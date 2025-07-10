PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

HOT FUN IN THE SUMMER TIME!!! ENJOY!!! STAY COOL!!!

TODAY, JULY 10…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**5THANNUAL I LOVE IRONDALE DAY, 3- 6 p.m. with food trucks, FREE for First 500 Attendees, Live Music, Train Rides, Children’s Activities and meet local non-profit partners while building the community with the neighbors

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**RYAN DAY’S METAL NIGHT at the Nick with BEAUTY IS THE ENEMY, KARKAZA, SIKKEN and RABBITHOLE.

**3rdTHURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY – NEW MATERIAL at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SATURN’S QUADRAPHONIC TRIBUTE TO BRIAN WILSON. FREE.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4thAvenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2ndAvenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, JULY 11…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**DJ PAUL at Iron City.

**Q DOT & JAXXXON + FRIENDS at The Nick.

**MSPAINT with DRAGG, PAT AND THE PISSERS at Saturn.

**FRIDAY NIGHTS SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES at Beacon Park. Fun and Games begin at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk. There are FREE hot dogs, lemonade, train rides, popcorn, snow cones and more.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, JULY 12…

**FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, 8 – 11 a.m., Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall -Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey and handcrafted items.

**LT. MARK MEADOWS DAYat Irondale City Hall.

**NEXT LEVEL FOOTBALAL CAMP, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. with JEREMY TOWNS, former NFL Player at Legion Field.

**MILES COLLEGE CHEER CAMP, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Knox Windham Gym. Ages 4-12. Go to Instagram for more at: official_milescheer

**HIDAZE, BLOOD MOON RIOT, GOOD DIEHL, CARSON D BELL & THE ENDTIMES + LOBI LOBIANCO at The Nick.

**CHRISTMAS IN JULY w/THE STOLEN FACES at Avondale Brewing Co.

**GIRLS ROCK BHAM SHOWCASE at Saturn.

**DANCE YRSELF CLEAN: AND INDIE DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

SUNDAY, JULY 13…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1stand 3rdSunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7thAvenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SUNDAY NIGHT at The Nick with KYLE KIMBRELL.

**2NDSUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4thSUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**PLANNING FOR BURIAL, WRETCHED BLESSING with MALEVICH, BULGING at Saturn.

MONDAY, JULY 14…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY, JULY 15…

**PODCASTING 101at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5thAvenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**FREE – ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY on Tuesday, July 15 at Smithfield Library and August 5 at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorneys will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal questions and provide direction, FREE. No appointment necessary. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT OPEN DECK with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**SATURN’S COUNTRY KARAOKE with TRISTEN KLAVENGA – FREE.

**SHAKEY GRAVES: AND THE WAR CAME – 10thANNIVERSARY TOUR with Special Guest WHITNEY at Avondale Brewing Co.

THURSDAY, JULY 17…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**JOMBI, ANNA GRACE ODOM and BRUH COLLECTIVE at the Nick.

**HAYLOFT at The Nick Late Night.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE Lo at Saturn.

FRIDAY, JULY 18….

**STUD FORD (Grandson of Legendary Delta-Blues artist T-Model Ford) & WILL COPPAGE at The Nick.

**CATCH YOUR BREATH – THE END OF THE PERFECT WORLD SUMMER RUN at Saturn.

**MYLES MORGAN with ALLI LEIGHANN & JT MCCAFFREY at Iron City.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**CARA ACCELERATOR – YOU ARE INVITED!! Join the 6thCohort of the JCMBA.

The accelerator has provided value to small businesses across the State of Alabama. It will connect you with a mentor with years of experience, educate you on strategies to improve your financials, marketing, strategic planning and operational management, grant you access to modules taught by Auburn university and UAB professors as well as provide you with networking opportunities across Alabama, including legislators, bankers, investors and more. For more contact abby@cara-now.org.

Book of the month

“Bones at the Crossroads”

by LaDarrion Williams

Penguin Random House

Available for pre order

Available everywhere July 29

Readers see the return of 17-year-old Malik Baron first introduced in Williams’s New York Times bestseller “Blood at the Root.” It’s Homecoming season at Caiman University, and all Baron wants to be is a regular college student…or as regular as he can get at a magical HBCU for young, Black Conjurers.

“Bones at the Crossroads” by LaDarrion readers continue to explore the compelling and richly woven novel that stands at the intersection of history, magic, and the exploration of Black identity in the American South. This work blends elements of speculative fiction and historical reality, conjuring a narrative that is both haunting and empowering. Through vivid storytelling, Williams crafts an unforgettable tale about legacy, choices, and the spirits that linger at life’s most pivotal intersections.

Set against the backdrop of the rural South, “Bones at the Crossroads” follows the story of a young protagonist, drawn unwittingly into a world swarmed with ancestral spirits and mythic bargains. The titular crossroads — a hallowed and mystical place in African American folklore — is not merely a physical location but a metaphysical threshold where destinies are forged and fates entwined.

