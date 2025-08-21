Meet the Birmingham Board of Education Candidates Running in Tuesday’s 2025 Municipal Elections

Compiled by Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

Two-term Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will face eight challengers on Tuesday, August 26, in the city’s mayoral election; candidates for City Council and Birmingham Board of Education are also on the ballot. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

A candidate must receive 50.1 percent of the vote before being declared the winner. In races for which no candidate reaches that threshold, a runoff election will be held on October 7.

In the Board of Education election, Mary Boehm in District 3; James Sullivan in District 5 and Walt Wilson in District 7 are unopposed

Here are candidate bios for the board of education:

District 1

Sherman Collins Jr.

Collins Jr., was first elected in 2013 and re-elected in subsequent terms, including a narrow runoff victory in 2021. A Birmingham native and Huffman High School graduate, Collins earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Samford University. He is the owner of Scollin and Associates Insurance Agency LLC and a majority stakeholder in NewComers Realty LLC. He also volunteers as a basketball coach at Sun Valley Elementary, participates in scouting activities, and is a member of Geometry Lodge No. 410 AF&AM.

Patrica Reasor

“Pattie” Reasor is a seasoned educator, who has served as a math teacher at Huffman High School. Her background includes active involvement in youth development, notably as an assistant coach for the Alabama Fusion Select 15U girls’ basketball team. Her campaign is driven by her belief that every child in the community deserves a high-quality, equitable education and platform emphasizes community engagement, educational equity, and student empowerment, reflecting her commitment to fostering positive change in Birmingham’s public schools.

“Brother” Walter Umrani

While specific details about his background and platform are limited, Umrani has previously been involved in educational initiatives, including a 2016 campaign for the New Orleans Parish School Board in Louisiana, where he challenged the incumbent. His current campaign in Birmingham suggests a continued commitment to educational service and community engagement.

District 2

Anthony Jones

While specific details about his background and platform are limited, his campaign emphasizes community engagement and improving educational outcomes for students in the district and aiming to bring fresh perspectives and renewed focus to the Birmingham City Schools system.

Neonta Williams (incumbent)

A Birmingham native, Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Miles College and a master’s in public administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Her career includes service in the U.S. Army, roles in public health and corrections, and leadership positions in educational advocacy organizations such as the Black Alliance for Educational Options and Nashville Rise. In 2017, she founded Black Alabamians for Education to champion educational equity and parental engagement. Elected to the school board in 2021, her campaign focuses on the “Parents, Policy, and Partnerships” framework, aiming to enhance parental involvement, implement effective policies, and foster partnerships that provide students with meaningful educational experiences.

Terri Michal

Michal is a former member of the Birmingham Board of Education, representing District 2 from 2017 until 2021. Elected in a closely contested race in 2017, she served a four-year term before being unseated by Williams in the 2021 election. During her tenure, Michal was a staunch advocate for public education, opposing the expansion of charter schools in Birmingham and promoting increased investment in mental health resources, social-emotional learning, and workforce development programs within the school system. She is the founder of Support Our Students (SOS), a grassroots organization focused on educational equity, and has held leadership roles in national advocacy groups such as the Badass Teachers Association (BATs).

District 3

Incumbent Mary D. Boehm is unopposed.

District 4

Derrick L. Billups (incumbent)

With a background in education and workforce development, Billups has served as the Director of Education and Workforce Development at the Woodlawn Foundation from 2019 to 2021. His prior experience includes roles as a science teacher and assistant principal in the Birmingham, Jefferson County, and Hoover school systems between 2005 and 2019. Billups holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama (1998), a master’s in divinity from Samford University (2004), and a master’s in education from the University of Alabama (2012). As a board member, Billups advocates for increased accountability, transparency, and community engagement within the school system, emphasizing academic innovation, student preparedness for college and careers, and improved school safety.

Rodney Huntley

A Birmingham native, Huntley brings over 27 years of experience in the Alabama Department of Corrections, retiring as the warden of the Childersburg Community Work Center in 2010. He holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Jefferson State Community College, and both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Faulkner University in human resources and management, respectively . Huntley has been actively involved in civic affairs, serving as president of the Maple Grove Neighborhood Association. His political experience includes previous campaigns for the Birmingham City Council, Alabama House of Representatives, and Alabama State Senate.

