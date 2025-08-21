Jayla Duncan: How Miss Samford Turned Pain into a Superpower

By Jordyn Davis | For The Birmingham Times

Dozens of cameras zoom in as beauty pageant contestants sashay down an aisle in a full face of makeup and dressed to the nines. Among them are Miss Samford’s Jayla Duncan who would tell any girl looking forward to participating that it’s not for the weak. And she would know.

Duncan, just shy of 22 years, has a resume that consists of countless pageants, numerous titles at Samford University including cheerleader, member of the Student Government Multicultural Affairs Committee, the executive council for Alpha Kappa Alpha, Amnesty International Vice President, the Black Student Union Vice President and founder of the nonprofit organization Be the Spark.

Her drive is what keeps her going, day in and day out, she said. Another huge part of her motivation? To show those who relentlessly bullied her for the majority of her life that she’s made the most out of those years of self-doubt and has the crown to prove it.

That journey continued this summer when Duncan entered the Miss Alabama pageant with open arms and years of experience. She placed in the top 13 semifinalists and was named a Community Service finalist. Miss Hoover’s Emma Terry went on to become Miss Alabama this summer.

A Bright Future

Samford’s fall semester begins August 25 and Duncan is set to graduate in the spring of 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications with a double minor in political science and sports media.

“One thing I know for sure is that I will continue working with my nonprofit, Be The SPARK Foundation. I’m incredibly grateful to have created something that I know I’ll be involved in for the rest of my life.”

At age 12, Duncan, who grew up in Calera, launched “Jayla’s Justice,” an anti-bullying campaign, as well as Be The Spark Foundation, a non-profit inspiring positivity and kindness.

“While I’d love to believe we’ll one day live in a world without bullying, I know there will always be work to do. Whether I remain in Alabama or move to a new state for graduate school, I plan to expand my anti-bullying initiative to reach students and communities across the country,” she said.

She remembers being tormented at the age of 10 while she was away at summer camp that continued through middle school, high school, and her college years. The bullying worsened to physical harassment and eventually, Duncan was able to muster up the courage to explain the situation to her mother, who already knew what was happening due to experiencing bullying herself.

When she turned 12, she decided to turn her pain and channel it into something that would shed light on a sensitive topic that millions experience each year.

“Through [Be The SPARK] foundation, I partner with schools and communities across Alabama to implement bullying prevention strategies,” she said. “I provide SPARK Boxes filled with educational materials, posters, therapeutic resource lists and reporting tools.

“I also lead seminars to educate students, parents, and teachers about the definition of bullying, how to report it, and the real-world consequences it can have. I’m incredibly grateful to have a platform where I can not only advocate for those who share my experience but also honor the legacies of those who didn’t survive theirs,” Duncan said.

She is also author of A Bully for Bella, a children’s book about Bella, a lovable dog who gets everything she dreamed of at school — along with an unexpected bully. Through Bella’s story, kids learn about courage, kindness, and how to stand up to bullying.

After capturing the Miss Samford title in 2024 and receiving more than $15,000 in scholarship money, Duncan has used her platform to draw attention to her cause. Last semester she was able to host a variety of events on campus that helped create conversations on bullying and increase support for those who often feel left out or shut down by harassers.

“Jayla has used her non-profit in various ways since I’ve met her to advocate and spread awareness at Samford and around Birmingham,” said Kedarius Spikes, a Samford student and mentee of Duncan’s. “During her Bulldogs against bullying week she held a tabling event where we got to sign a pledge against bullying and Jayla gave us her story of why she does what she does and things we could do in our lives to help her cause,”

The Making of Miss Samford

On Oct. 24, 2024, hundreds of Samford students gathered in the Wright Center to eagerly wait for the crowning of the next Miss Samford. The contest hadn’t been held since 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duncan said she never thought she would get to see the return of the Miss Samford contest while she was enrolled at the university. Her years of competing in countless pageants and pouring into her foundations finally paid off when she was named Miss Samford 2025. When she first enrolled as a Rising Star, a mentorship program that pairs young women with Miss Alabama contestants at the age of nine, she had no idea that she would be the one wearing the crown.

“When it was announced during the fall of my junior year that the competition would be revived, I was over the moon,” Duncan said. “Even before knowing the outcome, I was simply grateful for the chance to compete to represent a university I love so deeply. In my interview, I spoke from the heart about what Samford means to me and how honored I’d be to serve in this role. Winning the title has been one of the greatest honors of my life and a defining moment in my Samford journey; one that brought everything full circle from that nine-year-old Rising Star to who I am today,” Duncan said.

This summer, she was able to use her status at Miss Samford to participate in Miss Alabama pageant, which was memorable, she said.

“I went into the week feeling as prepared as possible, which allowed me to be fully present, enjoy each moment, and be proud of all the hard work I had poured in leading up to it,” Duncan said. “My mindset going into the week was: ‘I have nothing to prove, but everything to share.’

“That perspective was so important, especially as someone representing a university. While it’s a tremendous honor to wear Miss Samford across my chest, it also comes with a lot of pressure. I felt like I was carrying an entire university on my back, and I never wanted to let them down,” she said.

Duncan will pass the crown to another student this fall. Applications for the 2026 Miss Samford contest are now open.

After graduating next spring, Duncan continues to pour into her foundations.

“Regardless of the exact path, my ultimate goal is to use my education and experiences to fuel a career rooted in advocacy, communication, and public service,” she said.

