Stunning Performance from Birmingham Choir Wins the Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (VIDEO)

Stunning Performance from Birmingham Choir Wins the Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got...

In a truly joyful performance, the Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir won a Golden Buzzer during Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews, host of “America’s Got Talent,” posted the choir’s performance on X and congratulated the group.

The Birmingham group performed a rendition of “Joyful, Joyful Lord We Adore Thee” infused with elements of hip-hop.

The performance received tremendous applause from the audience and all of the judges gave a standing ovation.

Simon Cowell gave the Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir the Golden Buzzer after thanking them for performing on the show.

”I can see and hear how much work went into this,” Cowell said.

“Every single one of you played the perfect part we had lead vocals, we had emotion. I’m so honored that you would come here on our 20th anniversary and in return I want to give you something.”

The choir’s director, Akheem Lee, said the group was started in 2015 as a way to give back to the community, but it continued to grow after youth kept requesting to join.

Lee told Cowell that the youth choir decided to audition for the show this year to demonstrate that Birmingham has talented individuals despite often being “last on the list when you think about cities in America.“

Lee said that the city has a tragic yet rich history and said that he grew up at the 16th Street Baptist Church, the church that was bombed in a 1963 white supremacy attack resulting in the death of four Black children.

