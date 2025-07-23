Birmingham City Schools Announces Policy For Free and Reduced Meals

Birmingham City Schools announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.

“Children need healthy meals to learn. Birmingham City Schools offers healthy meals every school day,” said Michelle Sailes, Director of Child Nutrition. Breakfast and lunch meals will follow the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for healthy school meals, so please encourage students to participate.

For School Year 2025/2026, Birmingham City Schools will continue participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).This USDA provision allows BCS scholars to participate in the school meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.

CEP is a key provision of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010, which allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to eliminate school meal applications and serve breakfast and lunch at no charge to all enrolled students.

CEP gives food service professionals more time to focus on preparing nutritious meals that students will enjoy and gives them more time to eat those meals by cutting down on time spent in the lunch line. More importantly, by offering all students a nutritious breakfast and lunch at no cost, CEP helps ensure more students come to class well-nourished and ready to learn.

The first day of classes for the 2025-26 school year is August 7.

Register now to ensure your child(ren) are in class on the first day! Head over to our registration page to begin the process. If you need in-person assistance, extended help desk hours are available at the Lincoln Professional Development Center Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Don’t delay; register today!

Sync the district calendar with your personal calendar in the Events section of our website. Printable calendars are also available here.

Starting this school year, we will use the Rooms platform through the BCS mobile app for classroom communications. Download the BCS app for iPhone or Android and look out for onboarding emails later in July.

If parents or guardians need more information they may contact Michelle Sailes, at (205) 231-9655.