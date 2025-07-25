July 24, 2025

____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

Set-Up Technician – Part-Time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Set-Up Technician – Part-Time for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/24/2025

Director of Convention Services

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Director of Convention Services, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/24/2025

Research Analyst

Amped Fitness Birmingham, LLC seeks F/T Ops Research Analyst to use math models/methods to aid mgmt in biz dev, policy, & ops decisions; develop optimal time/cost/logistics plans for program eval & implementation. Req: Master’s in Phys Ed, Kinesiology, or Physiology. $78,749/yr. Send resume to 3427 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243.

BT07/24/2025

Administrative Assistant – Sales and Marketing

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Administrative Assistant – Sales and Marketing for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT07/24/2025

Applications Systems Analyst/Programmer III

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks an Applications Systems Analyst/Programmer III in Birmingham, AL. Min req of MS deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CE, or clsly rltd fld + 3 yrs exp in IT or rltd occup. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to careers@bcbsal.org.

BT07/24/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-901937

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF VIOLA FIKES; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The East 27 feet of Lot 2, according to the present plan and survey of A. G. ware as per map recorded in Map Book 4, Page 39, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111485 as follows: E 27 FT OF LOT 2 A G WARE

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-005-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 5, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/24/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901936

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LEGION LAND COMPANY, INC.; M & R PROPERTIES, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Begin 350 feet North of the Northeast intersection of Druid Hill Drive and 20th Street North; thence Northerly 56 feet; thence Easterly 130 feet; thence Southeasterly 13.9; thence Southeasterly 31 feet; thence Westerly 139.2 feet to the point of beginning; being a part of Lots 38, Block 9 of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14 Page 3 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2022119830, as corrected and recorded in Instrument 2023035790 as follows: BEG 350S NLY OF THE NE INTER OF DRUID HILL DRIVE & 20TH ST N THENCE N-56 E-130S S-13.9 SE-31 W-139.2 FT TO POB BEING PART OF LOT 38 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-019.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 14, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/24/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901932

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALFONSO OWENS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

North 33 feet of the South-half of Lots 11 and 12, according to the survey of Copeland and Henry, as shown by map recorded in Deed Volume 71, Page 303, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama. Situated in Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111509 as follows: POB 47S FT N W OF THE N E INTER OF 14TH CT N & 19TH ST N TH N W 40S FT ALG ST TH E 148S FT TO ALLEY TH S 33 FT TH W 130S FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOTS 11 & 12 COPELAND & HENRY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-026-008.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 5, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 11:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/24/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902460.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VICTOR HARDY; ROSA GORDON and unknown heirs of ROSA GORDON; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 124 15th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-27-1-022-015.000

Legal Description: Lot 13, Block 10, according to the map of Melville Court as recorded in Map Book 106, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018022845 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 10 MELVILLE COURT)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 18, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/24/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902461.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TIMOTHY R. CUNNINGHAM; EMMA CUNNINGHAM and unknown heirs of EMMA CUNNINGHAM; TOM CUNNINGHAM and unknown heirs of TOM CUNNINGHAM; FORGE TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST f/k/a ACIPCO CHURCH OF GOD; MICHAEL KRAWCHECK and STANLEY LAPIDUS, AS TRUSTEES OF TRUST ESTATE “A” CREATED BY THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF A.S. KRAWCHECK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1812 Huntsville Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35234 A/K/A

1812 Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-025-007.000

Legal Description: Lot 1, in Block 12, according to the survey of property of E.A. Westbrook, as recorded in Map Deed Volume 74, Page 356, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama. Less and except that part conveyed to the City of Birmingham by deed recorded in Real Volume 674, Page 641, in said Probate Office, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086570 as follows: LOT 1 BLK 12 E A WESTBROOK EXCEPT PART IN ST R/W LOT 1 BLK 12 E A WESTBROOK LESS PT IN HUNTSVILLE RD R/W)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for October 14, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/24/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902463.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DONNA LORINO MANZELLA; MARGARET ANN LORINO MCCOOL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONSTANCE LUCIA LORINO; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1828 24th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-025-006.000

