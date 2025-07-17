Broken Promises and Abandoned Buildings Frustrate Residents in One Birmingham Community

Frustrated Birmingham residents say an abandoned building in the center of their community stands as a deteriorating monument to years of unkept promises to their neighborhood.

Residents of Elyton Village, a public housing community just west of downtown, said their pleas for revitalization remain ignored by housing authority leaders.

“They just come saying the same things,” said Willine Body, longtime president of the Elyton Village residents’ council. Neighbors say the stench emitting from a long abandoned building increases during the hot summer days. “We also know that every time it rains you can smell the mold inside the building,” said Sananka AY Yashara Ahla. “They say there’s no mold, but we can smell mold. You can smell it outside.”

Neighbors want leaders at the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District to either renovate or demolish the art deco building. Rusted doors to the shuttered brick building hint at the years it has been closed.

Residents also point to twin two-story vacant buildings that sit boarded up at the edge of the community.

Housing authority officials declined AL.com requests for an interview with CEO Dontrelle Foster. Instead, housing authority spokesperson Keaira Turner told AL.com that the agency is taking action on demolishing vacant buildings at the community.

“Recently, HUD approved our request to demolish the vacant residential buildings located at Elyton Village,” Turner said in a statement. “We anticipate that the demolition will take place in 2026. HABD does not currently have HUD permission to demolish the former community center and will seek that authorization in the future.” However, Body said housing authority leaders told her that demolition is complicated because the community center building is historic. She remains skeptical.

“Now all of a sudden its ‘historic.’ You didn’t bring it up until we started talking about it,” she said.

The last major work at Elyton occurred in 2017 with new front porches and apartment renovations. But the overall project was not fully completed. The exterior of other units remain untouched with twisted and rusting metal awnings.

The housing authority’s 2025 draft annual plan included demolishing buildings at Elyton Village including the gym. Similar proposals for Elyton appeared in previous housing authority plans going back several years under previous housing authority administrations.

“We are asking for documentation to show HUD approved it and when they plan to tear them down,” Body said.

Residents said their community remains ignored, overlooked and undeveloped.

“Everything that they are saying is a repeat record,” Ahla said.

Turner noted that the housing authority held a series of meetings and surveys and received 192 household responses regarding redevelopment.

The data will help create a draft proposal for a redevelopment plan, she said.

“Once a strategy is created, we will have additional opportunities to engage with residents and provide them with opportunities to share feedback,” Turner said.

Body and others said the meetings occurred, but they were not specifically about Elyton. Meanwhile, plans are underway to transform a community just a few blocks away.

Birmingham in 2023 was awarded a federal Choice Neighborhoods grant to help redevelop Smithfield Court and nearby areas. The money is also intended to leverage $294 million in investment for the adjacent Graymont, Smithfield and College Hills neighborhoods.

Residents at Elyton Village are concerned that their community will become an island of blight surrounded by new development.

Elyton residents said they want more than vague statements about future plans. Instead, they’d rather see a demolition truck to finally rid the neighborhood of what they said are longstanding hazards.

“I think they feel like, ‘you can just tell them anything and shut them up,”’ Body said.

