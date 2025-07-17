PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, JULY 17…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**JOMBI, ANNA GRACE ODOM and BRUH COLLECTIVE at the Nick.

**3rdTHURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**HAYLOFT at The Nick Late Night.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE Lo at Saturn.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4thAvenue North.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2ndAvenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, JULY 18…

FRIDAY, JULY 18…

**STUD FORD (Grandson of Legendary Delta-Blues artist T-Model Ford) & WILL COPPAGE at The Nick.

**CATCH YOUR BREATH – THE END OF THE PERFECT WORLD SUMMER RUN with KEITH WALLEN and NERV at Saturn.

**MYLES MORGAN with ALLI LEIGHANN & JT MCCAFFREY at Iron City.

**FRIDAY NIGHTS SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES showing MUFASA: THE LION KING at Beacon Park, 5309 Beacon Drive. Fun and Games begin at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk. There are FREE hot dogs, lemonade, train rides, popcorn, snow cones and more.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, JULY 19…

**CLASSIC CAR CRUISE -IN+ Live MUSIC By the Tracks at City Hall, 8 – 11 a.m.

**FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, 8 – 11 a.m., Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall -Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey and handcrafted items.

**I LOVE IRONDALE DAY, 4-7 p.m. at Irondale City Hall with food trucks, Heidi’s Kids Zone, activities, live music, and dancing with DJ MAVERICK.

**I LOVE IRONDALE AFTER HOURS, 7- 9 p.m. with the Official Clutch Band, 4:45 p.m., the Emil Joseph Band, 6:15 p.m. and the Emerald Empire Band at 7:40 p.m.

**SATURDAY FREE SHOW WITH HAM BAGBY at The Nick.

**YES DEAR, GREAT JANE, BOOEE and PALLBEARER at The Nick.

**GIMME GIMME DISCO at Saturn.

SUNDAY, JULY 20…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1stand 3rdSunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7thAvenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SUNDAY NIGHT at The Nick with KYLE KIMBRELL.

**2NDSUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4thSUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**LAKE STREET DIVE w/ RETT MADISON at Avondale Brewing Co.

MONDAY, JULY 21…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

TUESDAY, JULY 22…

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5thAvenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**FREE SATURN KARAOKE NIGHTS at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**LILY OF THE SEA, THE OFFICIAL BAR OF BALDWIN COUNTY, SUBHYMNAL at The Nick.

**FREE OSCILLATIONS – ELECTRONIC MUSIC OPEN MIC PEROFRMANCE at Saturn.

THURSDAY, JULY 24…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SEBASTIAN BORDEAUZ’S “ HILLBILLY ROYALE’ w/ special guests REXACO at the Nick.

**FREE WE HAVE SIGNAL: UNRELEASED & B-SIDES at Saturn.

FRIDAY, JULY 25….

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN with MORE WEIGHT at Saturn.

**EST GEE at Iron City.

**WINSTON RAMBLE – Sets Live at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**JULY 24 – DEAR SILAS “I AIN’T STRESSIN’ TODAY,” 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

**JULY 26th – ROLAND BARBER of the Roland Barber Quintet featuring JOEL FRAHM, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

**JULY 27 – JAZZ ON 4thwith NEW JAZZ UNDERGROUND, 5 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

**AUGUST 31 – LABOR DAY CONCERT– ONE NIGHT ONLY – A TRIBUTE TO LUTHER VANDROSS featuring JAY LAMBERT & THE BYRON THOMAS COLLECTIVE, August 31 – 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Look for more right here, soon.

FOR THE SENIORS…AGE IS JUST A NUMBER…

**JULY 22 – GAMES – CARDS & BINGO. Come out and join the seniors by shuffling some cards, playing some bingo and winning some prizes.

**JULY 29 – SENIOR GARTEN 101 & BINGO – Come on out and learn about Medicare and win some prizes. The West End Library is located at, 1348 Tuscaloosa Avenue, 205-226-4089.

MORE…FOR THE YOUTH…

**BUILD UP is enrolling 9th- and 10th-Grade students for the 2025-26 school year. The Build Up Community School provides an innovative, hands-on learning environment that empowers students to gain career skills, paid internships and fulfilling careers. Apply at www.buildup/work, 205-847-4086, or admissions@buildup.work. Located at 222-6thAvenue SW.

**BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY – THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD by Jean Pierce, Saturdays through July19that Central Public Library, downtown.

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN SUMMER ART CAMPS, for 6th– 12th Grades, NOW through July 25. Whether your child is just discovering art or building a serious portfolio. There is Drawing, Portfolio Development, Digital Art, Printmaking, Clay, Sculpture and more. Register at: SpaceOneEleven.org.

**MDS SUMMER CAMP, NOW through August for ages 4-8 (Must be Potty Trained) with Lunch and Snacks. There is Outdoor Play, Water Play Days, Snow Cone Days, Arts and Crafts and more. Call 205-957-6550 for more.

**SUMMER THEATRE CAMPS at Red Mountain Theatre for ages 4 – 18, NOW through August 15. Go to redmountaintheatre.org for more.

**KIDS BOWL FREE ALL SUMMER LONG!– Every Day, All Summer Long, Kids Bowl FREE at Spare Time in Trussville! No Cost! Two Free Games Every Day! Family- Friendly Activity!

FOR LOVERS OF SPORTS…

**JULY 26 – MCALPINE FOOTBALL SKILLZ CAMP,10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, at 1115 Avenue F, 35218. Admission is FREE, for ages 8-18. The attire is t-shirt, shorts, sneakers, cleats, etc. Lunch and Camp t-shirt is provided. For more, call 205-520-6542.

FOR THE FAMILY…

AT CITY WALK (23rdStreet North and 9thAvenue North, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.)

**TODAY – BACK TO SCHOOL SOCKHOP– A 50s-themed night with Elvis vibes and old-school fun before the school bell rings.

**JULY 24 – LEGENDS COME TO CITY WALK BHAM– Another round of legendary performances to close out the summer series in style. There will be live music performances, food trucks, the Social Bar (Drinks for the grown-ups, and outdoor games: Ping Pong, Bocce, CornHole & more. NOTE: all guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS INFO…

**FREE – ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY on Tuesday, August 5 at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorneys will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal questions and provide direction, FREE. No appointment necessary. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…

**SATURDAY DAY WALK, SWIM AND PICNIC, 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria with Southeastern Outings River Beach Walk, Swim and Picnic at Barton’s Beach in Perry County, Alabama – DETAILS: Barton’s Beach, the largest sand and gravel beach on the entire Cahaba River, is a property owned by the Alabama Nature Conservancy and is a beautiful sight to behold! Enjoy a beach gathering on this scenic, fine-grained sand beach in Marion, Alabama where the scenery is spectacular, the floodplain broadens and creates areas of bottomland hardwood forests, oxbow lakes and extensive sand and gravel bars. Float on the river from the upper end of the beach to the lower end of the beach. Carry your float and walk on the beach back up to the upper end and repeat that real fun experience as many times as you like during the day. Bring whatever flotation device you like. Bring with you your swimsuit, towel, picnic lunch and water, soft drink or fruit juice to drink. Wading shoes with substantial soles are recommended.

Depending on the time there is an optional dinner after the outing is concluded. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Depart at 10 a.m. Call Dan Frederick at 205/631-4680

**COMMUNITY CLEANUP – The Shadowlawn Memorial Garden needs volunteers on Saturday July 26 and August 2, 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Assembly Point, 1600 12thStreet SW, 35211. For more, contact 205-253-0844. Bring your lawn equipment, a friend and wear bug repellent spray. Needed: gloves, lawnmowers and weed eater machines.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