Legal Description: Lot 2, Block 12, E. A. Westbrook Survey, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book DB74, Page 356, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086392 as follows: LOT 2 BLK 12 E A WESTBROOK SUR LESS RD ROW)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 18, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:45 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT07/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for Graysville Community Center Renovations at 171 2nd Street SW Graysville, Al for the owner, Jefferson County Commission and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the architect, CCR Architecture of Birmingham, Al. Jared Building Company, Inc. 3232 Highway 28 Columbiana, AL 35051

BT07/24/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Syms Contractors Inc. has completed the contract for construction and renovation of the CenterPoint Community Center Men’s and Women’s Locker Rooms and Game Room for the City of CenterPoint and Jefferson County Commission, the Owner(s), and has made request for final settlement of said contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

CCR Architecture & Interiors 2920 First Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35233

Syms Contractors Inc. PO Box 12104 Birmingham, AL 35202

BT07/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB NP ED Expansion Phase 0 project, UAB Project #H225027, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1802 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Gresham Smith, 2222 Arlington Avenue South, Suite 202, Birmingham, AL 35205.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT07/24/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In Accordance with Section 39-1-1 of the Code of Alabama, 1975

Notice is hereby given that Gorrie-Regan & Associates Inc. has completed the contract for the Birmingham City Schools CCTV Upgrades project.

This project encompassed locations at:

Jackson Olin High School

Ramsey High School

Wenonah High School

Woodlawn High School

Birmingham City Schools Facilities Building

Gorrie-Regan & Associates Inc. has formally requested final settlement of the said contract.

All persons or entities having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Birmingham City Schools 2015 Park Place North Birmingham, AL 35203

Gorrie-Regan & Associates, Inc. 279 Snow Drive Homewood, AL 35209

Date of Notice: June 26, 2025

BT07/24/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that DIVERSIFIED ELEVATOR SERVICE & EQUIPMENT CO., INC Contractor, has completed the contract for Renovation, of UAB Sterne refurbish Elevators #2 + #3 UAB #:230256 Contract Amt: $554,672.00 at UAB 917 13th St. S Birmingham, AL 35294 for the State of Alabama and the (county) (city) of Birmingham, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify ATIS Elevator Inspections LLC.

DIVERSIFIED ELEVATOR SERVICE & EQUP

297 STATE HWY 143

MILLBROOK, AL 36054

BT07/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Tuesday, 22 July 2025 until 12:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for the Restriping of the parking lot at Huffman Academy Project, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the restriping of the parking lot at Huffman Academy for the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than

$10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds

and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority , (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Monday, 14 July 2025 at 10:00 a.m., CST. After the meeting, bidders will be allowed to visit the Huffman Academy School site located at 1212 Cheyene Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35215.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority Exford LLC, Architect

BT07/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, Thursday, 31 July 2025 until 12:00 p.m. , CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for the replacement of the existing toilet plumbing faucets and flush valves and toilet accessories. The Project also includes the installation of new acoustical wall panels in auditorium, painting and other work indicated in the contract documents at Huffman High School, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the replacement of the existing toilet plumbing faucets and flush valves and toilet accessories. The project also includes the installation of new acoustical wall panels in auditorium, painting and other work indicated in the contract documents at Huffman High School for the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid , but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction , handling, and distribution , which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge , Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Monday, 21 July 2025 at 10:00 p.m., CST. After the meeting, bidders will be allowed to visit the Huffman High School site located at 900 Springville Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35215.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement , the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority Exford LLC, Architect

BT07/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Tuesday, 22 July 2025 until 1:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for the Resurfacing and restriping of the parking lot at Martha Gaskins School, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the resurfacing and restriping of the parking lot at Martha Gaskins School for the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than

$10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds

and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Monday, 14 July 2025 at 12:00 p.m., CST. After the meeting, bidders will be allowed to visit the Martha Gaskins School site located at 200 Dalton Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35215.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority Exford LLC, Architect

BT07/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Tuesday, 22 July 2025 until 2:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for the installation of new playground equipment at two playgrounds at Sun Valley Elementary School , at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the purchase and installation of new Playground Equipment at two playgrounds at Sun Valley Elementary School for the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than

