Ready for Marching Band Camp this Summer? Tips to Keep Safe

By Shannon Thomason | UAB News

With a little preparation and effort, students can make the most of camp and have funBand camp is a rite of passage for students who want to be in marching band. Students must practice drills repeatedly, with intense focus on learning the music and the moves. It is famously challenging and, much like any athletic team camp, means long days and strenuous physical activity, outside in the sun or rain.

Band directors with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marching Blazers have many years of experience training student-musicians. With a little preparation and effort, students can make the most of camp and have fun. Here are their preseason-training tips:

Prepare your body: Marching Blazers Band Director Sean Murray, Ph.D., recommends gradual exposure to the elements. Spend 30-60 minutes outdoors daily in the heat.

“Start with light activity like walking and stretching, and gradually increase intensity by jogging or marching and playing your instrument,” Murray said. Stretch before and after rehearsals to avoid soreness. Always choose closed-toe athletic shoes, not sandals or flip-flops.

Hydration conditioning: Begin hydrating days in advance — hydration begins the night before, not on the day of training.

“Bring a large, refillable water bottle, or even two, and drink water consistently throughout the day,” Murray said. “Include electrolytes like sports drinks or electrolyte tablets if you sweat heavily. Keep in mind that sugary drinks can cause dehydration. Stay hydrated by drinking water before, during and after rehearsals.”

Optimize nutrition: Eat balanced meals with complex carbs, lean protein, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats. Avoid heavy, greasy foods that can make you sluggish in the heat. Include potassium-rich foods such as bananas, oranges and spinach to support hydration. Pack healthy snacks like granola bars, trail mix or fruit. Do not skip breakfast — it sets the tone for your energy levels, Murray says.

Prioritize sleep: Aim for eight to nine hours of sleep per night leading up to camp. Being well-rested helps your body regulate temperature and recover faster.

Sun protection: Apply a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher before heading out each day. Reapply sunscreen every two to three hours, especially if you are sweating a lot. Protect your lips with an SPF lip balm. Wear lightweight, breathable clothing (moisture-wicking is best). A hat and sunglasses will help protect your face from the sun.

Rest and recovery: Take breaks when allowed. Do not push through exhaustion. Allow for time inside throughout the day to lower core body temperature.

Personal hygiene: Bring deodorant, hand sanitizer, and a clean towel or wipes each day. Change clothes if you get sweaty, especially socks. Be sure to shower daily.

Master the music: Do not let your first notes on your instrument be at camp, says Assistant Director of Athletic Bands Caleb Owenby, DMA, and assistant professor of trombone. Learn as much of the music as you can before coming to camp.

“Spend a couple of weeks building your instrumental fundamentals back up,” Owenby said. “This is especially important for brass players to avoid injury and increase playing endurance and sound production.”

Take care of your instrument: Clean and maintain the instrument daily. Keep it out of direct sunlight when not in use. Bring extra reeds, valve oil or whatever your instrument needs.

Get excited: Make a playlist of the half-time show tunes, Owenby says. Link up with old friends, and get ready to make some new friends. Follow the Marching Blazers on Instagram and UAB Bands on Facebook.

