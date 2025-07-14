Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Every Candidate Who Qualified to Run for Birmingham Mayor, City Council in...

Every Candidate Who Qualified to Run for Birmingham Mayor, City Council in Aug. 26 Elections

Nearly 40 candidates officially qualified to run for Mayor and City Council in Birmingham’s municipal elections, set for Aug. 26. (File)

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Nearly 40 candidates officially qualified to run for Mayor and City Council seats in Birmingham’s municipal elections, set for Aug. 26, after qualifying ended at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11.

A total of 38 hopefuls filed papers at the Jefferson County Probate Court Office for the election, including nine for mayor and nine for the open District 8 seat.

Councilors Hunter Williams (District 2) and Darrell O’Quinn (District 5) qualified without challengers. Districts 3 (Valerie Abbott) and 8 (Carol Clark) are open seats after the incumbents decided not to run for re-election.

Here are the mayor and city council candidates who qualified for the Aug. 26 municipal elections:

MAYOR

  • Kamau “Marlon” Afrika
  • Juandalynn Givan
  • Marilyn James-Johnson
  • Jerimy Littlepage
  • Brian K. Rice
  • David Russell
  • Lashunda Scales
  • *Randall Woodfin
  • Frank Woodson

CITY COUNCIL

District 1

  • Tara Nix
  • *Clinton Woods
  • Willie C. Goldsmith
  • Priscilla Edwards

District 2

  • Hunter Williams

District 3

  • Josh Vasa
  • Ryan Jones

District 4

  • Darryl T. Williams
  • Brian Gunn
  • Joseph Jordan Holt
  • *J.T. Moore

District 5

  • Darrell O’Quinn

District 6

  • Keith O. Williams
  • *Crystal N. Smitherman

District 7

  • Lonnie Franklin Malone
  • *Wardine Towers Alexander

District 8

  • Eric Delk
  • David Rivers
  • Susan Palmer
  • April Myers Williams
  • Adlai M. Trone
  • Jonathan Hatten
  • Sonja Q. Smith
  • Justin M. Smith
  • Joe May

District 9

  • Richard E. Franklin Jr.
  • Beatrice Collins
  • *LaTonya Tate
  • John Hilliard

*Incumbent

Source: City of Birmingham City Clerk’s Office

 

