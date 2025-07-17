Rep. Sewell Announces $25 Million Grant to Help Modernize MAX Transit

sewell.house.gov

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) announced this week that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) a $25 million grant to modernize public transit in Birmingham and Jefferson County.

The grant will be used to construct a new modern maintenance and operations facility — a transformative project critical to advancing public transportation infrastructure in the region.

“I am thrilled that BJCTA has been awarded this transformative infrastructure grant to help modernize public transit in the region,” said Sewell. “Securing this grant has been a long-standing priority for my office, BJCTA, and the entire Birmingham-Jefferson County region. This funding will have a transformational impact for those who rely on public transportation and will bring new economic opportunities to our community.”

The grant will enable BJCTA to adopt cutting-edge technologies and cleaner energy solutions, including hydrogen fuel cell buses, compressed natural gas, and electric vehicle charging. The inclusion of alternative fuel infrastructure represents a bold step toward environmental sustainability and promotes resilient transportation systems.

Additionally, this project is poised to generate significant economic benefits, creating jobs during construction and operational phases while enhancing connectivity for communities across the Birmingham region. By improving transportation options, BJCTA’s initiative will foster access to greater opportunities, contributing to the broader well-being and prosperity of our community.