$10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Monday, 14 July 2025 at 2:00 p.m., CST. After the meeting, bidders will be allowed to visit the Sun Valley Elementary School site located at 1010- 18th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35215.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority Exford LLC, Architect

BT07/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received by The Birmingham City Board of Education at the Office of Edward McMullen, Director of Purchasing, on Thursday, 31 July 2025 until 2:00 p.m., CST at 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, for the New LED Interior light fixtures and replacement of exterior doors at Putnam Middle School, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the installation of new LED light fixtures and replacement of exterior doors at Putnam Middle School for the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham, Alabama.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to The Birmingham City Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than

$10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BID DOCUMENTS may be obtained from the Architect by digital access/file sharing access for a one time administrative fee of $150.00 (non-refundable; separate check), and/or deposit of $250.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good condition and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Other sets to general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Partial sets will not be available. To expedite distribution of bid documents, deposit check(s) should be emailed and mailed to EXFORD ARCHITECTS, Attn: Fredrick Woods, Project Manager; 3928 Jefferson Avenue, SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35221, (fredrickwoods@exfordllc.com).

DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS may also be examined at appropriate plan rooms, i.e., Associated General Contractors, F.W. Dodge, Builders exchange, Construction Market Data, iSqFt.com, Building Construction Industry Authority, (BCIA), ARC Document Solutions Public Plan room, etc.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the Birmingham City Board of Education, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, on Monday, 21 July 2025 at 2:00 p.m., CST. After the meeting, bidders will be allowed to visit the Putnam Middle School site located at 1757 Montclair Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35210.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Birmingham City Board of Education, Awarding Authority Exford LLC, Architect

BT07/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 8, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to allison@wba-architects.com and ykim@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB New Hillman Building Elevator 9 + 10

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H255013

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of modernization and electrical upgrades to support Elevator 9 and 10 located at the New Hillman Building at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

The scope of work includes architectural, electrical and elevator modernization necessary for new work associated with the scope of work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $875,000 and $950,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 8, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to allison@wba-architects.com , copy ykim@wba-architects.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about August 12, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning August 12, 2025:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2200 First Avenue South

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: 205.252.9811

Contact: allison chang-roberts

Email: allison@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is August 28, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor of the Daniel Building, 15 20th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on August 28, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 2:00 PM CST on August 14, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT07/24/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 62-65 “BOTTLED & CANNED BEVERAGES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michal D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Monday, August 4, 2025 for ITB 62-65 Bottled & Canned Beverages.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Valerie Henderson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT07/24/2025

Advertisement for Bid Notice

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

For Taxiway Alpha Emergency Patching

AIP Project NO AF-064

SEALED BIDS will be received on behalf of the Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) at the Authority’s Administration Office, located on the Airport’s lower-level main terminal building, at the Birmingham – Shuttlesworth International Airport, 5900 Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham, Alabama 35212, until 2:00 p.m. local time on August 11, 2025. Sealed Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud starting 2:00 p.m. in Meeting Room B, situated on the Terminal Building’s lower level, adjacent to the Birmingham Police Department Substation, near the escalators. A pre-bid conference will be held on, July 28, 2025, starting at 2:00 p.m. local time at Meeting Room B located at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, 5900 Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham, Alabama 35212.

BT07/24/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 74-75 “WASTE COLLECTION & DISPOSAL SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michal D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 8/5/2025 for “WASTE COLLECTION & DISPOSAL SERVICES”.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx. Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Harriet Bell.

A pre-bid conference will be held Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in Room 22, Ground Floor of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, or by TEAMS. The meeting information is contacted in the bid.

BT07/24/2025

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B26001 Integrated Pest Management Services AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Tuesday, July 22, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Monday, July 28, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Tuesday, August 5, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT07/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Central Elmore WTP Upgrade will be received by Central Elmore Water & Sewer Authority on or before 2:00 p.m. CDT, August 21, 2025 at the office of Central Elmore Water & Sewer Authority, 716 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka, AL 36093, at which time said bids will be publicly opened and read.

