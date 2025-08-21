PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

ENJOY THE OUTDOORS AND THE WEATHER!!!

…Now is the time to take ONE DAY – QUICK VACATIONS!!

TODAY, AUGUST 21…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**FREE – NATTY NIGHTS: CARRELLEE with DOMESTICATRIX & THE REPLICANTS and B. CONNIER at Saturn.

**SHAKIRA CHINCHILLA with THEM IN UNIFORM at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**BEN FLOURNOY with KAI LAVENDER at The Nick.

**HIPPIES & COWBOYS with OTIS at The Nick.

**MILK AND HONEY at Saturn.

**DOWNRIGHT & THE ERIN MITCHELL BAND at Avondale Brewing Co.

**THE MOLLY RINGWALDS at Iron City.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23…

**PENELOPE ROAD at Saturn.

**CHRIS MUNCH: THE BLESHINGS TOUR at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**EARTHBOUND’S 25th ANNIVERSARY at Avondale Brewing Co.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**BRYAN RAYMOND, JANE CROW, RAMBLIN RICKY TATE & FUCKIN’ NOTHIN’ at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT AT THE NICK – DARK REMEDY & PISTOLS AT DAWN WITH COLD PROMISE at The Nick.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

MONDAY, AUGUST 25…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.

**RICKEY SMILEY KARAOKE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26…

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA at Saturn.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY OPEN DECK with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**(FREE) RADIO FREE BIRMINGHAM at Saturn.

**311-UNITY TOUR2025 w/BADFLOWER, SITTING ON SATURN & DYLAN COTRONE at Avondale Brewing Co.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**FREE – SUBCARRIER: UNLEASHED & B-SIDES at Saturn.

**SEBASTIEN BORDEAUX’S ‘HILLBILLY ROYALE’ w/Special guests ‘TEXACO! at The Nick.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29….

**DIRTY CRUMBURNS with CLEMENTINE & MUSCLE at The Nick.

**AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH CHRISETTE MICHELLE at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**(FREE) POP PLANET: UTOPIA with JOSIE DAISY at Saturn.

**WILLA MAE w/MOOD ROOM at the Upstairs at Avondale Brewing Co.

**THE FIXX at Iron City.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

The World Comes to Birmingham…

**IN BIRMINGHAM… 27th ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL – This week and weekend in downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District is more than 200 films, filmmakers Q & As, panel, workshops, networking events and parties. MovieMaker Magazine recognizes Sidewalk Film Fest as one of the TOP 25 FESTIVALS IN THE WORLD. TIME Magazine says it is one of the TOP 10 FESTIVALS for the Rest of US. SIDEWALK annually brings over 250 independent films to The Magic City. SIDEWALK highlights civil and social issues on the Life & Liberty Track, diversity-related topics and Black filmmakers on the Black Lens Track and LGBTQ filmmakers and content on the SHOUT track. They also spotlight local and students filmmakers with the Alabama Track. (DON’T MISS THIS!!!)

**CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA CELEBRATES 114th BIRTHDAY – Children’s is the state’s only freestanding pediatric hospital providing hope, healing and miracles for thousands of families across the Southeast. The hospital’s key achievements include more than 680,000 patient visits and more than 16,000 patient admissions. The hospital experienced growth in two key areas: the addition of 11 beds to the inpatient behavioral health center and an additional six beds to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

FOR TRAVEL LOVERS… IN THE STATE – DO A LITTLE SOMETHING…ANY TIME!!

**IN HUNTSVILLE…CAMPUS NO. 805 has THE SPEAKEASY at STRAIGHT TO ALE. Guess where it is located? Guess what it has? It is located in a former school building. It has breweries, restaurants, bars and other venues. There is a video arcade, an axe-throwing venue and even a ballroom with dance lessons in addition to The Speakeasy at Straight to Ale. AND, when you get inside the building, you will have to locate and find the correct bank of lockers that conceal The Speakeasy at Straight to Ale. Once you have located it…It is the perfect spot for a quiet hideaway over a cocktail. A perfect date night!

**IN DECATUR…THE GAME is a new sports bar just in time for watching football with a gallery of axe-throwing stalls as well as pinball, Golden Tee or Mario Brothers and plenty of TV screens for watching. Then, there is the food with your variety of fries done three ways, mac and cheese bowls done four ways, chicken tenders, steak or Caesar salad, sliders in three varieties and your classic chicken tenders. It is located in the heart of downtown Decatur in an upstairs space overlooking Second Avenue. The bar opens with lots of beer and cocktails. Near, if you want to spend the night in Decatur is a new Fairfield Inn & Suites Decatur just a block north of The Game.

