Freedom Preparatory Academy Hosts Community Tour Beginning July 17

Freedom Preparatory Academy, a public charter school located in Birmingham’s historic Titusville community will host an upcoming Freedom West Community Tour, Thursday, July 17 through Saturday, July 19.

This three-day initiative supports area businesses in the western section of Greater Birmingham, engages local families, and promotes the power of public education. The tour also provides an opportunity for parents of children in grades K–5 to learn more about Freedom Preparatory Academy, which is now accepting students for the upcoming academic year.

“We want to be more than a school — we want to be a partner to families and a pillar in the community,” said Dr. Genesis Player, Managing Director of Freedom Preparatory Academy Alabama. “This tour allows us to support area businesses, connect with families, and educate the community about the opportunities that Freedom Prep has to offer.”

FREEDOM WEST COMMUNITY TOUR SCHEDULE:

Thursday, July 17 – Applebee’s | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, July 18 – J Wings at the CrossPlex | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Live broadcast by The Joe Lockett Show | 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 – Carver Jones Market | Noon – 3 p.m.

Each stop will feature appearances by on-air talent from V94.9, entertainment, giveaways, and enrollment support for families interested in joining the Freedom Preparatory Academy community. The Freedom West Community Tour is the first of four regional tours planned, with future community engagement events coming to the Southern, Eastern, and Northern parts of Birmingham later this year.

Rooted in the legacy of the civil rights movement, Freedom Preparatory Academy (FPA) is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in grades K-5 in Birmingham, Alabama. FPA is committed to preparing all students to excel in college and in life through a rigorous and nurturing academic environment grounded in excellence, integrity, responsibility, respect, and community.

For more information about The Freedom West Community Tour or to enroll your child at Freedom Preparatory Academy, please call 205-983-3174 or visit freedomprep.org.

