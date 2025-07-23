‘We Were on This Journey and We Were Meant to be Together’

BY JE’DON HOLLOWAY-TALLEY | Special to the Birmingham Times

KALEENA AND MARCUS WATTS

Live: Trussville

Married: June 8, 2008

Met: August 1996, at Ramsay High School in their freshman math class. Both Kaleena and Marcus were self-proclaimed jokesters. “It was a happy-go-lucky type of class,” said Marcus, “We were good classmates.” “It was a fun-loving class, lots of jokes, lots of laughs and that’s how our friendship developed. Our friend groups also ran together and that’s how we used to hang out,” Kaleena added.

Both went out of state to college, Kaleena was first enrolled at Virginia University, in Virginia, and Marcus was at Mars Hill College in North Carolina. “We used to check in on each other, and if we were home visiting at the same time our friend groups would get together and hangout,” Kaleena said. “Marcus and I also had a personal friendship. I knew his mom, and when I moved back to Birmingham, [2006] I had my daughter, Kendall, and his mom suggested that Marcus and I become roommates since we were good friends.”

When Kaleena had transferred to UAB in 2006 and Marcus was also back in town and now attending Virginia College in Birmingham [which has since closed], his mother, Angela Butler, who was moving away, rented her house in Center Point to the longtime friends.

First date: Fall 2007, at Costa’s Mediterranean Restaurant in Hoover. The roommates’ relationship was beginning to shift, and they rode together from their place for their first official date.

“We sat at the bar and had a good time making each other laugh. I’m looking at her and she’s looking at me, and I’m thinking she looks good, I gotta have her to myself,” said Marcus. “It was hitting me that my feelings for her were growing and I loved where we were going. And her smile has always been a thing for me. Ever since high school, she was and always, is smiling and laughing and that’s what got me.”

“…[that date] was one of those intentional moments, and because it was intentional, he looked really good. He has this lovely curly hair, and when he dresses up, whew,” Kaleena laughed. “He was smelling good, and it all came together nicely.”

The turn: Fall 2007. Being in close proximity, Marcus began filling the father role to Kendall, who was a toddler, and they started attending church together.

“I was already attending New Covenant of Faith Ministries in Birmingham, and I would come home and talk to her about how my life was changing because of my relationship with Christ, and I invited her to come with me,” Marcus said.

“He would always tell me about a book called ‘The Purpose Driven Life’ [by Rick Warren], and one day he bought a copy home for me and he put a very loving note in the front of it. And as we both started growing closer to God, we naturally started growing closer to each other,” Kaleena said.

“And the pastor [at New Covenant?] started teaching on a series called ‘Dating’ and that’s when both of our eyes opened,” Marcus said.

Then one evening, Kaleena and Marcus decided not to continue cohabitating as an unmarried couple.

“It was important for me to make the right decision as to whether or not I should continue living in the house. We knew we were dating for marriage, and knew we shouldn’t continue coexisting like this,” Kaleena said.

So Marcus solved the issue. “I said, ‘why don’t we just get married?” said Marcus.

The proposal: The same evening as that discussion at their home in Center Point. “I said, ‘let’s take that step.’ I told her I don’t want to be with nobody else and the only way to make that happen is if we get married,” said Marcus.

“I said ‘Are you sure? Are you for real?’,” Kaleena laughed. “But ultimately, I said ‘yes.’

“It’s wild, because in the midst of all of this [their spiritual growth] God was showing us how he put us together… God had a plan. We looked back over [past relationships, their evolution, romance, and growth in Christ] and realized we were on this journey and we were meant to be together,” Marcus added.

The wedding: At The Marrying Place [a garden/wedding venue] in Bessemer, officiated by Pastor Thaddues Rutledge, of New Covenant of Faith Ministries. Their colors were black, and white, with a splash of red.

Most memorable for the bride was the scorching hot day: “We chose to use the outdoor garden, and I remember it was so hot,” Kaleena said. “I always wanted a dancing wedding where everyone just danced the night away, but nobody wanted to dance because it was so hot,” she said. “And Kendall [who was 3 at the time] made sure everybody knew how hot it was. Her little voice hollered out “It’s hot” and everybody laughed.”

Most memorable for the groom was how surreal it was waiting for his bride at the altar. “I remember coming out with my best men, which was my brother and my dad… and while waiting for my bride to come down the aisle, I felt like I was having an out of body experience. I was like ‘man, I can’t believe I’m at my wedding, like this is my wedding’,” Marcus laughed. “And during the vows, while repeating them, I remember I did not want to mess them up. I was a little nervous, but I made it through.”

The couple did not honeymoon right away but made up for it with a late honeymoon for their fifth wedding anniversary. “We took a trip to Jamaica and left the kids behind. Both of our sons were born by then, and we left all of them with his mom and had the time of our lives relaxing and reconnecting,” Kaleena said.

Words of wisdom: “You define what makes you happy and fulfilled in your relationship,” said Kaleena. “Comparison is the thief of joy, so know yourself and what you truly need and desire in your relationship. Also, you have to be vulnerable and allow your spouse to see all of you. Past experiences can rob you of the desire to let your heart feel all the feels in a relationship so you end up trying to protect yourself in unhealthy ways, but deep and true love can only be experienced when vulnerability and emotional availability are present.”

“Invite God into your marriage and allow Him to help you continually strive to be the best version of yourself for your spouse. Listen with love when communicating and be willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the relationship,” Marcus said.

Happily ever after: The Watts attend Faith Chapel Christian Center, in Wylam, where Kaleena serves as a small group leader, Marcus, on the audio/visual team, and they both serve on the students’ ministry. They have three children, daughter Kendall, 21, and sons Jadon, 15, and Isaiah, 10.

Kaleena, 43, is a Birmingham [Green Acres] native, and Ramsay High School grad. She attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham [UAB] where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies, and a master’s degree in secondary education. Kaleena also obtained a master’s degree in school counseling from the University of West Alabama and works as a school counselor for Jefferson County Schools.

Marcus, 43, is a Birmingham native, and Ramsay High School grad. He attended Mars Hill College in North Carolina where he studied art. Marcus obtained an associate’s degree in visual communications and graphic design from Virginia College and works as a graphic designer for the City of Birmingham.

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.

