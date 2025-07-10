Home Quotes of Note “My hope is that people will read this play and start to... Quotes of Note “My hope is that people will read this play and start to see things from a different perspective and be willing to further the conversation. Not necessarily to resolve things but be willing to be open.” By Birmingham Times - July 9, 2025 77 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp T. MARIE KING, WRITER, PRODUCER DIRECTOR ON HER NEW PLAY, HOW LONG NOT LONG; BIRMINGHAMTIMES.COM, JULY 7. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...