ONE NIGHT ONLY – A TRIBUTE TO LUTHER VANDROSS featuring JAY LAMBERT & THE BYRON THOMAS COLLECTIVE, 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