The Project consists of the following major components:

Water treatment plant improvements include a storage tank, booster pump station, granular activated carbon system installation, chemical injection vault, on-site sodium hypochlorite generation system, yard piping, civil site work, electrical system, and I&C integration and programming.

Contract Documents may be obtained from Ardurra, 200 Clinton Avenue West, Suite 704, Huntsville, AL 35801, upon payment of $100.00 for each set. All deposits are non-refundable. Contract Documents can also be downloaded from the Ardurra website at: www.ardurra.com/biddocs or from www.questcdn.com, for a fee of $22.00.

A pre-bid meeting will be at the Central Elmore Water & Sewer Authority, 716 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka, AL 36093 on August 5, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

All questions and clarification requests must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. CDT August 18, 2025.

Each Bid must be submitted on the prescribed form and accompanied by security submitted on the prescribed Bid Bond form in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid but not to exceed $10,000.00.

All Contractors are required to provide certification of compliance with the E-Verify program per Alabama Act 2012-491.

For information concerning the proposed Work, contact Shakil Amin, 200 Clinton Avenue, Suite 704, 256-203-9501. To obtain Plans and Specifications contact Michelle Jeffery, 256.203.9501.

BT07/24/2025

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for City Hall Exterior Lighting Upgrades at 710 N 20TH Street

Birmingham, AL 35203. Bids will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall,

Birmingham, Alabama until 3:00 PM, Thursday August 7, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label

to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then

be publicly opened and read aloud in Room 220 City Hall at approximately 3:10 PM.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 29, 2025

in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance

at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness,

in addition to any other stipulations.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form

provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract

exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank,

or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to

the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of

the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in

the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license

number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing

of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review

bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees

to an extension in writing.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room

site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days

after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead,

profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s

attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his

bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening,

and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except

the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders

when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful

bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for

those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time

extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City.

Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as

non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is

designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business

Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. Special attention is called to the requirement

of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential

MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry

Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by

contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum

extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural

firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and

construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: City Hall Exterior Lighting Upgrades. Bids may be

hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department

of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax

Attachment (3) the Authorization to execute the Form of proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified

check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D and (6) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s

License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License and (8) E-verify documentation.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before

3:00 PM, August 7, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT07/24/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

“Notice is hereby given that South Dade Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Inc. 910 Landline Road Selma, AL 36701 has completed its 25th Street Improvements for the City of Birmingham Construction Project ENG. 2024-008. The contractor has made a request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above-named contractor and The City of Birmingham Room 220, City Hall Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT07/24/2025

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, August 08, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB WIC

Medical Compressor Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H245024

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of the medical air compressors in the UAB Women and Infant Center (WIC) and the installation of a temporary compressor in the North Pavilion penthouse. The scope of work includes electrical and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, August 08, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com , copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu . Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about August 15, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning August 15, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is September 04, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on September 04, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on August 20, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities, 8th Floor Daniel Building, 15 20th Street S., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT07/24/2025

Notice of Completion

July 16, 2025

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College on the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the Fire Alarm System Install in HY Carson Building and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT07/24/2025

Legal Notice

Notice to Richard Elmore Jr. (or descendants). Matter of importance. Father, Richard Elmore, Sr. (DOB 04.19.1900; DOD 05.05.1974) married Tina Mae Godfrey-Callier (my Grandmother) @ 1943. Richard Elmore, Sr. buried at Elmwood Cemetery beside wife Tina Godfrey Callier Elmore. Last known address: 1450 Fourth St. North, Birmingham, AL 35204. Contact Theresa Callier, PO Box 225689

BT07/24/2025

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related, procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Monday August 18, 2025, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Gardendale Senior Center (CD23-03A-M04-GSC)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission, through its Department of Community Services, has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Friday, August 15, 2025, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Karen A. Morris, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT07/24/2025

REQUEST FOR PROPSAL

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals for the decontamination cleaning of two ARFF trucks at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. The deadline for submissions is August 1, 2025 at 2:00PM.

