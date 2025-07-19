New Connected Learning Center Bridges Digital Divide ﻿at Birmingham’s A.G. Gaston Club

From Wire Reports

The A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club and AT&T have partnered to open a new Connected Learning Center, bringing vital digital resources to our community.

Thanks to a $50,000 contribution from AT&T, the center now offers free high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and computer access, along with educational tools and complimentary digital literacy courses.

“This Connected Learning Center is a step forward in closing the digital divide,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin.

AT&T has committed $5 billion by 2030 to narrow the digital divide and help 25 million people get and stay connected to affordable, high-speed internet access and digital resources.

“AT&T has always been about connecting people, and our Connected Learning Centers are creating bridges to opportunities,” said Andrew Bailey, director of Corporate Responsibility, AT&T. “Whether you’re a student researching and applying to college, an individual seeking career growth, or a family learning about mortgages, CLCs provide the resources to help you succeed in an increasingly digital world.”

Since 2021, AT&T has collaborated with nonprofit organizations to launch 64 CLCs across 19 states, serving over 87,000 people. The newly announced 25 CLCs, including A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club will bring AT&T closer to its goal of opening 100 CLCs by the end of 2027. As AT&T marches towards its goal, the commitment to digital literacy, accessibility, and community support remains unwavering, showcasing the power of connectivity and the endless possibilities it brings to every corner of the country.

Dell Technologies is donating computers with integrated audio and webcams as well.