**NEAR MUSCLE SHOALS…Alabama’s Music City has a new restaurant called SOUTHERN GROCERY. It has a welcoming atmosphere, with dark walls of colorful pops of art, gilt-framed mirrors that are hung high along one wall. It is cozy and upscale. It has specialty drinks, a main dining room, a secondary dining space with a bar which hosts a happy hour and peak dinner hours. It has a full menu that is said you have to keep going back to try and try until you have tried it all. While you are there before or after, don’t forget to check out the music and cultural attractions.

**IN PELL CITY…JAMAICAN RESTAURANT MAMA SPICE has recently opened in the Lake Martin area with Jamaican décor and murals, island delicacies like oxtails + rice and beans, jerk chicken, curry goat, a variety of soups and Jamaican sodas. It is open daily at 1021 Martin Street in Pell City. Island style and flavor in St. Clair County.

(Some taken from Only in Alabama)

FOR ART LOVERS…

**A SOUTHERN ARTISTS PRIZE COMPETITION – Artists from Alabama and the southern states are eligible to participate in a prize competition. The deadline is extended until September 7!!! Submit for the ‘1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art’. There is a $10,000 CASH PRIZE from the Gibbes Museum of Art in Charleston. The winner will receive a cash prize. A work by the winning artist will be exhibited in the museum for a full year. The museum will also invite the winner to Charleston for the official unveiling of their artwork, part of a three-day celebration honoring the artist. Artists must reside, work in or be from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. More details about the submission process at: gibbesmuseum.org/1858-prize. (Applications are accepted exclusively through the museum’s website.)

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT THE SIDEWALK FILM FEST…

…THIS IS YOUR WEEK…

DON’T MISS – THROUGH SUNDAY – The 27th ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL!! There are too many movies to mention. You will find many that you want to see. Go to www.sidewalkfest.com and find your tickets and the films that you will enjoy. Get some popcorn, too.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**ADDICTION PREVENTION COALITION – September 26 – (SAVE THE DATE!!) MIND MATTERS: A CONVERSATION ON MENTAL HEALTH, SUBSTANCE USE & THE WORKPLACE at Jefferson State Community College. (Look for more.) For more, go to, apcbham.org.

FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND FUN… LAUGHTER, FOOTBALL AND MUSIC…

**AUGUST 29 – WEEK ZERO CLASSIC COMEDY JAM featuring BILL BELLAMY, hosted by NEPHEW TOMMY with Special Guest MS. VEE at the Historic Boutwell Auditorium.

**AUGUST 30 – CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY vs VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY AND FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY vs UNIVERSITY of WEST ALABAMA at Legion Field.

**AUGUST 30 – BBQ FESTIVAL at Legion Field with live music and food.

**AUGUST 31 – LABOR DAY CONCERT – ONE NIGHT ONLY – A TRIBUTE TO LUTHER VANDROSS featuring JAY LAMBERT & THE BYRON THOMAS COLLECTIVE, 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

**THE STOLEN FACES – 10TH ANNIVERSARY LABOR DAY SUNDAY SHOW.

FOR OUR YOUTH…

**ONE MORE WEEKEND – POOL HOURS EXTENDED SUMMER Open weekends ONLY until Monday, September 1, 2025.

**SAFE HAVEN AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS – This program has hours Monday -Thursday, 3:30 – 8 p.m. and Friday, 3:30 – 6 p.m. for Grades K-8. It will offer reading initiatives, chess club, homework assistance, creative writing, tutoring and more. This program is offered at the following parks: Central Park, Ensley, Fountain Heights, Hawkins, Inglenook, Memorial, M.L. King. For more info, contact 205-254-2391 or www.birminghamal.gov/parks-and-recreation/

**YOUTH VOLLEYBALL is September 15 – October 27 for 3rd – 8th Grade games on Mondays at 6 p.m. Registration August 4. Game location is Fountain Heights, 1101 15th Avenue North. Contact 205-335-0483 and 205-451-9895.

COMING SOON….

**FEARLESS – REMEMBERING BIRMINGHAM VOTING RIGHTS CHAMPIONS is celebrating 60 years of the 1965 Voting Rights Act on September 4. The Reception is 5 p.m. with an Artifact Display and 6 p.m. Panel of Experts/Community Conversation at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. This event will reflect on the legacy of these champions and ongoing work to protect voting rights. Register at bcri.org/events. For more: Ballardhouseproject.org or BCRI.org.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

