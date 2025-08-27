27th Annual Sidewalk Fest Ready for Opening Night Film ‘Stolen Kingdom’

The festival, presented by Regions Bank includes the much-anticipated showing of the Opening Night film, Stolen Kingdom, sponsored by Gilead Sciences. The documentary delves into the history of mischief, scandal, and theft at Walt Disney World.

It culminates in the theft of Buzzy, an animatronic valued at nearly half a million dollars. The film is directed by Joshua Bailey who will be in attendance and participate in a post-film Q+A.

The schedule also highlights two other important documentaries in the lineup: Sidewalk’s Saturday Night Spotlight Film, Salão de Baile (This Is Ballroom) (Aug. 23, 5:30 p.m., Alabama Theatre) and The White House Effect: Inside George H.W. Bush’s White House (Aug. 24, 7 p.m., Alabama Theatre).

Salão de Baile is an upbeat tribute to the Brazilian ballroom scene where LGBTQ+ and non-white people carve out a creative space they might otherwise be denied. The White House Effect is an archival documentary that describes when President George H.W. Bush, who once ran as an environmental candidate, faced an existential dilemma about climate change that reshaped our planet’s future.

In addition to these three documentaries, the lineup includes over 250 other films including narratives, animated film, music videos, episodic videos, and even more documentaries. Sidewalk is proud to announce that over 20% of its lineup is Alabama-related film and nearly 40% of its lineup has a female director or co-director. Sidewalk is also pleased to welcome back alumni with over a quarter of its lineup coming from returning filmmakers.

Friday, August 22 – Opening Night

Opening Night Pre-Party

When: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 1800 Block of 3rd Avenue North

Stolen Kingdom

Showtimes : 7 p.m. – 9 p.m

: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m Where : Alabama Theatre

: Alabama Theatre What : Delve into the irreverent world of YouTubers, urban explorers, and internet misfits who venture deep into the forbidden zones of Orlando’s most iconic theme parks. Stolen Kingdom is a darkly compelling documentary that uncovers the hidden culture of obsession, nostalgia, and rule-breaking that thrives just beyond the carefully curated magic. Through first-hand footage and jaw-dropping stories, the film peels back the curtain on a world rarely seen by guests—where thrill-seekers, collectors, and fame-chasers push boundaries for access, attention, and artifacts. With sharp humor and a dose of danger, this eye-opening look at the underbelly of fan culture raises big questions about ownership, mythology, and the blurred lines between love and exploitation. After all, bad things really do happen at the happiest place on Earth.

Opening Night After Party

When: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: 1800 Block of 3rd Avenue North

See the full lineup at sidewalkfest.com/sched. Premium Single Tickets are now on sale. Day, Weekend, and VIP Passes are also available at sidewalkfest.com/tix.