Every Candidate Who Qualified to Run for Birmingham Mayor, City Council in Aug. 26 Elections

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times
Nearly 40 candidates officially qualified to run for Mayor and City Council seats in Birmingham’s municipal elections, set for Aug. 26, after qualifying ended at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11.
A total of 38 hopefuls filed papers at the Jefferson County Probate Court Office for the election, including nine for mayor and nine for the open District 8 seat.
Councilors Hunter Williams (District 2) and Darrell O’Quinn (District 5) qualified without challengers. Districts 3 (Valerie Abbott) and 8 (Carol Clark) are open seats after the incumbents decided not to run for re-election.
Here are the mayor and city council candidates who qualified for the Aug. 26 municipal elections:
MAYOR
- Kamau “Marlon” Afrika
- Juandalynn Givan
- Marilyn James-Johnson
- Jerimy Littlepage
- Brian K. Rice
- David Russell
- Lashunda Scales
- *Randall Woodfin
- Frank Woodson
CITY COUNCIL
District 1
- Tara Nix
- *Clinton Woods
- Willie C. Goldsmith
- Priscilla Edwards
District 2
- Hunter Williams
District 3
- Josh Vasa
- Ryan Jones
District 4
- Darryl T. Williams
- Brian Gunn
- Joseph Jordan Holt
- *J.T. Moore
District 5
- Darrell O’Quinn
District 6
- Keith O. Williams
- *Crystal N. Smitherman
District 7
- Lonnie Franklin Malone
- *Wardine Towers Alexander
District 8
- Eric Delk
- David Rivers
- Susan Palmer
- April Myers Williams
- Adlai M. Trone
- Jonathan Hatten
- Sonja Q. Smith
- Justin M. Smith
- Joe May
District 9
- Richard E. Franklin Jr.
- Beatrice Collins
- *LaTonya Tate
- John Hilliard
*Incumbent
Source: City of Birmingham City Clerk’s Office