“Bones at the Crossroads” is a masterful exploration of the ties that bind us to our past and the choices that shape our futures. Through the lens of magic and memory, Williams crafts a story that is both universal and deeply particular, resonating with anyone who has ever stood at a crossroads, unsure of which path to choose. It is a novel that honors those who came before, while encouraging new generations to listen for the wisdom in the wind, to find courage in the face of uncertainty, and to never forget the power of storytelling at the crossroads of time.

Show of the Month

Ironheart

Available on: Disney+

A wave of excitement is building in the Marvel fandom as Disney and Marvel Studios prepare to introduce a new hero to the MCU spotlight: Ironheart. As part of the studio’s commitment to expanding its universe with fresh voices and perspectives, Ironheart promises to blend genius-level innovation, heartfelt storytelling, and the adrenaline-pumping action Marvel is known for.

Ironheart centers on Riri Williams, a brilliant young inventor from Chicago. A teenage prodigy and engineering wizard, Riri builds her own advanced suit of powered armor, inspired by the legacy of Iron Man, Tony Stark. Resourceful and fiercely independent, Riri uses her inventions to fight crime and stand up for her community, quickly catching the attention of the superhero world. Dominique Thorne stars as Riri, first appearing in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” where audiences got a taste of her remarkable intellect and courageous spirit.

Introduced in Marvel Comics in 2016, Riri Williams quickly became a fan favorite. Her journey from a gifted MIT student to superhero status reflects themes of resilience, ingenuity, and empowerment. Riri’s story, while echoing Tony Stark’s path, also stands uniquely her own grounded in her experiences as a young, Black woman navigating challenges both personal and cosmic.

Ironheart is more than just a successor to Iron Man—it’s the dawn of a new hero whose courage, brilliance, and heart promise to light up screens and inspire audiences everywhere.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**FRIDAY – TRI-CITY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Carver Theatre for the Performing Arts.

**JULY 24 – DEAR SILAS “I AIN’T STRESSIN’ TODAY,” 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

**JULY 26thROLAND BARBER of the Roland Barber Quintet featuring JOEL FRAHM, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

**JULY 27 – JAZZ ON 4thwith NEW JAZZ UNDERGROUND, 5 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

**AUGUST 31 – LABOR DAY CONCERT– ONE NIGHT ONLY – A TRIBUTE TO LUTHER VANDROSSfeaturing JAY LAMBERT & THE BYRON THOMAS COLLECTIVE, August 31 – 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Look for more right here, soon.

FOR THE SENIORS…AGE IS JUST A NUMBER…

AT WEST END LIBRARY…SENIOR CLAWZ – EVERY TUESDAY AT 10:30 a.m.

**JULY 15- ‘ANGEL HAS FALLEN’ the movie. Enjoy the movie with fresh popcorn.

**JULY 16 – DESIGN YOUR OWN CANVAS BAG, 11 a.m. for all ages. Tote bags and materials will be provided.

**JULY 22 – GAMES – CARDS & BINGO. Come out and join the seniors by shuffling some cards, playing some bingo and winning some prizes.

**JULY 29 – SENIOR GARTEN 101 & BINGO – Come on out and learn about Medicare and win some prizes. The West End Library is located at, 1348 Tuscaloosa Avenue, 205-226-4089.

FOR THE YOUTH…AT West End Library…

**TODAY – PILLOW CRAFT, 1 p.m. Make your own no sew pillow craft. All materials provided Registration is required.

**FRIDAY – SCRATCH ART MASKS,10 a.m. Design your own colorful mask using scratch art.

**MONDAY – WE STEAM,11 a.m. Explore colors, shapes and lights during a self-guided tour of different exploration stations. Activities include magnetic tiles, building blocks and more. Parent/child participation is encouraged.

MORE…FOR THE YOUTH…

**6thANNUAL BACKPACK BLESSINGS – FULL MOON BBQ is launching its Annual Back Pack Blessings Campaign to give away fully-stocked Nike backpacks to kids across Alabama and Mississippi. Nominations close on July 15 with submissions accepted via the online form – https://fullmoonbbq.com/full-moon-bbq-backpack-blessings-2025-application/For more info, www.fullmoonbbqor Krista@KCProjects.net. Each backpack will be available for pickup at the Full Moon BBQ location that is selected through your nomination form. Winners will be notified and have 48 hours to pick them up by July 31.

**FRIDAY – 2ndANNUAL RESTORE GAMES – A community event promoting unity, mentorship & youth violence prevention, 12 – 4 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena at 2340 Crossplex Blvdwith basketball tournament, sports challenges and skill drills, inspirational speakers and mentors, esports & gaming area, live DJ and entertainment as well as community resources and giveaways. For more, restoregamesbhm@gmail.com

**JULY 14-18 – TEENS SUMMER REAL ESTATE CAMPfor high school rising freshmen through seniors at Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham, 601 19thStreet North downtown. For more, call 205-585-8185 or birminghamrealtist.org.. Cost is $100.

