In Contentious Vote, Water Board Fires Well-Known Birmingham Lobbyist Greg Jones

By Joseph D. Bryant | jbryant@al.com

The new Birmingham regional water board this week fired a well-known local lobbyist – but kept another lobbyist based in Montgomery.

The contract for the Jones Group, headed by lobbyist Greg Jones was terminated Monday night in a split vote and following contentious debate where one board member derided the move as unfair.

Board members for Central Alabama Water, formerly the Birmingham Water Works Board, voted 4 to 2 to end Jones’ contract. As has been the case repeatedly since the Alabama Legislature took control of the utility, the vote was split down party, racial and geographic lines, with two Birmingham board members on the losing side.

The utility had two lobbying firms, the Jones Group and Montgomery-based Fine, Geddie & Associates. Both were paid $15,000 a month.

Board member and Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said it was unfair to fire Jones, who has a presence in the Birmingham area, while keeping Fine, Geddie & Associates, a longtime Montgomery-based firm.

Board attorney Shan Paden said the Jones Group had an unsolvable conflict because the firm currently serves both the water works and the city of Birmingham.

Jones, who attended the board meeting, declined to comment to AL.com. Jones has been in his industry for more than 20 years.

The vote fell along usual party and geographic lines. Both Birmingham appointees, Tyson and Jarvis Patton voted against ending the contract while State Rep. David Standridge R-Blount County abstained.

“Just be fair. We know the rabbit’s got the gun,” Tyson said. “If you’re going to get rid of Jones, get rid of everybody.”

The city and the water utility remain embroiled in a legal showdown in federal court over the legitimacy of a state law that changed the board structure which ended Birmingham’s dominance on the board leaving the city which has previously controlled the utility – and where most of its customers reside -with just two votes.

The former water works board in January signed agreements worth $360,000 to hire both firms. Officials at the time said the lobbyists would help better communicate its mission to customers and to lawmakers.

However, that was before the legislature passed a sweeping law that changed the entire utility, booted them out of office and ushered in the current board leadership.

“Shouldn’t we attempt to resolve that issue as a board?” Patton asked. “I just believe in due process.”

Patton made a motion to delay action until more information was gathered regarding the conflict. That proposal was voted down.

Board member Bill Morris agreed with Tyson partially, saying he promises to vote to end the contract with Fine and Geddie once it comes up for renewal at the end of the year.

Morris is also general manager of the Leeds Water Works.

“I promise you, come Jan. 1 when Fine and Geddie comes up, I’m voting yes for them,” Morris said regarding ending the company’s contract. “All we do is sell water. All these lobbyists – we sell water.”

In other business, the authority amended its contract with communications firm Direct Communications in half to a monthly fee of $18,000.

While the water board closed the pocketbook to some of its contractors, the utility also opened the checkbook for others, paying $138,000 in legal fees from three firms for July.

