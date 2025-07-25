Back-To-School Immunization Clinic, Family Events and Supplies Giveaways in Birmingham

www.jcdh.org

The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) will host its annual Back-to-School Immunization Clinic from July 28 through August 13, 2025, at the Central Health Center (1400 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233), to help families meet school immunization requirements ahead of the new academic year. The clinic provides a convenient opportunity for children to receive required school immunizations and obtain official documentation before the first day of class.

The clinic will operate Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a special Saturday clinic on August 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling (205) 588-5234 or using the self-scheduler at www.jcdh.org. Walk-ins will be accepted as space allows, but appointments are strongly recommended to reduce wait times.

To ensure a smooth visit, parents and guardians must bring the following documentation:

Guardian’s Photo ID

Insurance Information (Medicaid or private insurance, if available)

Shot records (if available.)

If you are a Jefferson County resident and would like to receive discounted services you must bring the following:

Proof of Residency (dated within 60 days; Utility bill, Medicaid award letter, or lease agreement

Proof of Income

If a child does not need immunizations but requires documentation, families may still visit the clinic to obtain a Certificate of Immunization (COI). For record requests only, you may visit the clinic or email shotrecord@jcdh.org. Vital records is issuing birth certificates and no appointment is needed.

“We want every child in Jefferson County to start school healthy and protected,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford, Jefferson County Deputy Health Officer. “This clinic provides families with a convenient and reliable way to meet school health requirements.”

Families are encouraged to notify staff in advance if any accommodations are needed to ensure a comfortable experience for their child.

Chase to Host Back-to-School Family Event at AG Gaston Boys & Girls Club on July 26

By JPMorganChase

A new school year will be here before we know it, which represents more than just a return to the classroom. It presents an opportunity to instill essential life skills, like financial literacy. This season is an ideal time for parents to introduce their kids to the fundamentals of money management, including saving, budgeting, and responsible spending.

To help prepare for the year ahead, Chase is hosting a Back-to-School Family event that will feature fun activities, financial health workshops, and more for kids of all ages.

When — Saturday, July 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where — AG Gaston Boys & Girls Club (4821 Avenue W, Birmingham, AL 35208)

What — Attendees will enjoy financial health activities designed for all ages to learn the importance of budgeting, smart spending, and the valuable resources available to them. Plus, while supplies last, students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies.

In addition to joining Chase at the July 26 event, here are a few important lessons parents and kids can learn to help on the first day of school and beyond.

Start With Saving

Whether it’s allowance, gifts, or earnings from a summer job, teaching kids to track and save their money is essential in developing good financial habits. Saving toward specific goals and understanding the time it takes to reach those can help children grasp the true value of money.

Chase provides families with the tools and resources to make saving easy, like Autosave, by setting up automatic monthly transfers from your Chase checking account to your savings account. All managed through the Chase Mobile® App, parents can help their child set a savings goal to ensure they build a strong financial foundation.

Next, Begin Budgeting

As you approach the tween and teen years, financial needs and desires for independence will evolve. They might take on part-time jobs, save up for larger goals (like a car), and begin managing more of their own finances. This is a great opportunity for them to learn the basics of budgeting.

Chase’s Monthly Budgeting Worksheets help make this process simple. Start by entering monthly income and expenses to help your teen differentiate “needs” and “wants.” This helps them see where their money is going and is important as they begin cashing and spending their first paychecks.

Then, Grow Their Finances

Transitioning from high school to college or stepping into the real-world post-graduation comes with a new set of responsibilities. Amidst managing studies, jobs, and future planning, young adults need both guidance and practical tools to help.

The Chase Mobile app tracks earnings, savings, and expenses, and makes it easy to send and receive money with Zelle®.

Just as kids progress from one grade to the next, they can grow their understanding and management of money too. Opening their first bank account is a great complement to these financial lessons. Check out Chase First BankingSM, Chase High School CheckingSM, and Chase College CheckingSM, to see which account works best for your student or, learn more at chase.com/StudentBanking.

Birmingham to host back-to-school supplies giveaway on Aug. 3 in Linn Park

birminghamal.gov

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will join community partners in hosting the “Tools for School Presented by Window World” school supplies giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 3 in Linn Park from 2 to 5 p.m.

Woodfin knows how important it is for families to be ready on the first day of school, which is why he said the Aug. 3 event is so important. School supplies, while they last, will be available for Birmingham students and teachers. Birmingham City Schools teachers should show their employee badge in order to pick up supplies.

“Every child deserves to walk into the first day of school feeling confident and prepared—and that starts with having the right tools in hand,” said Woodfin. “This event is about more than just pencils and paper. It’s about showing our students and teachers that their city believes in them and remains ready to continue to invest in their success.”

There will also be a DJ, food trucks, facepainting, games, inflatables and Coca-Cola samples.

Other community partners include Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services, Birmingham Police Department, Church of the Highlands, Coca-Cola United and Rising Star Baptist Church.

