KultureCity Purchases Historic Birmingham Steam Plant for $11M; Plans to Transform it into a Sensory-Inclusive Hub

KultureCity, a Birmingham-born nonprofit, has purchased the historic Powell Avenue Steam Plant for $11 million, with plans to transform it into a sensory-inclusive hub by 2027.

Walking past the Powell Avenue Steam Plant today, one hears echoes rather than engines, with rusted steel beams stretching high and soot-stained brick walls whispering stories of smoke, power, and time.

“Just imagine the stories…in this building that the walls will tell. I mean, it quite literally powered the city for so many years and decades,” said Michele Kong, M.D., co-founder of KultureCity.

KultureCity, which has transformed more than 6,000 venues worldwide, including NFL stadiums and airports, aims to create a sensory-inclusive hub in Birmingham.

“I think this is a beautiful space that we just fell in love with when we saw it,” Kong said.

The Powell Avenue Steam Plant, built in 1895, was once the electric engine of Birmingham, lighting streetcars and fueling industry during the steel boom. After years of silence and failed redevelopment, new life begins.

“For Alabama Power to see the vision with us, be on this journey, and trust us enough to take it to the next step and chapter (there’s potential),” Kong said.

KultureCity plans to redefine the building with an exhibit hall telling the stories of individuals’ journeys, a sensory play area, a green space gathering area, and an amphitheater.

City of Birmingham, being at the forefront of the Civil Rights movement and cultural developments, is also recognized as the birthplace and birth year of leaders in the disability movement and accessibility, highlighting the connection between the two.

KultureCity aims to break ground by the end of this year, with plans to open in early 2027. Kong said, “It’s going to transform our city, our community, and the world.”