BT07/24/2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Brasfield & Gorrie L.L.C. , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Jefferson County Commission, the Owner, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract known as Cahaba River and Trussville WRFs and Al Seier Pump Station Phase 3 Improvements. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Tonya Kelley, Jefferson County Commission, Environmental Services Department, Suite A-300, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, Telephone: 205-214-4026.

BT07/24/2025

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 26-25 “ESD STANDBY GENERATOR PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M.,

until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, for ESD STANDBY GENERATOR PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE

SERVICES.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download

free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and

qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Dorothea Robinson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Monday, August 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in Purchasing Suite 830 of

the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

BT07/24/2025

Project-Based Housing Choice Voucher: Southtown Senior

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will be accepting applications for the project-based waiting list, Southtown Senior, located at 920 24th Street S, Birmingham, AL 35205. This building is for seniors age 62 or older.

DATE & TIME OPENS: Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

DATE & TIME CLOSES: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

All interested applicants should go to the website www . habdportals . org during the time period above to apply online.

HABD will provide a paper application to seniors who need them. Paper applications can only be obtained in person for the individual who will apply for housing, and a government photo ID will be required in order to receive the paper application. Paper applications will only be available during business hours within the timeframe the waiting list is open. Paper applications should be obtained at the below address and once the application is completed, it should be returned to the same address via U.S. postal mail only. Applications have to be post marked by 08/12/2025 in order to be added to the waiting list. No paper applications can be hand delivered or dropped off.

McCoy Building 1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Section 8 PBV: Southtown Senior

How does the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program work?

Under the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program, the rental assistance is tied to the unit and is not transferable to another unit. Since the assistance is tied to the unit, a family who moves from the project-based unit may not have any right to continued housing assistance. The HABD will refer families from the project-based waiting list to the Southtown Senior “owner” to fill their vacancies.

Application Process to Be Placed on The Project-Based Waiting List:

Applications are available electronically online at www.habdportals.org/ All applications received between Thursday, August 7th, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. and Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. will be accepted onto the waiting list based on the date and the time of the application. Additional eligibility requirements will have to be met once your name reaches the top of the waiting list. Mailed paper applications will be entered into the electronic system.

McCoy Building, 1301 25th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 Telephone (205) 521-7460

How can I check my status on the waiting list?

Everyone that applies for the waiting list will be required to register for the applicant portal. Through the applicant portal, you will be able to update your contact information (including address and phone number), view what income is being used, and what household members you added to your application. You will also be able to view where your place is on the waiting list.

Special preference points will be given to applicants who fall under the below listed criteria:

Southtown Senior will have the following preferences:

Returning Resident 10 points

Public Housing Resident 10 points

Public housing residents in good standing who reside at developments targeted for redevelopment, demolition, or other repositioning activity which may require displacement and/or relocation are eligible for this preference. Verification of claimed preference will be required when your name reaches the top of the waiting list.

Income Limits

Applicants must be within the applicable income limits based on family size (see chart below),

1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person $40,320 $46,080 $51,840 $57,540

Unit Size Mix

The following lists the overall unit sizes for Southtown Senior: 118 – I-bedroom units 25 -2-bedroom units

Subsidy Standards

Depending on the family composition (number, age, and gender of persons in the household), applicants will qualify for a specific bedroom size, also known as the subsidy standard. The following chart lists the subsidy standards for Southtown Senior.

Number of Bedrooms Number of Persons Minimum Maximum lBR 1 2 2BR 2 4

When will I be contacted from the waiting list?

HABD will contact applicants that made the waiting list based on preference points and date/time of receipt of application when there is unit availability based on your household composition.

Project-based waiting list applicants will be notified through email (if applied electronically) and

U.S. Postal Service (if paper application) once they are placed on the waiting list.

IMPORTANT:

If you have an address change throughout the application process, it is your responsibility to change your address in the Housing Choice Voucher applicant portal at www . habdportals.org / . We always recommend updating your address with the Post Office, but you must also update your address with our office, as forwarding mail has an expiration date and may prohibit you from receiving important information and/or an appointment regarding housing.

HABD does not discriminate based on sex, race, color, religion, natural origin, familial status, disability, sexual orientation, age, or marital status.

