Every Candidate Who Qualified to Run for Birmingham Mayor, City Council in Aug. 26 Elections

Every Candidate Who Qualified to Run for Birmingham Mayor, City Council in...

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Nearly 40 candidates officially qualified to run for Mayor and City Council seats in Birmingham’s municipal elections, set for Aug. 26, after qualifying ended at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11.

A total of 38 hopefuls filed papers at the Jefferson County Probate Court Office for the election, including nine for mayor and nine for the open District 8 seat.

Councilors Hunter Williams (District 2) and Darrell O’Quinn (District 5) qualified without challengers. Districts 3 (Valerie Abbott) and 8 (Carol Clark) are open seats after the incumbents decided not to run for re-election.

Here are the mayor and city council candidates who qualified for the Aug. 26 municipal elections:

MAYOR

Kamau “Marlon” Afrika

Juandalynn Givan

Marilyn James-Johnson

Jerimy Littlepage

Brian K. Rice

David Russell

Lashunda Scales

*Randall Woodfin

Frank Woodson

CITY COUNCIL

District 1

Tara Nix

*Clinton Woods

Willie C. Goldsmith

Priscilla Edwards

District 2

Hunter Williams

District 3

Josh Vasa

Ryan Jones

District 4

Darryl T. Williams

Brian Gunn

Joseph Jordan Holt

*J.T. Moore

District 5

Darrell O’Quinn

District 6

Keith O. Williams

*Crystal N. Smitherman

District 7

Lonnie Franklin Malone

*Wardine Towers Alexander

District 8

Eric Delk

David Rivers

Susan Palmer

April Myers Williams

Adlai M. Trone

Jonathan Hatten

Sonja Q. Smith

Justin M. Smith

Joe May

District 9

Richard E. Franklin Jr.

Beatrice Collins

*LaTonya Tate

John Hilliard

*Incumbent

Source: City of Birmingham City Clerk’s Office