**BUILD UP is enrolling 9thand 10thGrade Students for the 2025-2026 school year. The Build Up Community School provides an innovative, hands-on learning environment that empowers students to gain career skills, paid internships and fulfilling careers. Apply at www.buildup/work, 2052-847-4086, or admissions@buildup.work. Located at 222-6thAvenue SW.

**KIDS SUMMER MUSIC CAMP– This is a FREE camp but registration is required. It is now through July 19, 4:30 – 8 p.m. with activities including vocal training, praise dance, music theory, kids choir, guest artists, art & crafts, kids carnival, teen choir, breakout sessions and more. Located at St. Mark CME Church, 316 Iota Avenue South. For more: 205-365-1800 or 205-365-1838.

**BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY – THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULDby Jean Pierce, Saturdays through July19that Central Public Library, downtown.

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN SUMMER ART CAMPS, for 6th– 12th Grades, NOW through July 25. Whether your child is just discovering art or building a serious portfolio. There is Drawing, Portfolio Development, Digital Art, Printmaking, Clay, Sculpture and more. Register at: SpaceOneEleven.org.

**MDS SUMMER CAMP, NOW through August for ages 4-8 (Must be Potty Trained) with Lunch and Snacks. There is Outdoor Play, Water Play Days, Snow Cone Days, Arts and Crafts and more. Call 205-957-6550 for more.

**SUMMER THEATRE CAMPSat Red Mountain Theatre for ages 4 – 18, NOW through August 15. Go to redmountaintheatre.org for more.

**KIDS BOWL FREE ALL SUMMER LONG!– Every Day, All Summer Long, Kids Bowl FREE at Spare Time in Trussville! No Cost! Two Free Games Every Day! Family- Friendly Activity!

FOR LOVERS OF SPORTS…

**SATURDAY – NEXT LEVEL FOOTBALL CAMP, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Jeremy Towns, former NFL player at Legion Field, 400 Graymont Avenue W. Free Admission Free Breakfast, Lunch and t-shirt. Ages 5 – 18. Sign up at nextlevelsportscamp.org. For more 205-531-7780 or netlevelsportscamps@gmail.com.

**SATURDAY – MILES COLLEGE CHEER CAMP, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Knox-Windham Gymnasium for ages 4-12. COST is $40.

**JULY 26 – MCALPINE FOOTBALL SKILLZ CAMP,10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, at 1115 Avenue F, 35218. Admission is FREE, for ages 8-18. The attire is t-shirt, shorts, sneakers, cleats, etc. Lunch and Camp t-shirt is provided. For more, call 205-520-6542.

FOR THE FAMILY…

AT CITY WALK(23rdStreet North and 9thAvenue North, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

**TODAY – ROCKING AT CITY WALK BHAM,Timeless tributes to music icons you know and love.

**JULY 17 – BACK TO SCHOOL SOCKHOP– a 50s-themed night with Elvis vibes and old-school fun before the school bell rings.

**JULY 24 – LEGENDS COME TO CITY WALK BHAM– Another round of legendary performances to close out the summer series in style.

There will be live music performances, food trucks, the Social Bar (Drinks for the grown-ups, and outdoor games: Ping Pong, Bocce, CornHole & more. NOTE: all guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…

**COMMUNITY CLEANUP – The Shadowlawn Memorial Garden needs volunteers on Saturday July 26 and August 2, 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Assembly Point, 1600 12thStreet SW, 35211. For more, contact 205-253-0844. Bring your lawn equipment, a friend and wear bug repellent spray. Needed: gloves, lawnmowers and weed eater machines.



**SATURDAY KAYAK AND CANOE TRIP, 9:45 a.m.with Southeastern Outings at Tallapoosa River in Heflin, Alabama– Details: The section is relatively easy in a scenic stretch of river located in a very rural area. Novice canoeists are welcome and may come on this trip, but each one must be partnered with an experienced canoeist in their boat. The trip length is about 7 miles long. There are two relatively easy class I rapids on this stretch. If you wish to rent a boat, please call Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680. Dan will relay your boat rental reservation on to the outfitter. Dan Frederick’s daughter, Aree, currently has canoes which she is offering to rent to people who want to canoe on this trip and who do not have their own canoes. Again, please notify Dan Frederick, southeasternoutings@gmail.com. All participants must be able to swim to come on this outing! After the canoe and kayak trip we are planning to go to a restaurant for dinner on the way back. Hot showers are available for no charge at the outfitter’s place. If you would like to shower, wash up and/or have dinner with us at the restaurant after the canoe trip, bring a change of clothes and your shower things to be kept in the car. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Leeds Highway 78 gravel parking lot. Depart from there at 10 a.m. Reservations Required: You must contact trip leader Dan Frederick, southeasternoutings@gmail.com or phone 205/631-4680 if you plan to come on this canoe/kayak trip. You must share your name, telephone number, skill level, whether you want to kayak or canoe and whether you are bringing or wish to rent a boat and whether you need a paddling partner. You may leave a message on Dan’s voice mail if you wish. Please do not just show up without making advance reservations!

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