Duplicate applications will not be accepted! Hand delivered applications to any HABD location will not be accepted!

BT07/24/2025

Project-Based Housing Choice Voucher: Cooper Green Homes PUBLIC NOTICE

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will be accepting applications for the project-based waiting list, Cooper Green, located at 1501 Arthur Shores Drive SW, Birmingham, AL 35211.

DATE & TIME OPENS: DATE & TIME CLOSES:

Thursday, August 7, 2025, at I 0:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m.

All interested applicants should go to the website www .h ab d porta l s . org during the time period above to apply online.

HABD will provide a paper application to seniors who need them. Paper applications can only be obtained in person for the individual who will apply for housing, and a government photo ID will be required in order to receive the paper application. Paper applications will only be available during business hours within the timeframe the waitlist is open. Paper applications should be obtained at the address below, and once the application is completed it should be returned to the same address via U.S. mail only. Applications have to be postmarked by 08/12/2025 in order to be added to the waitlist. No paper applications can be hand-delivered or dropped off.

McCoy Building 1301 25th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35204

Attention: Section 8 PBV: Cooper Green How Does the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher program work?

Under the Project-Based Section 8 Voucher Program, the rental assistance is tied to the unit and is not portable like the regular “tenant” based Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. The HABD will refer families from the project-based waiting list to the Cooper Green Homes “owner” to fill their vacancies. Since the assistance is tied to the unit, a family who moves from the project­ based unit may not have any right to continued housing assistance like the regular tenant-based Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. Application Process to Be Placed on The Project­ Based Waiting List:

Applications are available electronically online at www.habdportal s . o rg /. All applications received between Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. and Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. will be accepted onto the waiting list based on the date and the time of the application.

1826 3rd Avenue, South, P.O. Box 55906, Birmingham, Alabama 35255-5906 Telephone (205) 324-0641

Additional eligibility requirements will have to be met once your name reaches the top of the waiting list. Mailed paper applications will be entered into the electronic system.

How can I check my status on the waiting list?

Everyone that applies for the waiting list will be required to register for the applicant portal. Through the applicant portal, you will be able to update your contact information (including address and phone number), see what income is being used, and what household members you added to your application. You will also be able to see where your place is on the waiting list.

Special preference points will be given to applicants who fall under the below listed criteria:

Cooper Green Homes will have the following preferences: Returning Cooper Green Resident IO points Public Housing Resident 10 points

*Verification of claimed preference will be required when your name reaches the top of the waiting list

Public housing residents in good standing who reside at developments targeted for redevelopment, demolition, or other repositioning activity which may require displacement and/or relocation are eligible for this preference. Verification of claimed preference will be required when your name reaches the top of the waiting list.

Income Limits

Applicants must be within the applicable income limits based on family size (see chart below).

1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person 5 Person 6 Person 7 Person 8 Person $39,660 $45,360 $51,000 $56,640 $61,200 $65,760 $70,760 $74,820

Subsidy Standards

Depending on the family composition (number, age, and gender of persons in the household), applicants will qualify for a specific bedroom size, also known as the subsidy standard. The following chart lists the subsidy standards for Southtown Family

Number of Bedrooms Number of Persons Minimum Maximum 1 BR I 2 2BR 2 4 3BR 3 6 4BR 4 8 5BR 5 10

When will I be contacted from the waiting list?

HABD will contact applicants that made the waiting list based on preference points and date/time of receipt of application when there is unit availability based on your household composition.

Project-based waiting list applicants will be notified through email (if applied electronically) and U.S. Postal Service (if paper application) once they are placed on the waiting list.

IMPORTANT:

If you have an address change throughout the application process, it is your responsibility to change your address with the Housing Choice Voucher. We always recommend updating your address with the Post Office, but you must also update your address with our office, as forwarding mail has an expiration date and may prohibit you from receiving important information and/or an appointment regarding housing.

HABD does not discriminate based on sex, race, color, religion, natural origin, familial status, disability, sexual orientation, age, or marital status.

Duplicate applications will not be accepted! Hand delivered applications to any HABD location will not be accepted!

BT07/24/2025