District 5

Incumbent James A. Sullivan is unopposed.

District 6

Leticia Watkins Harvill (incumbent)

Harvill grew up in coastal Virginia and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Virginia Commonwealth University. After working as a pharmaceutical research scientist, she relocated to Birmingham to pursue a master’s degree in medical science at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and since has been involved in education and community service, serving as an assistant program director at UAB and director of children and youth for Sixth Avenue Baptist Church. She is also the founding executive director of the Sixth Avenue Community Development Corporation, where she has implemented programs that provided over 40,000 meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic and established a student center for remote learners.

Yancey Williams Sr.

A Birmingham native and graduate of A.H. Parker High School, Williams served over six years in the U.S. Navy before earning a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Miles College and a master’s degree in education, along with an education specialist degree, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. With more than 25 years of experience in education, he has spent the past two decades as an assistant principal, currently serving at Green Acres Middle School Williams is also the founder of Birmingham Magic Lacrosse, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding athletic opportunities for youth.

District 7

Incumbent Walter “Big Walt” Wilson is unopposed.

District 8

Antwon Womack

A graduate of the Birmingham City Schools’ Dropout Recovery Program, Womack went on to earn degrees in business administration from Columbia Southern University and now works as a freelance paralegal and president of the Ensley Highlands Neighborhood Association. His campaign focuses on improving student mental health, increasing parental involvement, and ensuring responsible use of taxpayer funds. A former high school dropout who turned his life around, Womack is committed to supporting non-traditional students and creating equitable education opportunities. If elected, he would become the first openly gay Black man to hold public office in Alabama, a historic milestone recognized by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

Pamela L. Bass

With over 20 years of experience working in schools and community programs, Bass has been involved in supporting youth and families in Birmingham. Bass is the founder of Virtuous Realty Global, a real estate firm, and has a background in multifamily property management. Her personal experiences, including the tragic loss of her 29-year-old son in 2020, have fueled her commitment to creating safer and more supportive environments for children. As a mother of Birmingham City Schools graduates, Bass emphasizes the importance of community engagement, educational equity, and student well-being in her campaign.

Sybil Y. Washington

With a commitment to improving the public school system, Washington seeks to address the pressing needs of students and families, driven by her own experiences as a parent within the school community. She believes that the school board’s role should extend beyond daily operations to actively interpret and shape educational policies that benefit all children. Washington emphasizes the importance of civic engagement, urging constituents to recognize the significance of school board elections in driving systemic changes that enhance educational outcomes.

District 9

Yamika Foy

With a background in public housing, Foy serves as an Assistant Asset Manager at the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District, where she interprets and administers HUD regulations and PHA policy . Foy’s campaign aims to bring together families and schools. Foy says her experience in public service and commitment to community outreach makes her a dedicated advocate for educational advancement in Birmingham.

Eric Hall

A Birmingham native and graduate of Jackson-Olin High School, Hall served in the U.S. Army and Alabama National Guard, including deployment during Operation Enduring Freedom. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Miles College in 2018 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Alabama A&M University. Hall serves as an associate minister at Peace Missionary Baptist Church and has held roles such as outreach director for the Alabama Voter’s Coalition and community liaison for the Birmingham City Council. He is co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Birmingham chapter and organized the “Camp Noah” program for children affected by the 2011 tornadoes. He’s also received the A.G. Gaston Community Service Award in 2016.

Brandon E. Parnell

A Birmingham native and graduate of Wenonah High School, Parnell has been involved in local politics and community service. Parnell’s campaign emphasizes community engagement, as demonstrated by his organization of events providing free haircuts, school supplies, and game cards to local youth. His platform focuses on enhancing educational opportunities and fostering stronger connections between schools and the communities they serve.

Olivia T. McGaha

McGaha has a long-standing connection to Birmingham City Schools, having worked within the system before retiring. McGaha pursued higher education at Alabama State University and Mississippi Valley State University, reflecting her commitment to academic excellence and professional development. Her candidacy is driven by a dedication to public education and a desire to continue serving the Birmingham community. While specific details about her campaign platform are not publicly available, her background suggests a focus on educational improvement and community engagement.

